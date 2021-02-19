Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Two Additional Lawsuits Against Tristar After Defective Power Pressure Cooker XL Cause Burn Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 300 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson // Becker filed these Complaints in Florida state court on behalf Lynn Hoselton (link to Complaint), a resident of Florida, and Melvin Fleming (link to Complaint), a resident of New Jersey, alleging that Tristar Products, Inc., the manufacturer of the Power Pressure Cooker XL, misrepresented the safety of their pressure cookers.

In both Complaints, the Plaintiffs state that their pressure cookers exploded while under pressure, and that as a result of the explosions, the Plaintiffs sustained severe burn injuries. The Complaints also claim that the Tristar pressure cookers are marketed as having "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, the Plaintiffs allege that the Power Pressure Cooker XL contains defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Lisa A. Gorshe, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective pressure cookers. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC