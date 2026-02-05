Johnson & Johnson Named Inaugural Global Impact Award Winner by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The HBA Launches First-Ever Global Impact Award to Honor Enterprise-Level Leadership Shaping the Future of Healthcare

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson has been named the inaugural recipient of the Global Impact Award by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA), a global leadership accelerator, business growth partner, and enterprise solution for the healthcare and life sciences industries.

The HBA's first-ever Global Impact Award recognizes organizations whose leadership practices, innovation strategies, collaboration models, and business performance work together to drive meaningful, sustained change across healthcare and life sciences. The award takes an enterprise-wide view, celebrating how companies develop leaders, advance innovation, build partnerships, and align purpose with performance to deliver impact at scale for patients, the workforce, and healthcare systems worldwide.

"Healthcare is inherently global, and leadership must be as well," said Mary Stutts, Chief Executive Officer of the HBA. "This inaugural award recognizes organizations that embed purpose into how they lead, innovate, and operate at scale. Johnson & Johnson demonstrates what it looks like to translate values into measurable impact across markets, communities, and healthcare systems worldwide."

Johnson & Johnson will be celebrated during the HBA's Global Ascension Leadership Experience on 23-24 April 2026, in San Diego, California. Designed for leaders navigating an increasingly complex healthcare landscape, this two-day leadership experience convenes influential voices across biotech, biopharma, medtech, digital health, research, healthcare, and the broader life sciences ecosystem for future-focused learning, intentional connection, and leadership insight. Registration for the Global Ascension Leadership Experience is now open.

Inaugural Global Impact Award Winner: Johnson & Johnson

Guided by the company's Credo values, Johnson & Johnson embeds purpose across leadership and talent development, innovation, and social impact—aligning decisions globally around long-term commitments to patients, employees, communities, and shareholders.

A cornerstone of this impact is the company's focus on building future-ready leaders. Through its partnership with the HBA, Johnson & Johnson has expanded leadership development, mentorship, and global visibility for emerging talent, co-creating curricula, launching mentorship cohorts, driving advocacy, and strengthening leadership pipelines across regions through initiatives like the HBA Global Ambassador program.

Johnson & Johnson's commitment to innovation and business performance further distinguishes the organization. In 2025, the company developed the strongest portfolio and pipeline in its history, taking significant steps to transform lives in six key areas: Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular, Surgery, and Vision.

Globally, J&J is closing the gap between communities and care through J&J CareCommunity. Building on a long legacy of impact, its new social impact platform is rooted in championing nurses and health workers, the heart of the care system, and advancing programs that improve access to quality care for communities worldwide.

"We are deeply honored to receive the HBA Global Impact Award, which reflects the dedication and passion of our Johnson & Johnson teams worldwide," said Vanessa Broadhurst, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Johnson & Johnson. "This recognition affirms our ongoing commitment to developing leaders, nurturing innovation, and advancing partnerships that drive meaningful change for patients, our workforce, and healthcare systems everywhere."

Event Details and Contact

For media inquiries, interviews, or information about attending the HBA's 2026 Global Ascension Leadership Experience, please contact the HBA Marketing and Communications Department at [email protected] or visit the event website.

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global leadership accelerator, talent pipeline, and business growth partner for the healthcare and life sciences industry. With a presence in more than 80 global locations, supporting more than 150 Corporate Partners, and impacting nearly six million employees worldwide, the HBA empowers healthcare leaders at every career stage through programs, global forums, and recognition initiatives that celebrate outstanding individuals and organizations. Learn more about the HBA and join our United Force for Change at www.hbanet.org.

