Johnson & Johnson Reports 2018 First-Quarter Results:

Net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 were $4.4 billion and $1.60, respectively. First-quarter 2018 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $1.0 billion and a charge for after-tax special items of approximately $0.3 billion. First-quarter 2017 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $0.2 billion and a charge for after-tax special items of approximately $0.4 billion. Excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, adjusted net earnings for the current quarter were $5.6 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.06, representing increases of 11.8% and 12.6%, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2017.* On an operational basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share also increased 5.5%.* A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included as an accompanying schedule.

"We are pleased with the strong and consistent performance delivered by our colleagues around the world, demonstrated by our sales and EPS growth in the first quarter," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Pharmaceutical business continues to deliver robust growth and we are pleased with the improvement in our Consumer business. In our Medical Devices businesses, we have areas of leadership and continue to make investments and portfolio choices to improve performance."

Mr. Gorsky continued, "The U.S. tax legislation passed late last year is creating the opportunity for us to invest more than $30 billion in R&D and capital investments in the U.S. over the next four years, which is an increase of 15%."

The Company increased its sales guidance for the full-year 2018 to a range of $81.0 to $81.8 billion, reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 4.0% to 5.0%. Additionally, the Company reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2018 to a range of $8.00 to $8.20 per share, reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 6.8% to 9.6%.

Segment Sales Performance

Worldwide Consumer sales of $3.4 billion for the first quarter 2018 represented an increase of 5.3% versus the prior year, consisting of an operational increase of 1.3% and a positive impact from currency of 4.0%. Domestic sales increased 1.6%, international sales increased 8.2%, which reflected an operational increase of 1.2% and a positive currency impact of 7.0%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 2.0%, domestic sales increased 1.6% and international sales increased 2.3%*.

Worldwide operational results, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, were driven by beauty products primarily NEUTROGENA, AVEENO, and Dr. Ci Labo, and international analgesics in over-the-counter products, partially offset by the negative impact of domestic baby care products.

Worldwide Pharmaceutical sales of $9.8 billion for the first quarter 2018 represented an increase of 19.4% versus the prior year with an operational increase of 15.1% and a positive impact from currency of 4.3%. Domestic sales increased 9.9%; international sales increased 33.1%, which reflected an operational increase of 22.5% and a positive currency impact of 10.6%. Sales included the impact of Actelion Ltd which contributed 7.6%, to worldwide operational sales growth. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 7.5%, domestic sales increased 2.2% and international sales increased 15.3%.*

Worldwide operational results, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, were driven by new products and the strength of core products. Strong growth in new products include DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer and TREMFYA (guselkumab), for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Additional contributors to operational sales growth included ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer, STELARA (ustekinumab) and international SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab), biologics for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, XARELTO (rivaroxaban), an oral anticoagulant, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

During the quarter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional indication for ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), in combination with prednisone for the treatment of patients with metastatic high-risk castration-sensitive prostate cancer and ERLEADA (apalutamide) an oral androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for JULUCA (rilpivirine and dolutegravir), the first, single-pill, two-drug regimen for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 infection.

Also in the quarter, a marketing authorization application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency for apalutamide, an oral androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with high-risk non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Worldwide Medical Devices sales of $6.8 billion for the first quarter 2018 represented an increase of 7.5% versus the prior year consisting of an operational increase of 3.2% and a positive currency impact of 4.3%. Domestic sales increased 2.2%; international sales increased 12.7%, which reflected an operational increase of 4.2% and a positive currency impact of 8.5%. Sales included the partial quarter impact of the recently acquired surgical vision business which contributed 3.1%, to worldwide operational sales growth. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 1.1%, domestic sales decreased 0.2% and international sales increased 2.4%.*

Worldwide operational results, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, were driven by ACUVUE contact lenses in the Vision Care business; electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business; endocutters in the Advanced Surgery business; and trauma products in the Orthopaedics business, partially offset by declines in the Diabetes Care business and spine products in the Orthopaedics business.

During the quarter, the acquisition of Orthotaxy S.A.S., a privately-held developer of software-enabled surgery technologies, including a differentiated robotic-assisted surgery was completed. In addition, the Company announced a binding offer from Platinum Equity, a private investment firm, to acquire its LifeScan business for approximately $2.1 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

Subsequent to the quarter, ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions received 510(k) clearance from the FDA and is indicated for vision correction and the attenuation of bright light.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson plans to implement actions across its global supply chain that are intended to enable the company to focus resources and increase investments in critical capabilities, technologies and solutions necessary to manufacture and supply its product portfolio of the future, enhance agility and drive growth. The Company expects these supply chain actions will include expanding our use of strategic collaborations, and bolstering our initiatives to reduce complexity, improving cost-competitiveness, enhancing capabilities and optimizing our network. Discussions regarding specific future actions are ongoing and are subject to all relevant consultation requirements before they are finalized.

In total, the Company expects these actions to generate approximately $0.6 to $0.8 billion in annual pre-tax cost savings that will be substantially delivered by 2022. The Company expects to record pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $1.9 to $2.3 billion, which will be treated as a special item.

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

* Operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and operational adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.investor.jnj.com. Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data



















(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER









Percent Change

2018

2017

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by

















segment of business





































Consumer

















U.S. $ 1,436

1,414

1.6 % 1.6

- International 1,962

1,814

8.2

1.2

7.0

3,398

3,228

5.3

1.3

4.0



















Pharmaceutical

















U.S. 5,354

4,872

9.9

9.9

- International 4,490

3,373

33.1

22.5

10.6

9,844

8,245

19.4

15.1

4.3



















Medical Devices

















U.S. 3,161

3,092

2.2

2.2

- International 3,606

3,201

12.7

4.2

8.5

6,767

6,293

7.5

3.2

4.3



















U.S. 9,951

9,378

6.1

6.1

- International 10,058

8,388

19.9

10.9

9.0 Worldwide $ 20,009

17,766

12.6 % 8.4

4.2

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data





















(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FIRST QUARTER











Percent Change



2018

2017

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by



















geographic area









































U.S.

$ 9,951

9,378

6.1 % 6.1

-





















Europe

4,797

3,858

24.3

10.0

14.3 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,567

1,454

7.8

7.2

0.6 Asia-Pacific, Africa

3,694

3,076

20.1

13.7

6.4 International

10,058

8,388

19.9

10.9

9.0





















Worldwide

$ 20,009

17,766

12.6 % 8.4

4.2

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings



















(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FIRST QUARTER





















2018

2017*

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 20,009

100.0

$ 17,766

100.0

12.6 Cost of products sold 6,614

33.1

5,409

30.4

22.3 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,263

26.3

4,763

26.8

10.5 Research and development expense 2,404

12.0

2,070

11.7

16.1 Interest (income) expense, net 145

0.7

83

0.5



Other (income) expense, net 60

0.3

(219)

(1.3)



Restructuring 42

0.2

85

0.5



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 5,481

27.4

5,575

31.4

(1.7) Provision for taxes on income 1,114

5.6

1,153

6.5

(3.4) Net earnings 4,367

21.8

4,422

24.9

(1.2)



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.60





$ 1.61





(0.6)



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,731.9





2,754.5



























Effective tax rate 20.3 %



20.7 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 6,858

34.3

$ 6,103

34.4

12.4 Net earnings $ 5,635

28.2

$ 5,038

28.4

11.8 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.06





$ 1.83





12.6 Effective tax rate 17.8 %



17.5 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. *2017 Statement of Earnings line items have been restated to reflect impact of ASU 2017-07

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



























First Quarter

% Incr. /

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2018

2017

(Decr.)















Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as reported $ 5,481

5,575

(1.7) %













Intangible asset amortization expense 1,115

329



















Restructuring/Other (1) 107

161



















Actelion acquisition related cost 96

-



















Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities 27

-



















AMO acquisition related cost 21

38



















Other 11

-



















Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as adjusted $ 6,858

6,103

12.4 %













Net Earnings - as reported $ 4,367

4,422

(1.2) %













Intangible asset amortization expense 996

244



















Restructuring/Other 81

121



















Actelion acquisition related cost 92

-



















Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities 21

-



















AMO acquisition related cost 17

251



















Impact of tax legislation(2) 52

-



















Other 9

-



















Net Earnings - as adjusted $ 5,635

5,038

11.8 %













Diluted Net Earnings per share - as reported $ 1.60

1.61

(0.6) %













Intangible asset amortization expense 0.36

0.09



















Restructuring/Other 0.03

0.04



















Actelion acquisition related cost 0.03

-



















Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities 0.01

-



















AMO acquisition related cost 0.01

0.09



















Impact of tax legislation 0.02

-



















Other -

-



















Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted $ 2.06

1.83

12.6 %













Operational Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted at 2016 foreign currency

exchange rates



1.86



















Impact of currency at 2017 foreign currency exchange rates (0.13)

(0.03)



















Operational Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted at 2017 foreign currency exchange rates $ 1.93

1.83

5.5 %













(1)Includes $6M recorded in cost of products sold and $59M recorded in other (income) expense in the first quarter 2018, and $4M recorded in cost of products sold and $72M recorded in other (income) expense in the first quarter 2017 (2)Includes foreign currency translation

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

















Operational Sales Growth Excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures FIRST QUARTER 2018 ACTUAL vs. 2017 ACTUAL



















Segments



Consumer

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total



Operational %(1) WW As Reported:

1.3%

15.1%

3.2%

8.4% U.S.

1.6%

9.9%

2.2%

6.1% International

1.2%

22.5%

4.2%

10.9%

















Vision Care















Vision Surgical & Eye Health Business (2)









(3.1)

(1.1) U.S.









(2.8)

(0.9) International









(3.4)

(1.3)

















Pulmonary Hypertension















Actelion





(7.1)





(3.3) U.S.





(7.4)





(3.8) International





(6.6)





(2.7)

















Cardiovascular / Metabolism / Other















Actelion





(0.5)





(0.2) U.S.





(0.3)





(0.2) International





(0.6)





(0.3)

















Spine & Other















Codman Neuroscience









1.0

0.4 U.S.









0.7

0.2 International









1.4

0.6

















Wound Care / Other















Compeed

0.7









0.1 U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

1.2









0.3

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.0





0.0

0.0 U.S.

0.0





(0.3)

(0.1) International

(0.1)





0.2

0.1

















WW Ops excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures

2.0%

7.5%

1.1%

4.3% U.S.

1.6%

2.2%

(0.2)%

1.3% International

2.3%

15.3%

2.4%

7.6%

















(1)Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2)Previously referred to as Medical Optics





REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER SEGMENT (2)













BABY CARE













US

$ 97

113 -14.2% -14.2% - Intl

360

342 5.3% 1.3% 4.0% WW

457

455 0.4% -2.6% 3.0% BEAUTY













US

611

567 7.8% 7.8% - Intl

473

414 14.3% 6.2% 8.1% WW

1,084

981 10.5% 7.1% 3.4% ORAL CARE













US

157

156 0.6% 0.6% - Intl

222

206 7.8% 0.7% 7.1% WW

379

362 4.7% 0.6% 4.1% OTC













US

465

477 -2.5% -2.5% - Intl

607

536 13.2% 3.9% 9.3% WW

1,072

1,013 5.8% 0.9% 4.9% WOMEN'S HEALTH













US

3

3 0.0% 0.0% - Intl

240

239 0.4% -4.6% 5.0% WW

243

242 0.4% -4.6% 5.0% WOUND CARE / OTHER













US

103

98 5.1% 5.1% - Intl

60

77 -22.1% -26.7% 4.6% WW

163

175 -6.9% -8.9% 2.0%















TOTAL CONSUMER













US

1,436

1,414 1.6% 1.6% - Intl

1,962

1,814 8.2% 1.2% 7.0% WW

$ 3,398

3,228 5.3% 1.3% 4.0%































See footnotes at end of schedule





REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2)













IMMUNOLOGY













US

$ 2,000

2,123 -5.8% -5.8% - Intl

1,042

807 29.1% 19.4% 9.7% WW

3,042

2,930 3.8% 1.1% 2.7% REMICADE













US

916

1,182 -22.5% -22.5% - US Exports (3)

142

165 -13.9% -13.9% - Intl

331

325 1.8% -3.7% 5.5% WW

1,389

1,672 -16.9% -18.0% 1.1% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA













US

224

229 -2.2% -2.2% - Intl

294

199 47.7% 37.3% 10.4% WW

518

428 21.0% 16.2% 4.8% STELARA













US

652

547 19.2% 19.2% - Intl

409

276 48.2% 34.0% 14.2% WW

1,061

823 28.9% 24.1% 4.8% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY













US

66

- * * - Intl

8

7 14.3% 13.3% 1.0% WW

74

7 * * * INFECTIOUS DISEASES













US

333

326 2.1% 2.1% - Intl

497

423 17.5% 5.9% 11.6% WW

830

749 10.8% 4.2% 6.6% EDURANT / rilpivirine













US

14

12 16.7% 16.7% - Intl

196

137 43.1% 25.2% 17.9% WW

210

149 40.9% 24.5% 16.4% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA













US

273

259 5.4% 5.4% - Intl

205

171 19.9% 9.4% 10.5% WW

478

430 11.2% 7.0% 4.2% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES













US

46

55 -16.4% -16.4% - Intl

96

115 -16.5% -22.4% 5.9% WW

142

170 -16.5% -20.5% 4.0%





REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE













US

624

664 -6.0% -6.0% - Intl

935

833 12.2% 3.3% 8.9% WW

1,559

1,497 4.1% -0.8% 4.9% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate













US

66

108 -38.9% -38.9% - Intl

107

101 5.9% -0.9% 6.8% WW

173

209 -17.2% -20.5% 3.3% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION / TRINZA / TREVICTA













US

400

372 7.5% 7.5% - Intl

296

232 27.6% 15.2% 12.4% WW

696

604 15.2% 10.5% 4.7% RISPERDAL CONSTA













US

82

95 -13.7% -13.7% - Intl

114

112 1.8% -7.1% 8.9% WW

196

207 -5.3% -10.2% 4.9% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE













US

76

89 -14.6% -14.6% - Intl

418

388 7.7% 0.4% 7.3% WW

494

477 3.6% -2.3% 5.9% ONCOLOGY













US

933

664 40.5% 40.5% - Intl

1,378

930 48.2% 34.5% 13.7% WW

2,311

1,594 45.0% 37.0% 8.0% DARZALEX













US

264

201 31.3% 31.3% - Intl

168

54 * * * WW

432

255 69.4% 63.5% 5.9% IMBRUVICA













US

227

190 19.5% 19.5% - Intl

360

219 64.4% 49.0% 15.4% WW

587

409 43.5% 35.3% 8.2% VELCADE













US

-

- - - - Intl

313

280 11.8% 1.6% 10.2% WW

313

280 11.8% 1.6% 10.2% ZYTIGA













US

407

233 74.7% 74.7% - Intl

438

290 51.0% 36.8% 14.2% WW

845

523 61.6% 53.7% 7.9% OTHER ONCOLOGY













US

35

40 -12.5% -12.5% - Intl

99

87 13.8% 4.0% 9.8% WW

134

127 5.5% -1.2% 6.7%





REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (4)













