Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Launches 'My Health Can't Wait' To Encourage Patients to Prioritize Their Health and Give Them the Information They Need to Pursue Care with Confidence

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies introduces My Health Can't Wait, an educational effort and resource hub, aimed to inspire people to prioritize their health and get the information they need to pursue care with confidence. More than two-thirds of Americans surveyed (68%) say they or someone in their household delayed or canceled healthcare services due to the COVID-19 pandemic and experts believe this could negatively impact patients' health in the long-term.1,2 My Health Can't Wait is a U.S. campaign and global resource hub that provides patients with key resources and information to communicate with their healthcare providers about prioritizing needed care.

"As the largest healthcare company in the world, we are committed to helping people live their healthiest lives, which means getting the care they need, when they need it," said Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson. "Through My Health Can't Wait, we hope to provide patients and healthcare providers with resources to help stay connected and prioritize their healthcare, both during this pandemic and in the future."

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many Americans to delay healthcare treatment, from standard routine exams to important elective surgeries to ER visits – with physicians sharing concern about the long-term impact of patients delaying care. In fact, a recent survey conducted from July 9-13, 2020 within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies among 2,016 adults ages 18+ found a majority of Americans surveyed consider their overall health (88%), preventative healthcare (73%), and sick care (63%) to be a major or moderate priority during COVID-19, but only 31% say the same of undergoing an elective survey or medical procedure.1 Other key findings include:

81% of Americans surveyed who discussed telehealth options with a healthcare professional during COVID-19 say they would be comfortable using telehealth to manage their care 1

Those who have discussed telehealth services with a healthcare professional during COVID-19 report an increased likelihood of scheduling a necessary surgery or medical procedure if they had the option of staying connected with their healthcare professional via telehealth before or after the procedure (47% vs. 31%) 1

69% surveyed report that there are things that would make them more confident pursuing elective surgery or a medical procedure during COVID-19, such as details on hospital sanitation policies (26%), details of hospital testing policies (22%), or a personal call from their doctor (17%)1

These sentiments, coupled with many states in the U.S. pausing elective surgeries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, have created concern over patients' long-term health.

"Supporting patients and medical professionals during this challenging time is our top priority, as delays in needed care could negatively impact health in the long-term," said Jijo James, Chief Medical Officer, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies. "Because patients and medical professionals put their trust in us, we are committed to doing our best to help patients feel more confident as they re-enter the healthcare system to resume care."

With this in mind, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies compiled information from reputable sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to create an online hub at www.MyHealthCantWait.com to help patients feel more comfortable pursuing their healthcare needs. It provides important resources for patients and caregivers, including:

A Patient/Caregiver Checklist and Discussion Guide to help people have conversations with their healthcare professionals

to help people have conversations with their healthcare professionals Safety FAQs detailing safety measures taken by hospitals and surgery centers to help protect patients from COVID-19

detailing safety measures taken by hospitals and surgery centers to help protect patients from COVID-19 Telehealth 101 Resources to help patients understand the use of telehealth for routine and pre-/post-op care, as nearly three-quarters of the survey participants (73%) say they would be comfortable using telehealth services as a way of managing their healthcare 1

to help patients understand the use of telehealth for routine and pre-/post-op care, as nearly three-quarters of the survey participants (73%) say they would be comfortable using telehealth services as a way of managing their healthcare Patient Stories, and more

Resource materials will also be available to healthcare professionals to strengthen communication between surgeons and patients/caregivers, as well as enable hospitals to promote the safety of their services and help instill confidence.

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies is working with the Association for Healthcare Social Media (AHSM) to scale My Health Can't Wait to healthcare professionals throughout the U.S. and support them to help patients feel more confident taking a proactive approach to their healthcare. AHSM plays a key role in developing best practices for social media use in health and advocates for the recognition of social media as an important public health tool in the fight to combat misinformation.

"It's crucial for doctors to play their part in reassuring patients that steps are being taken to protect them as they prioritize their health," said Austin Chiang, MD, MPH, President of the Association for Healthcare Social Media. "My Health Can't Wait is an important effort to educate patients and encourage them to seek treatment they may need. We look forward to working with Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies to launch this effort."

About My Health Can't Wait

My Health Can't Wait is a patient education effort and comprehensive resource hub, developed by Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, aimed to inspire people to prioritize their health and reach out to their healthcare professionals about deferred care. My Health Can't Wait will provide patients with key resources and information to communicate effectively with their healthcare professionals about how and when to prioritize needed care. The campaign is currently focused on U.S. audiences, though the website and all materials are available for global use. For patient resources and to learn more, visit www.myhealthcantwait.com.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of DePuy Synthes, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, from July 9-13, 2020 among 2,016 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the 'My Health Can't Wait' campaign launch. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

1 Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Elective Surgery Survey. Accessed August 4, 2020. About the Survey: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of DePuy Synthes, part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, from July 9-13, 2020 among 2,016 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

2 The Physicians Foundation. "The Physicians Foundation 2020 Physician Survey." Accessed August 20, 2020. Available at: https://physiciansfoundation.org/research-insights/2020physiciansurvey/

