Johnson & Johnson Reports 2018 First-Quarter Results:

2018 First-Quarter Sales of $20.0 Billion Increased 12.6% versus 2017

2018 First-Quarter EPS was $1.60

2018 Adjusted First-Quarter EPS of $2.06 increased 12.6%*

Sales Momentum Continued in the First Quarter

Strong Adjusted EPS Growth of 12.6%*

Company Increased Sales and Reaffirms EPS Guidance

News provided by

Johnson & Johnson

06:40 ET

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced sales of $20.0 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 12.6% as compared to the first quarter of 2017. Operational sales results increased 8.4% and the positive impact of currency was 4.2%. Domestic sales increased 6.1%. International sales increased 19.9%, reflecting operational growth of 10.9% and a positive currency impact of 9.0%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 4.3%, domestic sales increased 1.3% and international sales increased 7.6%.*  

Net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 were $4.4 billion and $1.60, respectively. First-quarter 2018 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $1.0 billion and a charge for after-tax special items of approximately $0.3 billion. First-quarter 2017 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $0.2 billion and a charge for after-tax special items of approximately $0.4 billion. Excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, adjusted net earnings for the current quarter were $5.6 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.06, representing increases of 11.8% and 12.6%, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2017.* On an operational basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share also increased 5.5%.* A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included as an accompanying schedule.

"We are pleased with the strong and consistent performance delivered by our colleagues around the world, demonstrated by our sales and EPS growth in the first quarter," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Pharmaceutical business continues to deliver robust growth and we are pleased with the improvement in our Consumer business. In our Medical Devices businesses, we have areas of leadership and continue to make investments and portfolio choices to improve performance."

Mr. Gorsky continued, "The U.S. tax legislation passed late last year is creating the opportunity for us to invest more than $30 billion in R&D and capital investments in the U.S. over the next four years, which is an increase of 15%."

The Company increased its sales guidance for the full-year 2018 to a range of $81.0 to $81.8 billion, reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 4.0% to 5.0%. Additionally, the Company reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2018 to a range of $8.00 to $8.20 per share, reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 6.8% to 9.6%.

Segment Sales Performance 
Worldwide Consumer sales of $3.4 billion for the first quarter 2018 represented an increase of 5.3% versus the prior year, consisting of an operational increase of 1.3% and a positive impact from currency of 4.0%. Domestic sales increased 1.6%, international sales increased 8.2%, which reflected an operational increase of 1.2% and a positive currency impact of 7.0%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 2.0%, domestic sales increased 1.6% and international sales increased 2.3%*.

Worldwide operational results, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, were driven by beauty products primarily NEUTROGENA, AVEENO, and Dr. Ci Labo, and international analgesics in over-the-counter products, partially offset by the negative impact of domestic baby care products.

Worldwide Pharmaceutical sales of $9.8 billion for the first quarter 2018 represented an increase of 19.4% versus the prior year with an operational increase of 15.1% and a positive impact from currency of 4.3%. Domestic sales increased 9.9%; international sales increased 33.1%, which reflected an operational increase of 22.5% and a positive currency impact of 10.6%. Sales included the impact of Actelion Ltd which contributed 7.6%, to worldwide operational sales growth. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 7.5%, domestic sales increased 2.2% and international sales increased 15.3%.* 

Worldwide operational results, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, were driven by new products and the strength of core products. Strong growth in new products include DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer and TREMFYA (guselkumab), for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.  Additional contributors to operational sales growth included ZYTIGA  (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer, STELARA (ustekinumab) and international SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab), biologics for the treatment of  a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, XARELTO (rivaroxaban), an oral anticoagulant, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

During the quarter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional indication for ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), in combination with prednisone for the treatment of patients with metastatic high-risk castration-sensitive prostate cancer and ERLEADA (apalutamide) an oral androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for JULUCA (rilpivirine and dolutegravir), the first, single-pill, two-drug regimen for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 infection.

Also in the quarter, a marketing authorization application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency for apalutamide, an oral androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with high-risk non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Worldwide Medical Devices sales of $6.8 billion for the first quarter 2018 represented an increase of 7.5% versus the prior year consisting of an operational increase of 3.2% and a positive currency impact of 4.3%. Domestic sales increased 2.2%; international sales increased 12.7%, which reflected an operational increase of 4.2% and a positive currency impact of 8.5%. Sales included the partial quarter impact of the recently acquired surgical vision business  which contributed 3.1%, to worldwide operational sales growth. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 1.1%, domestic sales decreased 0.2% and international sales increased 2.4%.*

Worldwide operational results, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, were driven by ACUVUE contact lenses in the Vision Care business; electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business; endocutters in the Advanced Surgery business; and trauma products in the Orthopaedics business, partially offset by declines in the Diabetes Care business and spine products in the Orthopaedics business.

