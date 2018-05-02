Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List

Joining Johnson & Johnson at the top 10 of this year's list are (in order): Marriott International (2); AT&T (3); Mastercard (4); ADP (5); Eli Lilly and Company (6); Comcast NBCUniversal (7); KPMG (8); Accenture (9); and Hilton (10).

To view the entire Top 50 list and specialty lists, visit http://www.diversityinc.com/top50 or follow the conversation at #DITop50.

"Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success," notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."

DiversityInc's extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. This year's competition was improved by new survey questions, increased emphasis on fairness over chasing numbers and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc's data scientists.

"This year DiversityInc saw an increase in technology and pharmaceutical companies, industries that are typically underrepresented, participate in the survey," said Carolynn Johnson, DiversityInc's COO. "We also have a record number of CEOs and US leads who attended the event, indicating the importance of diversity and inclusion, as well as the validity of the Top 50 event."

This year's sold out event featured 1,000 attendees from 122 companies and organizations. Dozens of C-suite executives — including 22 CEOs and 24 CHROs — from 28 various industries helped cheer on their fellow colleagues. The announcement dinner featured Don Lemon, anchor, "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon"; Marvin Ellison, CEO, JC Penney; and Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., founder and president, Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

DiversityInc is also pleased to announce that special honors were presented to Randall L. Stephenson, Chairman, CEO and President, AT&T and Alex Gorsky, Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, for their exemplary leadership and commitment to making diversity and inclusion a top priority in their respective corporations.

The night concluded with an after-party and performance by none other than Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

The 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies event was made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Abbott | Accenture | ADP | AT&T | BASF | Bayer | Comcast NBCUniversal | Cox Communications | CVS Health | Dell | Express Scripts | EY | General Motors | Hilton | Humana | JC Penney | Johnson & Johnson | Kaiser Permanente | KPMG | Marriott International | Mastercard | Monsanto | New York Life | Nielsen | Novartis | PwC | Prudential | Sanofi | Sodexo | Southern Company | Target | Time Warner | TD Bank | The Boeing Company | The Hershey Company | TIAA | Toyota Motor North America | U.S. Bancorp | Volkswagen Group of America | Wells Fargo

About DiversityInc The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2018 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com and in DiversityInc magazine. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

