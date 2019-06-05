Johnson & Johnson Releases 2018 Health for Humanity Report

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, today released its 2018 Health for Humanity Report detailing the Company's progress in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus areas: advancing better health for all, investing in our people, maintaining responsible business practices, and safeguarding the environment. The annual update also includes progress made toward the Company's Health for Humanity 2020 Goals and commitments to support United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



"At Johnson & Johnson, we know that changing the trajectory of health of humanity requires dedication and commitment on many fronts," says Alex Gorsky, Chairman and CEO, Johnson & Johnson. "We're proud to share the 2018 Health for Humanity Report, which details the progress we've made in improving our environmental, social, and governance practices—and we're committed to finding even more ways to create a healthier society. It's not just part of our business model, it's a fundamental tenet of our values as a company."

Highlights:

Better Health for All:

Initiated first ever large-scale efficacy study for an investigational mosaic HIV-1 preventive vaccine being conducted in five southern African countries together with the National Institutes of Health, the HIV Vaccine Trials Network, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the South African Medical Research Council, and many other partners.

Announced a comprehensive partnership with the Rwanda Ministry of Health designed to strengthen and expand access to quality mental healthcare in the country.

Trained 104,479 health workers in essential skills-building and leadership development across 67 countries with the goal to deliver better quality of care.

Expanded partnership with UNICEF with a $10 million pledge to support the crucial work of frontline health workers in delivering care to newborns, children and mothers around the world.

Our People:

Trained 77,732 employees in the principles of ENERGY FOR PERFORMANCE, a training program developed by Johnson & Johnson HUMAN PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE.

Re-imagined hiring at Johnson & Johnson to allow for greater transparency, improved efficiency and a stronger candidate experience through new platforms.

Responsible Business Practices:

Co-leading development of connect4children (c4c), a project to create a pan-European clinical trial network by 2024 to facilitate the conduct of pediatric clinical trials in the EU.

Advanced to "Trendsetter" status on the Center for Political Accountability's CPA-Zicklin Index, which benchmarks the political disclosure and accountability policies and practices for election-related spending by U.S. public companies.

Environmental Health:

Toward the Health for Humanity Goal of reducing absolute carbon emissions by 20% by 2020, reduced carbon emissions by 26% globally since 2010 (Scope 1 and Scope 2). Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. became a signatory to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, committing to use more recycled materials in packaging, reduce reliance on single-use packages and ensure that 100% of plastic packaging be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

To watch a short video-summary of our progress in 2018, click here.

About the Health for Humanity Report

Our Health for Humanity Report provides an annual update on performance and progress in ESG areas relevant to our business. The Report details how we are delivering on our commitments in four key focus areas: better health for all, investing in our people, responsible business practices and safeguarding the environmental health. The Report is available online at http://healthforhumanityreport.jnj.com/, including a customizable pdf version. The Report Summary is available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese (traditional and simplified), and Japanese.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities, and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Editor's Note:

"Every day, the world faces new, more complex and widespread diseases that prevent people from being at their best. That's why we don't just seek to treat diseases, we are changing the way they are predicted, preempted and intercepted in communities around the world," said Jaak Peters, Global Head, Global Public Health at Johnson & Johnson. "With novel approaches, we are working tirelessly to create a world without disease and shape the health of future generations."

"While aspects of health are advancing and accelerating globally, people in both the developed and developing worlds continue to lack access to essential care," said Lauren Moore, Vice President of Global Community Impact at Johnson & Johnson. "Through our strategic partnerships empowering those on the front lines, we commit our resources and resolve to reach the world's most vulnerable communities and enable healthcare to get into the hands of those who need them most."

"At Johnson & Johnson, we believe every person has the right to a healthy life, and we hold ourselves accountable to the people who entrust their lives to us," said Peter Fasolo, Ph.D., Chief Human Resources Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "We are 135,000 employees in more than 60 countries and strive to create the world's healthiest workforce, and ensure the next generation is healthier than the last."

"We understand healthy people need a healthy planet. Positive change at the scale and pace we need is a team effort, requiring people, companies and governments to work together in new ways to care for the planet like our health depends on it, because it does," said Paulette Frank, Vice President, Environmental Health, Safety & Sustainability, Johnson & Johnson.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

Related Links

http://www.jnj.com

