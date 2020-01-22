Johnson & Johnson Reports 2019 Fourth-Quarter And Full Year Results:

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2019. "We delivered strong underlying sales and earnings growth in 2019, driven by the strength of our Pharmaceutical business, accelerating performance in our Medical Devices business and improved profitability in our Consumer business," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we enter into 2020 and this next decade, our strategic investments focused on advancing our pipelines and driving innovation across our entire product portfolio, position us well to deliver long-term sustainable growth and value to our shareholders."

Mr. Gorsky continued, "I am extremely proud of our talented and dedicated colleagues who live Our Credo values each and every day, and are inspired to deliver transformative healthcare solutions that improve the lives of our patients and consumers around the world."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:



FOURTH QUARTER



TWELVE MONTHS

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2019 2018 % Change

2019 2018 % Change Reported Sales $ 20,747 $ 20,394 1.7%

$ 82,059 $ 81,581 0.6% Net Earnings 4,010 3,042 31.8%

15,119 15,297 (1.2)% EPS (diluted) $ 1.50 $ 1.12 33.9%

$ 5.63 $ 5.61 0.4%















Non-GAAP* FOURTH QUARTER



TWELVE MONTHS

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2019 2018 % Change

2019 2018 % Change Operational Sales1,2 n/a n/a 2.6%

n/a n/a 2.8% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 n/a n/a 3.4%

n/a n/a 4.5% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 5,027 5,372 (6.4)%

23,310 22,315 4.5% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $ 1.88 $ 1.97 (4.6)%

$ 8.68 $ 8.18 6.1%



1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:



FOURTH QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2019 2018 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 10,774 $ 10,629 1.4% 1.4 - 2.7 International 9,973 9,765 2.1% 4.0 (1.9) 4.1 Worldwide $ 20,747 $ 20,394 1.7% 2.6 (0.9) 3.4











































TWELVE MONTHS % Change ($ in Millions) 2019 2018

Reported

Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 42,097 $ 41,884 0.5% 0.5 - 2.3 International 39,962 39,697 0.7% 5.3 (4.6) 6.7 Worldwide $ 82,059 $ 81,581 0.6% 2.8 (2.2) 4.5



1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:



FOURTH QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2019 2018 Reported

Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer $ 3,567 $ 3,536 0.9% 2.1 (1.2) 1.4 Pharmaceutical 10,548 10,190 3.5% 4.4 (0.9) 4.5 Medical Devices 6,632 6,668 (0.5)% 0.2 (0.7) 2.7 Worldwide $ 20,747 $ 20,394 1.7% 2.6 (0.9) 3.4





























TWELVE MONTHS % Change

($ in Millions) 2019 2018 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer $ 13,898 $ 13,853 0.3% 3.0 (2.7) 1.4 Pharmaceutical 42,198 40,734 3.6% 5.8 (2.2) 5.8 Medical Devices 25,963 26,994 (3.8)% (1.7) (2.1) 3.9 Worldwide $ 82,059 $ 81,581 0.6% 2.8 (2.2) 4.5

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

FULL-YEAR 2019 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer

Consumer worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 1.4%* driven by NEUTROGENA beauty products and over-the-counter products including TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, partially offset by lower sales of baby care products.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 5.8%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, and ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. This growth was partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, primarily declines in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, U.S. ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer and international VELCADE (bortezomib), a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 3.9%* driven by electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business, international energy and endocutter products in the Advanced Surgery business, and ACUVUE contact lenses in the Vision business.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases.

FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.



January 2020 ($ in Billions, except EPS)

Adjusted Operational Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 5.0% - 6.0% Operational Sales2 Change vs. Prior Year $85.8 to $86.6 4.5% - 5.5% Estimated Reported Sales3 Change vs. Prior Year $85.4 to $86.2 4.0% - 5.0%



Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.00 to $9.15 3.7% - 5.4% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $8.95 to $9.10 3.1% - 4.8%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2020 = $1.11 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





































Supplementary Sales Data













































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2019

2018

Total

Operations

Currency

2019

2018

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































segment of business













































































Consumer





































U.S. $ 1,470

1,479

(0.6) % (0.6)

-

$ 5,839

5,761

1.4 % 1.4

- International 2,097

2,057

2.0

4.0

(2.0)

8,059

8,092

(0.4)

4.2

(4.6)

3,567

3,536

0.9

2.1

(1.2)

