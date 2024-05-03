Company to present, across eight data presentations, new real-world research on the economic value of genetic testing for retinal diseases and the role of automatic deep-learning based algorithms for geographic atrophy

Johnson & Johnson to debut first-of-its-kind EYE-RD Global Registry, aiming to bridge knowledge gaps for inherited retinal diseases

Johnson & Johnson Highlights Commitment to Transform Treatment of Retinal Diseases at ARVO 2024

RARITAN, N.J., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson today announced that eight company-sponsored presentations will be featured during the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 Annual Meeting taking place in Seattle from May 5–9, 2024. The Company's two oral presentations will include one highlighting a real-world analysis on the economic value of early genetic testing in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), a group of rare eye disorders that can lead to serious vision impairment (Abstract #2154), and the second evaluating the role of automatic deep-learning based algorithms to measure precursors of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage and severe form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) (Abstract #2770).1,2

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson will spotlight its EYE-RD Global Registry at the meeting, a first-of-its-kind observational, non-interventional global IRD registry created to make clinical information on IRDs more accessible to patients, providers, payers, and researchers. The registry will serve as a centralized repository of longitudinal data collected on genetically tested patients who are diagnosed or have a suspected diagnosis of IRDs such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, a rare IRD estimated to impact one in 40,000 people globally.3,4 The registry has the potential to bridge the knowledge gap in IRDs through the collection of real-world data by collating more holistic insights about disease progression and patient experiences.

"At Johnson & Johnson, we are committed to preserving vision, harnessing the best science to find solutions for those living with blinding retinal diseases," said Hideo Makimura, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President and Global Head, Specialty Ophthalmology Research and Development, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. "These data at ARVO 2024 showcase our commitment to bringing innovative new therapies that preserve and restore vision for patients worldwide."

Key results from two oral presentations include:

Economic Value of Early Genetic Testing in Inherited Retinal Dystrophies Diagnosis (Abstract # 2154 ) 1 Patients with delayed genetic testing incurred significantly higher healthcare costs than those with early genetic testing ( $76,838 vs. $13,084 in total costs, respectively). Genetic testing is often delayed due to lack of awareness or cost. The data reinforces the importance of early testing to potentially help improve IRD diagnosis and lower overall healthcare costs.

Deep-Learning Based Algorithm for Automatic cRORA and Photoreceptor Loss Detection in Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SD-OCT) Imaging (Abstract # 2770 ) 2 Due to slow and variable GA progression in patients, it can be challenging to measure the efficacy of treatments in clinical trials, often leading to long trial durations and large sample sizes, which could delay the availability of potential new therapies. Automatic deep-learning based segmentation of multiple SD-OCT imaging biomarkers could potentially provide a time-saving and cost-effective method to quantify and predict disease progression and help clinicians more rapidly determine the efficacy of treatments in clinical trials.



A complete listing of the Company-sponsored abstracts being featured at the ARVO Annual Meeting is provided below. Abstracts can also be found on the ARVO website.

Presentation /

Poster # Title Abstract #2154 Economic Value of Early Genetic Testing in Inherited Retinal Dystrophies

Diagnosis. Abstract #2283

Posterboard

#A0137 Comparison of FAF and SD-OCT Geographic Atrophy Lesion Area and

Growth Rate Measurements. Abstract #2580

Posterboard

#B0207 Individuals With Geographic Atrophy (GA) Are at Greater Risk for Fall and

Fracture Events Compared to Individuals Without GA: A US Claims Data

Analysis. Abstract #3110

Posterboard

#A0374 The Patient Journey from Early Symptoms to Initial Diagnosis of RPGR-

Associated Retinal Disease: Can We Shorten Time to First Diagnosis in a

Gene Therapy Era? Abstract #3739

Posterboard

#B0402 Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Identify and Characterize RPGR Patients

in a Large Electronic Health Record (EHR) Database. Abstract #3112

Posterboard

#A0376 Decline Of Visual Function and Risk of Legal Blindness with Age in Patients

With RPGR-Associated Retinal Degeneration, A Multicenter Study. Abstract #2770 Deep-Learning Based Algorithm for Automatic cRORA and Photoreceptor

Loss Detection in SD-OCT Imaging. Abstract #5984

Posterboard

#B0647 Individuals with Geographic Atrophy (GA) Are at Greater Risk for Anxiety

Disorder and Depression Compared to Individuals Without GA: A US

Claims Data Analysis.

Johnson & Johnson will also have an interactive Specialty Ophthalmology Medical Affairs exhibit booth (location #1539) at the ARVO annual meeting. For more information about Johnson & Johnson's investigational portfolio in Specialty Ophthalmology, please visit www.retina.janssen.com.