During the quarter, the acquisition of Orthotaxy S.A.S., a privately-held developer of software-enabled surgery technologies, including a differentiated robotic-assisted surgery was completed. In addition, the Company announced a binding offer from Platinum Equity, a private investment firm, to acquire its LifeScan business for approximately $2.1 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

Subsequent to the quarter, ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions received 510(k) clearance from the FDA and is indicated for vision correction and the attenuation of bright light.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson plans to implement actions across its global supply chain that are intended to enable the company to focus resources and increase investments in critical capabilities, technologies and solutions necessary to manufacture and supply its product portfolio of the future, enhance agility and drive growth. The Company expects these supply chain actions will include expanding our use of strategic collaborations, and bolstering our initiatives to reduce complexity, improving cost-competitiveness, enhancing capabilities and optimizing our network.  Discussions regarding specific future actions are ongoing and are subject to all relevant consultation requirements before they are finalized.

In total, the Company expects these actions to generate approximately $0.6 to $0.8 billion in annual pre-tax cost savings that will be substantially delivered by 2022. The Company expects to record pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $1.9 to $2.3 billion, which will be treated as a special item.

About Johnson & Johnson 
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

* Operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and operational adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.investor.jnj.com. Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this news release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast by visiting www.investor.jnj.com

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this press release are available at www.investor.jnj.com/historical-sales.cfm. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can be found on the company's website at www.investor.jnj.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data










(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FIRST QUARTER





Percent Change

2018

2017

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by








segment of business


















Consumer








    U.S.

$       1,436

1,414

1.6

%

1.6

-

    International

1,962

1,814

8.2

1.2

7.0

3,398

3,228

5.3

1.3

4.0










Pharmaceutical








    U.S.

5,354

4,872

9.9

9.9

-

    International

4,490

3,373

33.1

22.5

10.6

9,844

8,245

19.4

15.1

4.3










Medical Devices








    U.S.

3,161

3,092

2.2

2.2

-

    International

3,606

3,201

12.7

4.2

8.5

6,767

6,293

7.5

3.2

4.3










U.S.

9,951

9,378

6.1

6.1

-

International

10,058

8,388

19.9

10.9

9.0

Worldwide

$     20,009

17,766

12.6

%

8.4

4.2

 

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data











(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FIRST QUARTER






Percent Change


2018

2017

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by









geographic area




















U.S.

$       9,951

9,378

6.1

%

6.1

-











Europe

4,797

3,858

24.3

10.0

14.3

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,567

1,454

7.8

7.2

0.6

Asia-Pacific, Africa

3,694

3,076

20.1

13.7

6.4

International

10,058

8,388

19.9

10.9

9.0











Worldwide

$     20,009

17,766

12.6

%

8.4

4.2

 

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings 










(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

FIRST QUARTER











2018

2017*

Percent



Percent


Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$ 20,009

100.0

$ 17,766

100.0

12.6

Cost of products sold

6,614

33.1

5,409

30.4

22.3

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

5,263

26.3

4,763

26.8

10.5

Research and development expense

2,404

12.0

2,070

11.7

16.1

Interest (income) expense, net

145

0.7

83

0.5

Other (income) expense, net

60

0.3

(219)

(1.3)

Restructuring

42

0.2

85

0.5

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

5,481

27.4

5,575

31.4

(1.7)

Provision for taxes on income

1,114

5.6

1,153

6.5

(3.4)

Net earnings

4,367

21.8

4,422

24.9

(1.2)










Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     1.60


$     1.61


(0.6)










Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,731.9


2,754.5













Effective tax rate

20.3

%

20.7

%












Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)








Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$   6,858

34.3

$   6,103

34.4

12.4

Net earnings

$   5,635

28.2

$   5,038

28.4

11.8

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     2.06


$     1.83


12.6

Effective tax rate

17.8

%

17.5

%












(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

*2017 Statement of Earnings line items have been restated to reflect impact of ASU 2017-07

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













First Quarter

% Incr. /

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2018

2017

(Decr.)







Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as reported

$ 5,481

5,575

(1.7)

%







Intangible asset amortization expense

1,115

329









Restructuring/Other (1)

107

161









Actelion acquisition related cost

96

-









Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities

27

-









AMO acquisition related cost

21

38









Other

11

-









Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as adjusted

$ 6,858

6,103

12.4

%







Net Earnings - as reported

$ 4,367

4,422

(1.2)

%







Intangible asset amortization expense

996

244









Restructuring/Other

81

121









Actelion acquisition related cost

92

-









Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities

21

-









AMO acquisition related cost

17

251









Impact of tax legislation(2)

52

-









Other

9

-









Net Earnings - as adjusted 

$ 5,635

5,038

11.8

%







Diluted Net Earnings per share - as reported

$   1.60

1.61

(0.6)

%







Intangible asset amortization expense

0.36

0.09









Restructuring/Other

0.03

0.04









Actelion acquisition related cost

0.03

-









Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities

0.01

-









AMO acquisition related cost

0.01

0.09









Impact of tax legislation

0.02

-









Other

-

-









Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted 

$   2.06

1.83

12.6

%







Operational Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted at 2016 foreign currency
exchange rates

1.86









Impact of currency at 2017 foreign currency exchange rates

(0.13)

(0.03)









Operational Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted at 2017 foreign currency exchange rates

$   1.93

1.83

5.5

%







(1)Includes $6M recorded in cost of products sold and $59M recorded in other (income) expense in the first quarter 2018,

      and $4M recorded in cost of products sold and $72M recorded in other (income) expense in the first quarter 2017

(2)Includes foreign currency translation

 

 

 

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure









Operational Sales Growth Excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures

 FIRST QUARTER 2018 ACTUAL vs. 2017 ACTUAL 










 Segments 


Consumer

 Pharmaceutical 

 Medical Devices 

 Total 


Operational %(1)

 WW As Reported: 

1.3%

15.1%

3.2%

8.4%

 U.S. 

1.6%

9.9%

2.2%

6.1%

 International 

1.2%

22.5%

4.2%

10.9%









Vision Care







Vision Surgical & Eye Health Business (2)




(3.1)

(1.1)

 U.S. 




(2.8)

(0.9)

 International 




(3.4)

(1.3)









Pulmonary Hypertension







Actelion


(7.1)


(3.3)

 U.S. 


(7.4)


(3.8)

 International 


(6.6)


(2.7)









Cardiovascular / Metabolism / Other







Actelion


(0.5)


(0.2)

 U.S. 


(0.3)


(0.2)

 International 


(0.6)


(0.3)









Spine & Other 







Codman Neuroscience




1.0

0.4

 U.S. 




0.7

0.2

 International 




1.4

0.6









Wound Care / Other







Compeed

0.7




0.1

 U.S. 

0.0




0.0

 International 

1.2




0.3









All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.0


0.0

0.0

 U.S. 

0.0


(0.3)

(0.1)

 International 

(0.1)


0.2

0.1









WW Ops excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures

2.0%

7.5%

1.1%

4.3%

 U.S. 

1.6%

2.2%

(0.2)%

1.3%

 International 

2.3%

15.3%

2.4%

7.6%









(1)Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency

(2)Previously referred to as Medical Optics

 

 

 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER





% Change


2018

2017

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

CONSUMER SEGMENT (2) 






BABY CARE






US

$            97

113

-14.2%

-14.2%

-

Intl

360

342

5.3%

1.3%

4.0%

WW

457

455

0.4%

-2.6%

3.0%

BEAUTY






US

611

567

7.8%

7.8%

-

Intl

473

414

14.3%

6.2%

8.1%

WW

1,084

981

10.5%

7.1%

3.4%

ORAL CARE






US

157

156

0.6%

0.6%

-

Intl

222

206

7.8%

0.7%

7.1%

WW

379

362

4.7%

0.6%

4.1%

OTC






US

465

477

-2.5%

-2.5%

-

Intl

607

536

13.2%

3.9%

9.3%

WW

1,072

1,013

5.8%

0.9%

4.9%

WOMEN'S HEALTH






US

3

3

0.0%

0.0%

-

Intl

240

239

0.4%

-4.6%

5.0%

WW

243

242

0.4%

-4.6%

5.0%

WOUND CARE / OTHER






US

103

98

5.1%

5.1%

-

Intl

60

77

-22.1%

-26.7%

4.6%

WW

163

175

-6.9%

-8.9%

2.0%








TOTAL CONSUMER






US

1,436

1,414

1.6%

1.6%

-

Intl

1,962

1,814

8.2%

1.2%

7.0%

WW

$       3,398

3,228

5.3%

1.3%

4.0%
















See footnotes at end of schedule

 

 

 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER





% Change


2018

2017

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2)






IMMUNOLOGY






US

$       2,000

2,123

-5.8%

-5.8%

-

Intl

1,042

807

29.1%

19.4%

9.7%

WW

3,042

2,930

3.8%

1.1%

2.7%

REMICADE






US 

916

1,182

-22.5%

-22.5%

-

US Exports (3)

