Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health China Launch the Skincare of the Future QuickFire Challenge

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health China[1], today announced the launch of the Skincare of the Future QuickFire Challenge in collaboration with Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tmall"), calling for new innovative product, service and technology innovations to help consumers tackle some of the world's toughest skincare challenges. The QuickFire Challenge is the cornerstone of a new collaboration signed earlier this year among the three parties with the aim to jointly build new concepts, products and brands for healthy personal care, aiming to better meet the everchanging and advancing needs of Chinese consumers.

Pore care and anti-aging are among the top skin concerns today. Innovators around the world are invited to submit their development-stage ideas aimed to improve skin health with a specific focus potential solutions for minimizing pores and anti-aging for the chance to receive support from both the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies and Tmall. Awardees will also receive help from Tmall in cultivating and commercializing their product in the Chinese market. Specific areas of interest include:

Newly formulated products

Consumer devices

Skin health diagnostics

Novel skincare solutions (i.e., non-topical, ingestible)

Up to two innovators with the most promising potential solution(s) will receive up to US$50,000 in grant funding, one year of residency at JLABS @ Shanghai, mentorship from the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, and a chance to launch their product(s) through Tmall, the largest e-commerce platform in China. The awardees will be announced in early 2021.

"At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, we have a wealth of experience and expertise in R&D and the operation of pore care, anti-aging brands and products," said Tim Deng, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health China[2]. "With Johnson & Johnson Innovation's global network and Tmall's powerful consumer insights and platform, we hope to be able to commercialize the next generation of potential solutions at a much faster pace for China and the world."

Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS has developed the QuickFire Challenge platform with the aim to empower and enable potential groundbreaking science and healthcare solutions by encouraging students, entrepreneurs, researchers and start-up companies to tackle some of the world's most challenging problems in healthcare.[3]

"Today's consumers are sophisticated and savvy, accustomed to fast product launches, multiple product iterations and value-added innovation. We are excited to launch the first China-based consumer health QuickFire Challenge in the hope of discovering game-changing solutions for China and the world," said Melinda Richter, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS[4].

The Skincare of the Future QuickFire Challenge welcomes submissions from September 3, 2020 to October 23, 2020. For more information (including the terms and conditions of entry), please visit: http://jlabs.buzz/skincare.

[1] Divisions of Johnson & Johnson (China) Investment Ltd. [2] Tim Deng is employed by Johnson & Johnson (China) Investment Ltd. [3] Johnson & Johnson Innovation is committed to promoting a culture of ethical business practices and obeying all laws, regulations, industry standards and Johnson & Johnson policies. All parties are required to keep compliant business practices by putting the focus on consumer care and ethical competition, to support a positive environment in the health care marketplace. [4] Melinda Richter is employed by Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC

