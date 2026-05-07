Johnson & Johnson launches "Generation Fine," a New Movement Encouraging Patients to Expect More from Depression Treatment and Aim for Remission

Generation Fine launches after global survey finds nearly 4 in 5 patients living with major depressive disorder don't believe antidepressants will help them reach remission

Campaign draws on expertise of Mental Health America and elevates the voices of leading mental health advocates, including Kyle Long, television studio analyst, retired National Football League (NFL) player

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the launch of Generation Fine, a global campaign designed to challenge what it means to feel "fine" in depression care and empower patients to take the first step in moving beyond "good enough" by talking with their healthcare provider. Informed by a global survey of patients and healthcare providers spanning seven countries and four continents, the campaign reflects a troubling reality: nearly 4 in 5 patients living with major depressive disorder (MDD) don't believe antidepressants will help them reach remission. Developed in collaboration with leading mental health advocates and drawing on the expertise of Mental Health America, Generation Fine highlights the unique challenges and experiences of people living with depression and provides valuable resources to support more productive conversations about their care—including the possibility of remission.

Generation Fine Campaign Video Speed Speed View PDF Generation Fine Survey Results Infographic

"Depression doesn't look the same for everyone, but it is often treated with the same one-size-fits-all approach," said Jessica Jackson, Ph.D., Vice President of Alliance Development, Mental Health America. "This disconnect can leave people feeling unseen or misunderstood, while stigma and societal pressures make it even harder to seek help. We need to change the conversation and create opportunities where all people feel empowered to say, 'I'm not okay.'"

MDD, or clinical depression, is one of the most common psychiatric disorders, affecting an estimated 332 million people worldwide.1,2 In the U.S. alone, more than 22 million adults live with the disorder.3 While oral antidepressants work for some, studies show that about 2 in 3 people living with MDD continue to experience residual or ongoing depressive symptoms while on treatment.4 Unfortunately, this means many patients are left settling for outcomes that are just "fine."

The Generation Fine global survey findings underscore the everyday burden of ongoing symptoms people with MDD continue to face while on treatment:

Feeling "fine" on treatment is accepted as good enough: Nearly 4 in 5 patients believe antidepressants are unlikely to address all of their symptoms or help them reach remission.

Nearly 4 in 5 patients believe antidepressants are unlikely to address all of their symptoms or help them reach remission. Ongoing depression symptoms are a significant burden: Almost 3 in 4 patients said their residual symptoms have a real impact on their everyday life. Nearly 90 percent reported their symptoms affect how they show up at work, and more than half said they isolate themselves from others more frequently than they normally would because of how they're feeling.

Almost 3 in 4 patients said their residual symptoms have a real impact on their everyday life. Nearly 90 percent reported their symptoms affect how they show up at work, and more than half said they isolate themselves from others more frequently than they normally would because of how they're feeling. Patients struggle to talk to their healthcare provider about residual symptoms: Of those who hadn't raised concerns with their provider, 40 percent said they don't have the time or energy to initiate the conversation, and one-third don't think their provider will have a solution to help address their ongoing symptoms.

"These findings reinforce what patients have been telling us for years: far too many continue to struggle despite being on treatment," said Peter Fang, Worldwide Vice President, Neuroscience, Global Commercial Strategy Organization, Johnson & Johnson. "No one should have to settle for 'fine' when it comes to their care, which is why Johnson & Johnson is committed to redefining what's possible for people living with MDD. With Generation Fine, we aim to empower patients and equip them with the tools, resources and confidence to talk to their healthcare providers about moving beyond 'fine' and toward remission from their depression."

At the heart of the campaign are authentic patient stories that reflect the unique challenges and experiences of people living with and managing depression, underscoring how different depression looks for everyone. By sharing these stories, Generation Fine seeks to help patients feel less alone in their experience, encourage them to expect more from treatment and empower them to take the first step in talking to their healthcare provider.

"I've battled depression at different stages of my life, including during my career in the NFL, and for a long time I felt like I had to 'tough it out' and handle it by myself," said Kyle Long, NFL Alum and former Chicago Bears Offensive Lineman. "When I stopped trying to fight it alone and started being honest with myself and my support system, including my doctor, everything changed. Speaking up about what you're feeling isn't weakness—it's the strongest play you can make."

"As someone who has navigated my own depression journey, I know firsthand how frustrating it can be when a treatment doesn't work or address all your symptoms," said Jessi Gold, M.D., M.S., psychiatrist and Generation Fine ambassador. "In that moment, it's easy to settle because the idea of adjusting your treatment plan can feel overwhelming. I want patients to know they're not alone in this struggle and that they deserve to feel better than 'fine'—because 'fine' is not the finish line."

To learn more and join a global conversation about looking beyond "fine" and toward a goal of remission with depression care, visit Generation-Fine.com.

All content creators, mental health advocates and Mental Health America were compensated by Johnson & Johnson for their collaboration on this campaign.

ABOUT THE GENERATION FINE GLOBAL SURVEY

As part of Generation Fine, Johnson & Johnson conducted a global survey spanning seven countries (U.S., Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Italy and Spain) to better understand the invisible burden of ongoing symptoms people with major depressive disorder (MDD) face while on treatment. The online communications poll, fielded by Wakefield Research from August 6-17, 2025, surveyed 850 adults currently managing their MDD with oral antidepressants and 800 healthcare providers who treat patients with MDD. Mental Health America reviewed the survey results in advance of publication and received compensation for their review.

ABOUT MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER (MDD)

MDD is one of the most common psychiatric disorders and a leading cause of disability worldwide, impacting an estimated 332 million people—or about 5 percent of the adult population.1 In the U.S. alone, an estimated 22 million adults are living with MDD.3 While depression is typically treated with a "one-size-fits-all" approach, no two cases are the same. MDD is a complex, heterogeneous disorder involving multiple regions of the brain and presenting with as many as 256 unique symptom combinations.5 As a result, responses to treatment vary widely. With current standard-of-care oral antidepressants, about 2 in 3 MDD patients continue to experience residual or ongoing symptoms.4 Moreover, MDD is a risk factor for the development and worsening of a range of comorbidities, illustrating the importance of integrating mental and general health care.6

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and where solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at https://innovativemedicine.jnj.com/.

© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2026. All rights reserved.

Footnotes

World Health Organization. Depressive disorder (depression). Accessed September 2025. Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/depression. Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance. Types of depression. Accessed September 2025. Available at: https://www.dbsalliance.org/education/depression/types-of-depression/. Key substance use and mental health indicators in the United States: Results from the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Accessed November 2025. Rush AJ, Trivedi MH, Wisniewski SR, et al. Acute and longer-term outcomes in depressed outpatients requiring one or several treatment steps: a STAR*D report. Am J Psychiatry. 2006;163(11):1905-1917. doi:10.1176/ajp.2006.163.11.1905. Buch AM, Liston C. Dissecting diagnostic heterogeneity in depression by integrating neuroimaging and genetics. Neuropsychopharmacology. 2021 Jan;46(1):156-175. doi: 10.1038/s41386-020-00789-3. Epub 2020 Aug 11. PMID: 32781460; PMCID: PMC7688954. Zhu L et al. Economic burden and antidepressant treatment patterns among patients with major depressive disorder in the United States. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2022;28(11-a suppl):S2–S13. doi: 10.18553/jmcp.2022.28.11-a.s1.

Media contact: Caitlin Lormel Johnson & Johnson [email protected] Investor contact: Jess Margevich Johnson & Johnson [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson