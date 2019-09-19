Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Suit Against Vital Recovery Services, LLC and Vital Solutions Inc. to Recover for Vital's Violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, 29 U.S.C. §§ 201, et seq.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing employees in lawsuits against employers who fail to compensate workers in accordance with federal and state laws. Johnson // Becker represents a client who alleges she was required to arrive to work before her scheduled shift and work off-the-clock to prepare to make her first call of the day. Furthermore, she alleges Vital Recovery Services, LLC and Vital Solutions Inc. shorted her earned overtime by failing to include non-discretionary commissions and/or bonuses while calculating her overtime rate.

Vital Recovery Services, LLC and Vital Solutions Inc. are located in Georgia, but describe themselves as offering "fully licensed, national, third-party collection agency performing bad debt recovery and skip tracing services." Vital Recovery Services, LLC and Vital Solutions Inc. employed Plaintiff Camille Ingraham as a Collection Specialist. Plaintiff alleges she was not paid for all time worked. Further, Plaintiff alleges she was underpaid because Vital Recovery Services, LLC and Vital Solutions Inc. improperly calculated her overtime premium rate. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act every employer, as defined by the Act, must pay all non-exempt employees at the overtime premium rate of one and one-half times their regular rate of pay. 29 U.S.C. § 207(a)(1).

Molly E. Nephew of Johnson // Becker is counsel of record. She exclusively handles plaintiff's employment law cases, with a focus on collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Recently, she worked with founding partner, Timothy J. Becker, to settle Flores, et al. v. Velocity Express, LLC, et al., for $4.75 million on behalf of misclassified delivery drivers.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's employment cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/unpaid-wages/flsa-overtime-wage-hour-lawsuits/ or contact Johnson // Becker at (800) 279-6386.

