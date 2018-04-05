Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties

The personalized performance management platform, C-SATS, was developed by a team of surgeons, engineers and biostatisticians at the University of Washington. C-SATS is subscription based and enables surgeons to upload surgical videos for assessment by expert surgeons and trained reviewers who provide objective and confidential feedback on technical skills. Using validated tools, skill levels are then benchmarked and tracked over time. Technical skills are correlated to measure subsequent improvements in outcomes such as blood loss, complication rates and 30-day readmissions. C-SATS is currently available in the U.S. and has already demonstrated value in some of the nation's largest health systems.

"This scalable platform is powered by data capture, analytics and artificial intelligence, and will enable us to partner with healthcare systems in a differentiated way," says Sandra Humbles, Vice President of Global Education Solutions, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies. "It will fundamentally change how surgeons learn by giving them the opportunity to anonymously receive input on actual cases to improve their technical skills, which benefits patients, surgeons and health systems."

C-SATS will be integrated into the Johnson & Johnson Institute's extensive on-site and online digital learning and education offerings. These offerings include cognitive procedural training for surgeons using simulation and virtual reality, along with an online library of materials based on the safe and efficacious use of our products – all of which are available to healthcare professionals at any point in the learning journey. The offerings will also be powered by a fully integrated and digitally enabled educational experience for all healthcare professionals that will be delivered later in the year.

C-SATS is expanding the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies digital surgery ecosystem. The ecosystem will capture, analyze and utilize real-world data about how health care providers and patients interact with our technology, moving us beyond traditional products toward complete, intelligent solutions that enable a more predictable treatment pathway to improve outcomes.

About the Johnson & Johnson Institute

The Johnson & Johnson Institute educates more than 125,000 health care professional each year around the world. Educational offerings are available through 26 locations and online modules, encompassing a variety of specialties, including general surgery, surgical oncology, cardiology and electrophysiology, obesity, and orthopaedic diseases. To learn more, visit www.jnjinstitute.com.

About the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies' purpose is to reach more patients and restore more lives. Having advanced patient care for more than a century, these companies represent an unparalleled breadth of products, services, programs, and research and development capabilities in surgical technology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, and specialty solutions with an offering directed at delivering clinical and economic value to healthcare systems worldwide.