US

361

- * * - Intl

224

- * * - WW

585

- * * - OPSUMIT













US

149

- * * - Intl

122

- * * - WW

271

- * * - TRACLEER













US

68

- * * - Intl

72

- * * - WW

140

- * * - UPTRAVI













US

124

- * * - Intl

16

- * * - WW

140

- * * - OTHER













US

20

- * * - Intl

14

- * * - WW

34

- * * -















CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER













US

1,103

1,095 0.7% 0.7% - Intl

414

380 8.9% 1.4% 7.5% WW

1,517

1,475 2.8% 0.9% 1.9% XARELTO













US

578

513 12.7% 12.7% - Intl

-

- - - - WW

578

513 12.7% 12.7% - INVOKANA / INVOKAMET













US

204

247 -17.4% -17.4% - Intl

44

37 18.9% 10.3% 8.6% WW

248

284 -12.7% -13.8% 1.1% PROCRIT / EPREX













US

189

169 11.8% 11.8% - Intl

87

78 11.5% 2.8% 8.7% WW

276

247 11.7% 9.0% 2.7% OTHER













US

132

166 -20.5% -20.5% - Intl

283

265 6.8% -0.2% 7.0% WW

415

431 -3.7% -8.0% 4.3%















TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL













US

5,354

4,872 9.9% 9.9% - Intl

4,490

3,373 33.1% 22.5% 10.6% WW

$ 9,844

8,245 19.4% 15.1% 4.3%















































See footnotes at end of schedule



















REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)(5)













DIABETES CARE













US

$ 117

154 -24.0% -24.0% - Intl

222

245 -9.4% -16.7% 7.3% WW

339

399 -15.0% -19.5% 4.5% DIAGNOSTICS













US

-

- - - - Intl

-

1 * * * WW

-

1 * * * INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS (6)













US

304

279 9.0% 9.0% - Intl

336

270 24.4% 14.3% 10.1% WW

640

549 16.6% 11.6% 5.0% ORTHOPAEDICS (6)













US

1,307

1,359 -3.8% -3.8% - Intl

943

916 2.9% -5.8% 8.7% WW

2,250

2,275 -1.1% -4.6% 3.5% HIPS













US

209

209 0.0% 0.0% - Intl

154

143 7.7% -1.2% 8.9% WW

363

352 3.1% -0.5% 3.6% KNEES













US

228

246 -7.3% -7.3% - Intl

159

152 4.6% -4.2% 8.8% WW

387

398 -2.8% -6.2% 3.4% TRAUMA













US

407

391 4.1% 4.1% - Intl

289

251 15.1% 5.6% 9.5% WW

696

642 8.4% 4.7% 3.7% SPINE & OTHER (6)













US

463

513 -9.7% -9.7% - Intl

341

370 -7.8% -15.8% 8.0% WW

804

883 -8.9% -12.2% 3.3%





REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY













US

993

995 -0.2% -0.2% - Intl

1,430

1,276 12.1% 3.9% 8.2% WW

2,423

2,271 6.7% 2.1% 4.6% ADVANCED













US

393

392 0.3% 0.3% - Intl

573

485 18.1% 9.4% 8.7% WW

966

877 10.1% 5.3% 4.8% GENERAL













US

423

423 0.0% 0.0% - Intl

704

651 8.1% 0.0% 8.1% WW

1,127

1,074 4.9% 0.0% 4.9% SPECIALTY













US

177

180 -1.7% -1.7% - Intl

153

140 9.3% 2.7% 6.6% WW

330

320 3.1% 0.2% 2.9% VISION CARE (7)













US

440

305 44.3% 44.3% - Intl

675

493 36.9% 28.3% 8.6% WW

1,115

798 39.7% 34.4% 5.3% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER













US

309

256 20.7% 20.7% - Intl

498

427 16.6% 9.3% 7.3% WW

807

683 18.2% 13.6% 4.6% SURGICAL













US

131

49 * * - Intl

177

66 * * * WW

308

115 * * *















TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES













US

3,161

3,092 2.2% 2.2% - Intl

3,606

3,201 12.7% 4.2% 8.5% WW

$ 6,767

6,293 7.5% 3.2% 4.3%































* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited













(3) Reported as U.S. sales (4) Products acquired from Actelion acquisition on June 16, 2017 (5) Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosure (6) All sales related to the Cerenovus business (previously included in Spine & Other in Orthopaedics) were reclassified to Interventional Solutions (previously referred to as Cardiovascular). See supplemental schedule. (7) Includes products acquired from Abbott Medical Optics (AMO) acquisition on February 27, 2017

