Johnson & Johnson Innovation Announces New Research That May Lead to Opportunities for Earlier Interception Strategies in Lung Cancer

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC announced today that new data published in Nature Communications reveals the potential role of the immune system in the early development of lung cancer. These findings are part of a large ongoing study, the Pre-Cancer Genome Atlas (PCGA), which seeks to identify potential factors involved in pre-cancer disease progression so that the disease can be detected and intercepted at the earliest possible stages.

"We know the immune system plays a pivotal role in the body's ability to identify and destroy some cancers. However, what's most exciting about this study is that it shows that the presence or absence of immune cells in lung pre-cancerous lesions may provide critical information as to whether that lesion will progress towards invasive lung cancer," said Avrum Spira, M.D., Global Head, the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson1 and Alexander Graham Bell Professor at Boston University. "This information could one day underpin strategies to identify individuals who are incubating lung cancer and intercept the development of manifested invasive disease."

In the study, researchers at Boston University School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Janssen Research & Development, LLC collaborated to study the genomic alterations in pre-cancerous lesions occurring in the airway and lungs of current and former smokers (known as squamous cell dysplasia). Using bronchoscopy, the pre-cancerous lesions were biopsied repeatedly over time as they either progressed towards or regressed away from invasive lung cancer. Researchers identified biological characteristics within the lesions that indicated a higher risk of progressing to lung cancer, and that the progressive lesions showed a lack of immune cells in their immune microenvironment.

Notably, the results further demonstrated that genomic alterations associated with high-risk lesions can also be found in brushings of "normal" appearing airway cells from the same patients, suggesting a less invasive approach to identifying individuals who are incubating a pre-lung cancer process. This research is important for the identification of patients who are early in the disease initiation process and who may benefit from interception strategies, and highlights that interventions that alter the immune system might be effective in delaying or reversing the development of lung cancer.

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, because the disease is typically diagnosed in its later stages," said William N. Hait, M.D., Ph.D. Global Head, Johnson & Johnson External Innovation, Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC. "These research findings establish foundational science that we hope will contribute to a deeper understanding of the biology of lung cancer, and move us closer to preventing, intercepting and curing the disease. If we could detect pre-malignant signs in people at risk of developing lung cancer, and effectively treat the pre-cancerous lesions in the lungs at that early point, it may offer a viable path to reducing the burden of the world's leading cause of cancer deaths."

More people die of lung cancer than from colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. In the U.S., lung cancer claims approximately 143,000 lives each year.2 The worldwide incidence remains high and is growing in certain regions and among women.3 In China, for example, 730,000 new cases of lung cancer were reported in 2015 and the disease incidence is expected to rise.4 Most patients diagnosed with lung cancer (~70%) are diagnosed in stages 3 or 4.5 The five-year survival rate of patients with lung cancer of 17.8% is much lower than that of other common cancers.6

The PCGA was developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, and Boston University. It has received additional funding from the Stand Up To Cancer–LUNGevity–American Lung Association Lung Cancer Interception Dream Team,7 the National Cancer Institute, and the recently established Translational Research Alliance between Boston University and the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson.8

