Johnson & Johnson Announces Progress Toward Health for Humanity Goals

Looking across all Johnson & Johnson's business practices, the Company shares important disclosure about how it supports good health for patients, consumers, employees and local communities on a global scale. The report tracks how Johnson & Johnson is striving to eradicate and prevent disease, reimagine how care is delivered, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of all people around the world.

"Johnson & Johnson works every day to ensure the next generation is healthier than the last," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "Our work pushes for healthier societies and serves as a reminder that our job is not yet done. We must continue to raise the bar for ourselves and for the healthcare industry at large, so we can continue to earn our place in people's hearts and minds everywhere."

The following reflect 2017 highlights:

Maintaining our commitment to eradicating and preventing disease

Announced the U.S. FDA approval for JULUCA® (dolutegravir and rilpivirine) in November. Developed in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare, JULUCA® is the first and only complete, single-pill, two-drug regimen to treat HIV-1 infection.

Expanded access to a cumulative 37,000 patients in 95 countries for MDR-TB therapy with SIRTURO® (bedaquiline) to better meet patients' needs for new drugs globally.1

Reimagining how care is delivered

Introduced GenH, a new global social venture to bring ideas from more than 54 countries, harness the power of innovators and entrepreneurs to design locally-tailored and globally-relevant solutions for enduring health, and offer mentorship and financial prizes to establish those ventures in countries such as India , Ghana , and Brazil .

, , and . Reached broad expansion of mMitra, a groundbreaking mobile-messaging program in India that sends vital health information to expectant and new moms living in low-income urban communities. The program has been cited by the World Health Organization and others as a global example of a scaled digital health program.

Promoting lifelong health and wellbeing, and environmental health

Introduced a new global standard for Parental Leave, where our employees across the globe - including countries like Brazil , China , India and Japan - are eligible to take a minimum of eight weeks paid parental leave for birth or adoption.

, , and - are eligible to take a minimum of eight weeks paid parental leave for birth or adoption. Reached 25% electricity use from renewable energy sources across the company and achieved our first-ever carbon-neutral status for our site in Helsingborg, Sweden for all energy sources across manufacturing, R&D and warehouse facilities.2

To watch a short video-summary of our achievements in 2017, click here.

About the Health for Humanity Report

Our Health for Humanity report discloses how we are striving to increase access and affordability; put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of all people; enhance life at every age and every stage; and raise public health standards around the world. In 2017, we continued to make significant progress against our 16 measurement targets reflecting 7 overarching goals. Please visit our dynamic microsite for a customized PDF copy of the report. The report's executive summary is available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese (traditional and simplified), and Japanese.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities, and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Editor's Note:

In 2017, Johnson & Johnson received the following recognitions on progress toward the company's ambitious global humanitarian goals:

Named a 2017 Change the World List Leader in Fortune Magazine.

Magazine. Named a Leader in Vaccine R&D, Access to Vaccines Index (ATVI).

Enabled 38,000 adult patients and 630 pediatric patients to receive access to HIV/AIDS therapy with the branded and generic versions of PREZISTA, INTELENCE and EDURANT. 3

Joined the Patent Information Initiative for Medicines (Pat-INFORMED).

Named a 2017 Clarivate Analytics Top 100 Global Innovator.

Awarded Public Health Initiative of the Year for mobile phone technology mMitra in India .

. Named Best Manufacturer Partner in the Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Rankings.

Ranked #2 on Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index.

Ranked Top 10 on the 2017 Working Mother list of 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers.

Ranked #15 on the 2017 CareerBliss list of 50 Happiest Companies in America.

Received the 2017 Patent Award for the Global Aquatic Ingredient Assessment (GAIA) Tool.

Ranked Top 10 in U.S. on the 2017 Newsweek Green Rankings.

Named a Founding Member on the Climate Leadership Council, American Chemical Society's Green Chemistry Pharmaceutical Industry Roundtable and the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council.

Received a 100% score on the Bioethics International Good Pharma Scorecard.

Named 2017 Corporation of the Year by the Minority Business Development Agency.

Admitted to CDP's Supplier Engagement Leader Board, receiving an A for outstanding performance in supplier engagement.

1 Assured by third-party, ERM Certification and Verification Services Inc.; figures are cumulative for 2016-2017 and have been rounded.

2 Assured by third-party, ERM Certification and Verification Services Inc, for the period of 1 March 2017 to 31 December 2017

3 Cumulative, since 2016. Assured by third-party, ERM Certification and Verification Services Inc.; figures have been rounded.