142

165

-13.9%

-13.9%

-

Intl

331

325

1.8%

-3.7%

5.5%

WW

1,389

1,672

-16.9%

-18.0%

1.1%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA






US

224

229

-2.2%

-2.2%

-

Intl

294

199

47.7%

37.3%

10.4%

WW

518

428

21.0%

16.2%

4.8%

STELARA






US

652

547

19.2%

19.2%

-

Intl

409

276

48.2%

34.0%

14.2%

WW

1,061

823

28.9%

24.1%

4.8%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY






US

66

-

 * 

 * 

-

Intl

8

7

14.3%

13.3%

1.0%

WW

74

7

*

*

*

INFECTIOUS DISEASES






US

333

326

2.1%

2.1%

-

Intl

497

423

17.5%

5.9%

11.6%

WW

830

749

10.8%

4.2%

6.6%

EDURANT / rilpivirine






US

14

12

16.7%

16.7%

-

Intl

196

137

43.1%

25.2%

17.9%

WW

210

149

40.9%

24.5%

16.4%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA






US

273

259

5.4%

5.4%

-

Intl

205

171

19.9%

9.4%

10.5%

WW

478

430

11.2%

7.0%

4.2%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES






US

46

55

-16.4%

-16.4%

-

Intl

96

115

-16.5%

-22.4%

5.9%

WW

142

170

-16.5%

-20.5%

4.0%

 

 

 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER





% Change


2018

2017

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

NEUROSCIENCE






US

624

664

-6.0%

-6.0%

-

Intl

935

833

12.2%

3.3%

8.9%

WW

1,559

1,497

4.1%

-0.8%

4.9%

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate






US

66

108

-38.9%

-38.9%

-

Intl

107

101

5.9%

-0.9%

6.8%

WW

173

209

-17.2%

-20.5%

3.3%

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION / TRINZA / TREVICTA






US

400

372

7.5%

7.5%

-

Intl

296

232

27.6%

15.2%

12.4%

WW

696

604

15.2%

10.5%

4.7%

RISPERDAL CONSTA






US

82

95

-13.7%

-13.7%

-

Intl

114

112

1.8%

-7.1%

8.9%

WW

196

207

-5.3%

-10.2%

4.9%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE






US

76

89

-14.6%

-14.6%

-

Intl

418

388

7.7%

0.4%

7.3%

WW

494

477

3.6%

-2.3%

5.9%

ONCOLOGY






US

933

664

40.5%

40.5%

-

Intl

1,378

930

48.2%

34.5%

13.7%

WW

2,311

1,594

45.0%

37.0%

8.0%

DARZALEX






US

264

201

31.3%

31.3%

-

Intl

168

54

*

*

*

WW

432

255

69.4%

63.5%

5.9%

IMBRUVICA






US

227

190

19.5%

19.5%

-

Intl

360

219

64.4%

49.0%

15.4%

WW

587

409

43.5%

35.3%

8.2%

VELCADE






US

-

-

-

-

-

Intl

313

280

11.8%

1.6%

10.2%

WW

313

280

11.8%

1.6%

10.2%

ZYTIGA






US

407

233

74.7%

74.7%

-

Intl

438

290

51.0%

36.8%

14.2%

WW

845

523

61.6%

53.7%

7.9%

OTHER ONCOLOGY






US

35

40

-12.5%

-12.5%

-

Intl

99

87

13.8%

4.0%

9.8%

WW

134

127

5.5%

-1.2%

6.7%

 

 

 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER





% Change


2018

2017

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION(4)