13,898

13,853

0.3

3.0

(2.7)







































Pharmaceutical





































U.S. 6,169

5,936

3.9

3.9

-

23,874

23,286

2.5

2.5

- International 4,379

4,254

2.9

5.1

(2.2)

18,324

17,448

5.0

10.1

(5.1)

10,548

10,190

3.5

4.4

(0.9)

42,198

40,734

3.6

5.8

(2.2)







































Medical Devices





































U.S. 3,135

3,214

(2.4)

(2.4)

-

12,384

12,837

(3.5)

(3.5)

- International 3,497

3,454

1.3

2.7

(1.4)

13,579

14,157

(4.1)

(0.1)

(4.0)

6,632

6,668

(0.5)

0.2

(0.7)

25,963

26,994

(3.8)

(1.7)

(2.1)







































U.S. 10,774

10,629

1.4

1.4

-

42,097

41,884

0.5

0.5

- International 9,973

9,765

2.1

4.0

(1.9)

39,962

39,697

0.7

5.3

(4.6) Worldwide $ 20,747

20,394

1.7 % 2.6

(0.9)

$ 82,059

81,581

0.6 % 2.8

(2.2)







































Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.





















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





































Supplementary Sales Data













































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2019

2018

Total

Operations

Currency

2019

2018

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































geographic area













































































U.S. $ 10,774

10,629

1.4 % 1.4

-

$ 42,097

41,884

0.5 % 0.5

-







































Europe 4,663

4,730

(1.4)

1.0

(2.4)

18,466

18,753

(1.5)

3.8

(5.3) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,495

1,456

2.6

9.3

(6.7)

5,941

6,113

(2.8)

5.7

(8.5) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,815

3,579

6.6

5.8

0.8

15,555

14,831

4.9

6.9

(2.0) International 9,973

9,765

2.1

4.0

(1.9)

39,962

39,697

0.7

5.3

(4.6)







































Worldwide $ 20,747

20,394

1.7 % 2.6

(0.9)

$ 82,059

81,581

0.6 % 2.8

(2.2)







































Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.





















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FOURTH QUARTER





















2019

2018

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 20,747

100.0

$ 20,394

100.0

1.7 Cost of products sold 7,134

34.4

6,961

34.1

2.5 Gross Profit 13,613

65.6

13,433

65.9

1.3 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,039

29.1

5,991

29.4

0.8 Research and development expense 3,232

15.6

3,224

15.8

0.2 Interest (income) expense, net 4

0.0

54

0.3



Other (income) expense, net 16

0.1

978

4.8



Restructuring 104

0.5

64

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 4,218

20.3

3,122

15.3

35.1 Provision for taxes on income 208

1.0

80

0.4

160.0 Net earnings $ 4,010

19.3

$ 3,042

14.9

31.8



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.50





$ 1.12





33.9



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,669.1





2,724.0



























Effective tax rate 4.9 %



2.6 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 5,628

27.1

$ 6,046

29.6

(6.9) Net earnings $ 5,027

24.2

$ 5,372

26.3

(6.4) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.88





$ 1.97





(4.6) Effective tax rate 10.7 %



11.1 %

























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) TWELVE MONTHS





















2019

2018

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 82,059

100.0

$ 81,581

100.0

0.6 Cost of products sold 27,556

33.6

27,091

33.2

1.7 Gross Profit 54,503

66.4

54,490

66.8

0.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 22,178

27.0

22,540

27.6

(1.6) Research and development expense 11,355

13.8

10,775

13.2

5.4 In-process research and development 890

1.1

1,126

1.4



Interest (income) expense, net (39)

0.0

394

0.5



Other (income) expense, net 2,525

3.1

1,405

1.7



Restructuring 266

0.3

251

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 17,328

21.1

17,999

22.1

(3.7) Provision for taxes on income 2,209

2.7

2,702

3.3

(18.2) Net earnings $ 15,119

18.4

$ 15,297

18.8

(1.2)



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 5.63





$ 5.61





0.4



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,684.3





2,728.7



























Effective tax rate 12.7 %



15.0 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 28,225

34.4

$ 26,698

32.7

5.7 Net earnings $ 23,310

28.4

$ 22,315

27.4

4.5 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 8.68





$ 8.18





6.1 Effective tax rate 17.4 %



16.4 %

























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures































Fourth Quarter

% Incr. /



Twelve Months

% Incr. /

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2019

2018

(Decr.)



2019

2018

(Decr.)































Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as reported

$ 4,218

3,122

35.1 %

$ 17,328

17,999

(3.7) % Litigation expense, net

264

1,288







5,096

1,991





Intangible asset amortization expense

1,142

1,073







4,528

4,357





In-process research and development

-

-







890

1,126





Restructuring/Other (1)

251

227







611

700





Actelion acquisition related cost

62

43







185

243





Auris Health acquisition related cost

16

-







72

-





AMO acquisition related cost

12

27







62

109





Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities

(350)

182







(567)

179





Contingent liability reversal

-

-







-

(184)





Tax legislation and related impacts

-

72







-

72





Other

13

12







20

106



































Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as adjusted

$ 5,628

6,046

(6.9) %

$ 28,225

26,698

5.7 %





























Net Earnings - as reported

$ 4,010

3,042

31.8 %

$ 15,119

15,297

(1.2) % Litigation expense, net

251

1,113







4,015

1,722





Intangible asset amortization expense

1,008

957







3,844

3,888





In-process research and development

-

-







703

859





Restructuring/Other

214

190







511

585





Actelion acquisition related cost

58

39







172

232





Auris Health acquisition related cost

12

-







56

-





AMO acquisition related cost

12

21







52

89





Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities

(277)

143







(448)

141





Contingent liability reversal

-

-







-

(184)





Tax legislation and related impacts (2)

(184)

(137)







(575)

(390)





Other

(77)

4







(139)

76



































Net Earnings - as adjusted

$ 5,027

5,372

(6.4) %

$ 23,310

22,315

4.5 %





























Diluted Net Earnings per share - as reported

$ 1.50

1.12

33.9 %

$ 5.63

5.61

0.4 %





























Litigation expense, net

0.10

0.41







1.50

0.63





Intangible asset amortization expense

0.38

0.35







1.43

1.42





In-process research and development

-

-







0.26

0.32





Restructuring/Other

0.08

0.07







0.19

0.21





Actelion acquisition related cost

0.02

0.01







0.06

0.09





Auris Health acquisition related cost

-

-







0.02

-





AMO acquisition related cost

-

0.01







0.02

0.03





Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities

(0.10)

0.05







(0.17)

0.05





Contingent liability reversal

-

-







-

(0.07)





Tax legislation and related impacts

(0.07)

(0.05)







(0.21)

(0.14)





Other

(0.03)

-







(0.05)

0.03



































Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted

$ 1.88

1.97

(4.6) %

$ 8.68

8.18

6.1 %





























Operational Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted at 2017 foreign currency exchange rates





2.02











8.06



































Impact of currency at 2018 foreign currency exchange rates

0.03

(0.05)







0.22

0.12



































Operational Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted at 2018 foreign currency exchange rates

$ 1.91

1.97

(3.0) %

$ 8.90

8.18

8.8 %



























































(1) Includes $70M recorded in cost of products sold and $77M recorded in other (income) expense for the fourth quarter 2019, and $32M recorded in cost of products sold





and $131M recorded in other (income) expense for the fourth quarter 2018.

























Includes $151M recorded in cost of products sold and $194M recorded in other (income) expense for twelve months YTD 2019, and $105M recorded in cost of products sold



and $344M recorded in other (income) expense for twelve months YTD 2018.























































(2) Includes foreign currency translation





























Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

































Adjusted Operational Sales Growth FOURTH QUARTER 2019 ACTUAL vs. 2018 ACTUAL



































Segments









Consumer

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total WW As Reported

0.9%

3.5%

(0.5)%

1.7% U.S.

(0.6)%

3.9%

(2.4)%

1.4% International

2.0%

2.9%

1.3%

2.1%

















WW Currency

(1.2)

(0.9)

(0.7)

(0.9) U.S.

-

-

-

- International

(2.0)

(2.2)

(1.4)

(1.9)

















WW Operational

2.1%

4.4%

0.2%

2.6% U.S.

(0.6)%

3.9%

(2.4)%

1.4% International

4.0%

5.1%

2.7%

4.0%

















Beauty















RoC

0.6









0.1 U.S.

1.4









0.2 International

0.0









0.0

















Beauty















Dr. Ci Labo - Japan

(1.7)









(0.3) U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

(2.9)









(0.6)

















Specialty Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









2.4

0.8 U.S.









3.0

0.9 International









2.0

0.7

















Baby Care















Baby Center

0.3









0.1 U.S.

0.8









0.1 International

0.0









0.0

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1 U.S.

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.1 International

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

















WW Adjusted Operational

1.4%

4.5%

2.7%

3.4% U.S.

1.6%

4.1%

0.6%

2.7% International

1.3%

5.1%

4.7%

4.1%

















Note:Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum





Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

































Adjusted Operational Sales Growth TWELVE MONTHS 2019 ACTUAL vs. 2018 ACTUAL



















Segments





















Consumer

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total WW As Reported

0.3%

3.6%

(3.8)%

0.6% U.S.

1.4%

2.5%

(3.5)%

0.5% International

(0.4)%

5.0%

(4.1)%

0.7%

















WW Currency

(2.7)

(2.2)

(2.1)

(2.2) U.S.

-

-

-

- International

(4.6)

(5.1)

(4.0)

(4.6)

















WW Operational

3.0%

5.8%

(1.7)%

2.8% U.S.

1.4%

2.5%

(3.5)%

0.5% International

4.2%

10.1%

(0.1)%

5.3%

















Beauty















Nizoral

0.2









0.0 U.S.

0.1









0.0 International

0.3









0.1

















OTC















Zarbees

(0.4)









(0.1) U.S.

(1.1)









(0.1) International

0.0









0.0

















Diabetes Care















LifeScan









3.8

1.3 U.S.









2.9

0.9 International









4.6

1.7

















Beauty















RoC

0.7









0.1 U.S.

1.3









0.2 International

0.2









0.0

















Beauty















Dr. Ci Labo - Japan

(2.3)









(0.4) U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

(3.9)









(0.8)

















Specialty Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









1.6

0.6 U.S.









2.2

0.7 International









1.0

0.4

















Baby Care















Baby Center

0.1









0.0 U.S.

0.3









0.0 International

0.0









0.0

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1 U.S.

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1 International

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

















WW Adjusted Operational

1.4%

5.8%

3.9%

4.5% U.S.

2.1%

2.7%

1.8%

2.3% International

1.0%

10.1%

5.7%

6.7%

















Note:Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum







REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2019

2018 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2019

2018 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER SEGMENT (2)





























