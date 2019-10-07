Johnson & Johnson Releases Inaugural You Belong: Diversity & Inclusion Impact Review

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, today published You Belong: Diversity & Inclusion Impact Review (Impact Review), which demonstrates how a strategic Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) philosophy has been a key driver of innovation and impactful business outcomes since its founding more than 130 years ago. Through collaborative achievements and personal stories, the Impact Review explores how the collective wisdom and commitment to inclusion of the 135,000 Johnson & Johnson employees power the company's spirit, and serve patients, customers, and consumers every day.

"We believe that only when our employees can be their true, authentic selves can they spark innovative solutions to the problems facing our world," said Peter Fasolo, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "From our humble beginnings more than a century ago, diversity and inclusion has been at the heart of our prescription for success. Our associates around the world work hard to make Johnson & Johnson a welcoming place where diverse ideas can flourish, and with this publication, we've tried to bring their stories to life. We're honored to share it with the world."

"Having diversity and inclusion as a business imperative is so critical. It's about far more than checking a box and can't simply be boiled down to one initiative or program," said Wanda Bryant Hope, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "Instead, D&I needs to inform every component of business operations. Our Impact Review sheds light on our evidence-based approach, and how it has made a difference for our patients, stakeholders, and customers around the world. We're proud of the progress we've made and are honored by the recognition we've received globally by prominent organizations as we continue to prioritize our culture of belonging. But, we know that there's always more work to be done."

Key highlights from the Impact Review include:



Diversity in Clinical Trials: Johnson & Johnson has made a strategic shift in its approach to clinical trials, focusing efforts on educating diverse communities about the importance of participating. In the company's ongoing LOTUS trial for Lupus, 38% of participants to date are from underrepresented groups, compared to the industry average of 12%.

Johnson & Johnson spends to support women and minority-owned businesses as part of the company's role on the Billion Dollar Roundtable. Cultivating Inclusive Communities: Over 20,000 of the company's employees are engaged in one or more of the company's 300 Employee Resource Group (ERG) chapters around the world, which connect and harness the passions of employees across the organization. These groups provide critical D&I insights to the business and serve as supportive environments for the company's 135,000 employees. For example, in 2019, the company's ERG for Hispanic and Latinx employees (HOLA) helped launch one of the largest advertising campaigns at the Hispanic Day Parade in New York City , reaching one million people and distributing more than 10,000 product samples.

At Johnson & Johnson, diversity and inclusion is about bringing together diverse perspectives to spark solutions to create a better, healthier world. With this is mind, Johnson & Johnson has also launched the Diversity in Innovation QuickFire Challenge to support opportunities for multicultural innovators who are Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and American Indian or Alaska Native to participate in life science research and discovery. The multicultural innovator(s) with the best idea, technology, or solution that improves healthcare will receive up to $250,000 in grant funding, access to the global Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS (JLABS) network and mentorship from experts within the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies. JLABS is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators across a broad healthcare spectrum including pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer and health tech sectors to create and accelerate the delivery of life-saving, life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world.

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities, and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body, and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science, and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

