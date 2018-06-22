Johnson & Johnson Announces Retirement of Group Worldwide Chairman, Sandra E. Peterson

During her career at Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Peterson exercised strong portfolio discipline in the businesses she has led, clarifying priority markets and segments, and shepherding numerous deals, acquisitions and divestitures. During her tenure, the Consumer business performance showed solid improvement, the U.S. OTC business was restored to growth, and the Vision Care business regained market leadership in contact lenses and has become a leader in eye health. In the past year, the Medical Device sector has made progress strengthening its foundation to improve performance and accelerate growth. Sandi has been instrumental in developing new partnerships in the areas of data science and technology for J&J.

"Sandi's global mindset and passion for people have been hallmarks of her career, and influenced the work she's done to better enable us to meet the needs of patients and consumers around the world," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. "Sandi has been a dynamic business partner and inspirational leader, and I wish her all the best in this new chapter of her life."

Ms. Peterson joined Johnson & Johnson in December of 2012. Prior to joining the Company, she was Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Bayer CropScience AG in Germany. She had previously served as CEO of Bayer Medical Care and president of Bayer HealthCare AG's Diabetes Care Division. Earlier, Sandi held leadership roles at Medco Health Solutions (previously known as Merck-Medco), Nabisco, Whirlpool Corporation and McKinsey & Company.

Ms. Peterson is presently a member of the board of directors of Microsoft, and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Advanced Study, one of the world's leading centers for theoretical research and intellectual inquiry. She is also a Trustee of The American Academy in Berlin, a research and cultural institution focused on fostering a greater understanding and dialogue between citizens of the U.S. and Germany.

The company has separately announced a series of additional leadership changes to ensure seamless transition in the leadership of Ms. Peterson's areas of accountability within the business.

