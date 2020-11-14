Johnson & Johnson and U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Expand Agreement to Support Next Phase of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Research and Development

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) announced the expansion to the partnership between its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the ongoing development of Janssen's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Under the amendment, Janssen will commit approximately $604 million and BARDA will commit approximately $454 million to support the ongoing Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating Janssen's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a single-dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide.

Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson, said, "We greatly value the ongoing confidence and support of our investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate development program. Combined with our own significant investment, this agreement has enabled our vital research and development and underscores the importance of public-private partnerships to tackle the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under OTA No. HHSO100201700018C.

Johnson & Johnson affirmed its commitment to develop and test its Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in accordance with high ethical standards and sound scientific principles, as outlined in a pledge made by nine vaccine manufacturers earlier this year.

Notice to Investors Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding development of a potential preventive vaccine for COVID-19. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

