Johnson & Johnson Innovation Announces Collaboration with National Academy of Medicine to Help People Live Longer, Healthier Lives

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC today announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) to be the principal corporate partner of the Healthy Longevity Catalyst Awards in the United States. Part of the Healthy Longevity Global Grand Challenge1 founded by the NAM, the Catalyst Awards are a global prize competition to launch later this year, designed to stimulate innovation to transform the field of healthy longevity. The program will culminate in one or more Healthy Longevity Grand Prizes for major breakthroughs in increasing human healthspan.

"At Johnson & Johnson Innovation, we're working to change the trajectory of health for humanity. In addition to developing effective treatments, our 'World Without Disease' vision is to increasingly eliminate diseases through prevention, disease interception in its earliest forms and cures," said William N. Hait, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Johnson & Johnson External Innovation, Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC. "Our goals are closely aligned with the NAM's Grand Challenge. A great idea can come from anywhere, and we are proud to partner with the NAM to catalyze new cross-disciplinary ideas and innovation that we believe will ultimately lead to novel solutions for aging in freedom from debilitating disease."

Dramatic breakthroughs in medicine, public health and social and economic development have resulted in unprecedented extensions of the human lifespan in many parts of the world over the past century. This demographic shift provides new opportunities as well as new challenges. Today, 8.5% of people worldwide (617 million) are aged 65 and over. By 2050, this percentage is projected to more than double, reaching 1.6 billion. The global population of people aged 80 and over is expected to more than triple between 2015 and 2050, growing from 126 million to 447 million.2

At the current pace, population aging is poised to impose a significant strain on economies, health systems and social structures worldwide. "But it doesn't have to," said Victor Dzau, M.D., President, National Academy of Medicine. "Just over the horizon, we can envision new medicines, technologies, preventive and social strategies to transform the way we age and ensure better health, function and productivity during a period of extended longevity."

"Johnson & Johnson Innovation's commitment to a 'World Without Disease' aligns perfectly with the NAM's goal to extend the human healthspan globally and equitably, and I am grateful for their partnership on this important initiative. With its deep knowledge of the entire spectrum of human health, Johnson & Johnson Innovation is uniquely positioned to help advance the most promising innovations. I am confident that, by joining forces, we can accelerate breakthrough innovations that will transform the field and change the way we think about aging forever," Dzau added.

The NAM Grand Challenge will roll out over three distinct phases and employ a tiered model of awards and prizes to stimulate new research and solutions around healthy longevity. Under the agreement, Johnson & Johnson Innovation will provide funding for the foundational Healthy Longevity Catalyst Awards in the U.S., to identify innovative, entrepreneurial proposals that have the greatest chance of being translatable into solutions to prevent, intercept and/or cure disease or deficits related to aging.

In a separate, parallel effort, upon reaching a certain number of global NAM Catalyst Award winners, Johnson & Johnson Innovation will launch a series of QuickFire Challenge (QFC) idea crowd-sourcing competitions open exclusively to Catalyst Award winners, to support the further development of their ideas, help them compete for the ultimate NAM Healthy Longevity Grand Prize and bring their innovations to market. QFC winners typically receive funding and/or benefit from world-class lab facilities, business services, educational and mentorship support at one of 13 Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS facilities around the world.

"At Johnson & Johnson Innovation, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for over 130 years we have been aiming to keep people well at every age and every stage of life," said Hait. "We envision a world in which widespread disease is a historical artifact and people enjoy longer, healthier lives, promoted by technological and medical advances. To achieve this, we need to shift the paradigm from today's widespread focus on 'disease care' – where we wait for people to get sick, to only then do something about it – towards true health care, by keeping people well in the first place, eliminating disease and restoring people to full health."

