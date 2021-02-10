Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit in Wisconsin Federal Court Against Presto After Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 300 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint in Wisconsin Federal Court on behalf of Toni Green alleging that National Presto Industries, Inc (previously operating as Fagor America, Inc.), the manufacturer of the Presto 6-quart Programmable Pressure Cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

According to the Complaint, the incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker's much touted "[e]ight built-in safety features including a cover locking system" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly and from being opened if the unit is under pressure. However, the Plaintiff alleges that the Presto 6-quart Programmable pressure cooker contains defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