US

361

-

*

*

-

Intl

224

-

*

*

-

WW

585

-

*

*

-

OPSUMIT






US

149

-

*

*

-

Intl

122

-

*

*

-

WW

271

-

*

*

-

TRACLEER






US

68

-

*

*

-

Intl

72

-

*

*

-

WW

140

-

*

*

-

UPTRAVI






US

124

-

*

*

-

Intl

16

-

*

*

-

WW

140

-

*

*

-

OTHER






US

20

-

*

*

-

Intl

14

-

*

*

-

WW

34

-

*

*

-








CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER






US

1,103

1,095

0.7%

0.7%

-

Intl

414

380

8.9%

1.4%

7.5%

WW

1,517

1,475

2.8%

0.9%

1.9%

XARELTO






US

578

513

12.7%

12.7%

-

Intl

-

-

-

-

-

WW

578

513

12.7%

12.7%

-

INVOKANA / INVOKAMET






US

204

247

-17.4%

-17.4%

-

Intl

44

37

18.9%

10.3%

8.6%

WW

248

284

-12.7%

-13.8%

1.1%

PROCRIT / EPREX






US

189

169

11.8%

11.8%

-

Intl

87

78

11.5%

2.8%

8.7%

WW

276

247

11.7%

9.0%

2.7%

OTHER






US

132

166

-20.5%

-20.5%

-

Intl

283

265

6.8%

-0.2%

7.0%

WW

415

431

-3.7%

-8.0%

4.3%








TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL






US

5,354

4,872

9.9%

9.9%

-

Intl

4,490

3,373

33.1%

22.5%

10.6%

WW

$       9,844

8,245

19.4%

15.1%

4.3%
























See footnotes at end of schedule






 

 

 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER





% Change


2018

2017

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)(5)






DIABETES CARE






US

$          117

154

-24.0%

-24.0%

-

Intl

222

245

-9.4%

-16.7%

7.3%

WW

339

399

-15.0%

-19.5%

4.5%

DIAGNOSTICS






US

-

-

-

-

-

Intl

-

1

*

*

*

WW

-

1

*

*

*

INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS (6)






US

304

279

9.0%

9.0%

-

Intl

336

270

24.4%

14.3%

10.1%

WW

640

549

16.6%

11.6%

5.0%

ORTHOPAEDICS(6)






US 

1,307

1,359

-3.8%

-3.8%

-

Intl

943

916

2.9%

-5.8%

8.7%

WW

2,250

2,275

-1.1%

-4.6%

3.5%

HIPS






US

209

209

0.0%

0.0%

-

Intl

154

143

7.7%

-1.2%

8.9%

WW

363

352

3.1%

-0.5%

3.6%

KNEES






US

228

246

-7.3%

-7.3%

-

Intl

159

152

4.6%

-4.2%

8.8%

WW

387

398

-2.8%

-6.2%

3.4%

TRAUMA






US

407

391

4.1%

4.1%

-

Intl

289

251

15.1%

5.6%

9.5%

WW

696

642

8.4%

4.7%

3.7%

SPINE & OTHER(6)






US

463

513

-9.7%

-9.7%

-

Intl

341

370

-7.8%

-15.8%

8.0%

WW

804

883

-8.9%

-12.2%

3.3%

 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER





% Change


2018

2017

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

SURGERY






US

993

995

-0.2%

-0.2%

-

Intl

1,430

1,276

12.1%

3.9%

8.2%

WW

2,423

2,271

6.7%

2.1%

4.6%

ADVANCED






US

393

392

0.3%

0.3%

-

Intl

573

485

18.1%

9.4%

8.7%

WW

966

877

10.1%

5.3%

4.8%

GENERAL






US

423

423

0.0%

0.0%

-

Intl

704

651

8.1%

0.0%

8.1%

WW

1,127

1,074

4.9%

0.0%

4.9%

SPECIALTY






US

177

180

-1.7%

-1.7%

-

Intl

153

140

9.3%

2.7%

6.6%

WW

330

320

3.1%

0.2%

2.9%

VISION CARE(7)






US

440

305

44.3%

44.3%

-

Intl

675

493

36.9%

28.3%

8.6%

WW

1,115

798

39.7%

34.4%

5.3%

CONTACT LENSES / OTHER






US

309

256

20.7%

20.7%

-

Intl

498

427

16.6%

9.3%

7.3%

WW

807

683

18.2%

13.6%

4.6%

SURGICAL






US

131

49

*

*

-

Intl

177

66

*

*

 * 

WW

308

115

*

*

 * 








TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES






US

3,161

3,092

2.2%

2.2%

-

Intl

3,606

3,201

12.7%

4.2%

8.5%

WW

$       6,767

6,293

7.5%

3.2%

4.3%
















* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful

(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency

(2) Unaudited






(3) Reported as U.S. sales

(4) Products acquired from Actelion acquisition on June 16, 2017

(5) Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosure 

(6) All sales related to the Cerenovus business (previously included in Spine & Other in Orthopaedics) were reclassified to Interventional Solutions (previously referred to as Cardiovascular). See supplemental schedule. 

(7) Includes products acquired from Abbott Medical Optics (AMO) acquisition on February 27, 2017

     

 

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-reports-2018-first-quarter-results-300631118.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

Related Links

http://www.jnj.com

Also from this source

Mar 20, 2018, 16:15 ET Dominic J. Caruso to Retire as Chief Financial Officer of Johnson...

Mar 20, 2018, 09:24 ET Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Johnson & Johnson Reports 2018 First-Quarter Results:

News provided by

Johnson & Johnson

06:40 ET