Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Ci:z Holdings Co., Ltd.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Ci:z Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO: 4924) (the "Company") for a total purchase price of approximately ¥230 billion. The acquisition was completed through a series of transactions that included an all-cash tender offer to acquire publicly held shares of the Company for ¥5,900 per share. Johnson & Johnson plans to acquire the remaining shares of the Company that were not tendered in the tender offer through a share consolidation under Japanese law during the first half of 2019 and take appropriate actions to delist the Company from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The Company, which markets the DR. CI:LABO, LABO LABO and GENOMER line of skincare products, will now become part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Consumer Companies.

"The addition of DR. CI:LABO, LABO LABO and GENOMER to our franchise strengthens our growing beauty portfolio with unique dermocosmetic innovation," said Jorge Mesquita, Worldwide Chairman, Johnson & Johnson Consumer. "We are very pleased to complete this important transaction and look forward to bringing efficacious, science-backed skincare products to our health and beauty consumers around the world."

Any EPS impact of the transaction will be included in the 2019 guidance provided on Johnson & Johnson's Q4 2018 earnings call.

