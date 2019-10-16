Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit Against Honda Alleging Defective Throttle on Pioneer 1000 Side-By-Side ATV

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of various consumer products.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint in Madison County, Arkansas on behalf of Plaintiffs Kenny Harp and Debbie Neal alleging that the Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side's throttle stuck during operation and crashed, causing the Plaintiffs to be severely injured.

On June 13, 2019, Honda issued a stuck throttle crash hazard recall that covered all 82,000 units of its 2016-2019 Honda Pioneer 1000s, including the Plaintiffs' Pioneer. The stuck throttle crash hazard recall is due to a defect in the throttle that causes it to stay stuck in the open position during the vehicle's operation. According to the Complaint, the throttle defect allows corrosion to occur within the throttle pedal pivot, causing the throttle pedal to become stuck and not return to the closed position.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC in connection with Keith, Miller, Butler, Schneider & Pawlik, PLLC.

