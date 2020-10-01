Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced it has successfully completed its acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Momenta"), a company that discovers and develops novel therapies for immune-mediated diseases, in an all cash transaction for approximately $6.5 billion.

"We're delighted to welcome Momenta's talented team to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and to begin our work together to further advance patient care in autoantibody-driven diseases," said Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson. "We anticipate multiple launches, many of which would be first-in-class indications in rare diseases and areas of significant unmet need."

Johnson & Johnson's tender offer for all outstanding shares of Momenta for $52.50 per share expired at 12:00 a.m. (midnight), New York City time, at the end of the day on September 30, 2020. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary and paying agent for the tender offer, has advised Johnson & Johnson that approximately 100,595,118 shares of Momenta's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer, representing approximately 79.4% of the outstanding shares of Momenta's common stock on a fully diluted basis. All of the conditions to the tender offer have been satisfied, and on October 1, 2020, Vigor Sub, Inc. ("Vigor"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, accepted for payment, and will as promptly as practicable pay for, all shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the tender offer.

The acquisition was completed on October 1, 2020 through a merger of Vigor with and into Momenta in accordance with Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware without a vote of Momenta's stockholders. Momenta now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. In connection with the merger, shares of Momenta that were not tendered in the tender offer were acquired by Johnson & Johnson and converted into the right to receive $52.50 per share. As a result of the completion of the merger, Momenta's common stock will be delisted from the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

"The Momenta team has made excellent progress in developing its medicines for rare diseases, and we look forward to combining our expertise and resources with theirs to increase that scope," said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. "Our immunology pathways strategy creates an opportunity to create a 'pipeline in a pathway,' with multiple potential indications across autoimmune diseases with substantial unmet medical need in maternal-fetal disorders, neuroimmune disorders, rheumatology, dermatology and autoimmune hematology."

