Johnson & Johnson Consumer Highlights Innovation in Skin Science at 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

SKILLMAN, N.J., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. will present a diverse portfolio of scientific research across skin and hair physiology at this year's American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC. including 13 Scientific ePosters and a preview of the latest innovations in beauty technology. The breadth of science shared at the meeting demonstrates the company's commitment to providing dermatology professionals with new insights and education relevant to their patients' skincare needs.

"As one of the world's largest consumer health companies, our scientists are globally recognized for delivering effective skincare solutions that support the dermatologist's mission to help patients achieve their best skin possible," said Josh Ghaim, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Johnson & Johnson Family of Consumer Companies.i "This year, we're sharing science in skin health areas important to the professional community, including hydration, photodamage, low-level light therapy, microbiome and hair loss. We're also excited to discuss our recent work in what we believe is the future of skincare – imaging science and personalization."

The latest advancements in skin imaging science, powered by machine learning, will be among hot topics highlighted at a media briefing in the Johnson & Johnson Instituteii booth 3401 on Sunday, March 3. All ePosters will be available for online viewing in the Exhibit Hall March 1-3, starting at 7:00 am EST.

2019 Scientific Posters from Johnson & Johnson Consumer:

Skin Analysis Technology

Clinical Correlation of At-Home Skin Scanner for Measurement of Pores, Lines and Moisture (Poster 8414)

Ingredient-Driven Research on Hydration, Skin Aging and Barrier Integrity

The Effectiveness of a Skin Protectant Ointment with Oatmeal on Extra Dry Skin with Cracking and Fissuring (Poster 10106)

An Advanced Oil Composition Containing Stabilized Retinol with Enhanced Bioactivity Improves the Appearance of Fine Lines, Wrinkles, Skin Roughness, Mottled Hyperpigmentation and Overall Photodamage (Poster 10226)

Confocal Raman Imaging and 5 Environmental Stressors Model Demonstrates Benefits of Antiaging Facial Cream for Deep Hydration and Protection Against External Aggressors (NeoStrata Poster 10233)

An Antiaging Eye Cream with Polyhydroxy/Bionic Acids, Algae Polysaccharide Complex and a Peptide Blend Significantly Improves Undereye Crepe Texture, Dark Circles and Puffiness (NeoStrata Poster 10119)

Microbiome

Assessment of Skin Microbiome Diversity and Skin Health in Dry Skin and Dry, Itchy Skin: A Bilateral, Controlled Clinical Trial Using Oat-Containing Lotions and Wash (Poster 10118).

Effects of Emollient Use on the Developing Infant Skin Microbiome (Poster 10122)

Low-Level Light Therapy

Low-Level Red and Infrared Light Increase Expression of Collagen, Elastin, and Hyaluronic Acid in Skin (Poster 8473)

Anti-Bacterial Effect of Low-Level Blue Light on Propionibacterium acnes and Antibiotic Resistant P. acnes (Poster 8461)

Meta-Analysis of Clinical Efficacy and Tolerability of At-Home Low-Level Blue and Red Light Therapy Technology in the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Acne (Poster 8474)

Skin Physiology

How Young and Mature Skin Respond Differently to External Aggressors (Poster 10095)

Hair Loss Treatment

5% Minoxidil Topical Foam on Men: Hair Growth in Millennials – A Post-Hoc Analysis (Poster 10239)

5% Minoxidil Topical Foam on Women: Menopause and Other Covariates (Poster 10241)

About Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., based in Skillman, NJ, is one of the world's largest consumer health and personal care products companies. Our consumer companies produce many of the world's most trusted brands, among them JOHNSON'S® Baby, BAND-AID®, NEUTROGENA®, TYLENOL®, MOTRIN®, and LISTERINE®. Each one of our consumer businesses embraces innovative science to create products that anticipate consumer needs and create experiences that help them live healthy, vibrant lives. Keep up with the newest consumer innovations from Johnson & Johnson by visiting: https://www.jnj.com/innovation.

i Mr. Ghaim is a contractor employed through Ghaim LLC.

ii The Johnson & Johnson Institute for Professional Medical Resources has 24 centers on five continents, and hosts more than 125,000 health care professionals globally each year with educational options available that suit every learning preference and schedule across multiple specialties and hundreds of procedures. Please see https://jnjinstitute.com/