BABY CARE





























US

$ 85

116 -26.7% -26.7% -



$ 362

422 -14.2% -14.2% - Intl

336

357 -5.9% -3.7% -2.2%



1,313

1,436 -8.6% -3.7% -4.9% WW

421

473 -11.0% -9.3% -1.7%



1,675

1,858 -9.9% -6.1% -3.8% BEAUTY





























US

582

612 -4.9% -4.9% -



2,392

2,403 -0.4% -0.4% - Intl

568

499 13.8% 15.6% -1.8%



2,201

1,979 11.2% 15.3% -4.1% WW

1,150

1,111 3.5% 4.3% -0.8%



4,593

4,382 4.8% 6.7% -1.9% ORAL CARE





























US

159

165 -3.6% -3.6% -



621

637 -2.5% -2.5% - Intl

233

234 0.2% 2.2% -2.0%



906

918 -1.2% 3.3% -4.5% WW

393

399 -1.4% -0.2% -1.2%



1,528

1,555 -1.7% 0.9% -2.6% OTC





























US

542

491 10.3% 10.3% -



2,010

1,850 8.6% 8.6% - Intl

653

657 -0.6% 0.8% -1.4%



2,434

2,484 -2.0% 2.2% -4.2% WW

1,195

1,148 4.1% 4.9% -0.8%



4,444

4,334 2.5% 4.9% -2.4% WOMEN'S HEALTH





























US

3

3 -11.8% -11.8% -



12

13 -5.5% -5.5% - Intl

250

254 -1.5% 3.1% -4.6%



974

1,036 -6.0% 1.1% -7.1% WW

253

257 -1.6% 2.9% -4.5%



986

1,049 -6.0% 1.0% -7.0% WOUND CARE / OTHER





























US

98

92 7.5% 7.5% -



441

436 1.2% 1.2% - Intl

57

56 -0.4% 0.6% -1.0%



230

239 -3.9% -0.7% -3.2% WW

155

148 4.5% 4.8% -0.3%



671

675 -0.6% 0.5% -1.1%































TOTAL CONSUMER





























US

1,470

1,479 -0.6% -0.6% -



5,839

5,761 1.4% 1.4% - Intl

2,097

2,057 2.0% 4.0% -2.0%



8,059

8,092 -0.4% 4.2% -4.6% WW

$ 3,567

3,536 0.9% 2.1% -1.2%



$ 13,898

13,853 0.3% 3.0% -2.7%































































See footnotes at end of schedule

































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2019

2018 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2019

2018 Reported Operational (1) Currency PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2)





























IMMUNOLOGY





























US

$ 2,517

2,356 6.8% 6.8% -



$ 9,641

9,073 6.3% 6.3% - Intl

1,005

986 1.9% 4.3% -2.4%



4,309

4,047 6.5% 11.6% -5.1% WW

3,522

3,342 5.4% 6.1% -0.7%



13,950

13,120 6.3% 7.9% -1.6% REMICADE





























US

755

843 -10.4% -10.4% -



3,079

3,664 -16.0% -16.0% - US Exports (3)

68

90 -25.0% -25.0% -



294

436 -32.7% -32.7% - Intl

212

305 -30.4% -28.9% -1.5%



1,007

1,226 -17.8% -13.7% -4.1% WW

1,035

1,238 -16.4% -16.0% -0.4%



4,380

5,326 -17.8% -16.8% -1.0% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA





























US

302

272 10.7% 10.7% -



1,159

1,051 10.2% 10.2% - Intl

213

210 1.4% 3.7% -2.3%



1,029

1,033 -0.4% 4.4% -4.8% WW

515

482 6.6% 7.6% -1.0%



2,188

2,084 5.0% 7.3% -2.3% STELARA





























US

1,194

1,009 18.4% 18.4% -



4,346

3,469 25.3% 25.3% - Intl

506

435 16.3% 19.1% -2.8%



2,015

1,687 19.4% 25.1% -5.7% WW

1,700

1,444 17.7% 18.6% -0.9%



6,361

5,156 23.4% 25.2% -1.8% TREMFYA





























US

199

142 39.7% 39.7% -



764

453 68.5% 68.5% - Intl

71

33 * * *



248

91 * * * WW

270

175 53.9% 55.1% -1.2%



1,012

544 85.9% 87.7% -1.8% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY





























US

-

- - - -



-

- - - - Intl

2

3 -22.4% -24.0% 1.6%



10

10 4.5% 4.7% -0.2% WW

2

3 -22.4% -24.0% 1.6%



10

10 4.5% 4.7% -0.2% INFECTIOUS DISEASES





























US

435

372 17.1% 17.1% -



1,597

1,378 15.9% 15.9% - Intl

430

430 0.2% 3.0% -2.8%



1,815

1,926 -5.7% -0.2% -5.5% WW

866

802 8.0% 9.6% -1.6%



3,413

3,304 3.3% 6.5% -3.2% EDURANT / rilpivirine





























US

14

16 -12.3% -12.3% -



50

58 -13.7% -13.7% - Intl

209

177 17.7% 20.9% -3.2%



812

758 7.1% 12.7% -5.6% WW

222

193 15.2% 18.2% -3.0%



861

816 5.6% 10.8% -5.2% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA





























US

390

322 21.0% 21.0% -



1,422

1,169 21.6% 21.6% - Intl

155

173 -10.7% -7.8% -2.9%



689

786 -12.3% -6.8% -5.5% WW

544

495 9.9% 10.9% -1.0%



2,110

1,955 8.0% 10.2% -2.2% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES





























US

32

34 -5.8% -5.8% -



126

151 -16.5% -16.5% - Intl

67

80 -15.4% -13.3% -2.1%



315

382 -17.6% -12.3% -5.3% WW

99

114 -12.5% -11.0% -1.5%



441

533 -17.3% -13.5% -3.8%































See footnotes at end of schedule

































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FOURTH QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS









% Change









% Change



2019

2018 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2019

2018 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE





























US

747

660 13.2% 13.2% -



2,919

2,574 13.4% 13.4% - Intl

819

840 -2.5% -1.2% -1.3%



3,409

3,503 -2.7% 1.5% -4.2% WW

1,566

1,500 4.4% 5.2% -0.8%



6,328

6,077 4.1% 6.6% -2.5% CONCERTA / methlyphenidate





























US

37

38 -4.4% -4.4% -



233

229 1.7% 1.7% - Intl

115

112 2.4% 3.0% -0.6%



463

434 6.6% 10.3% -3.7% WW

152

150 0.7% 1.1% -0.4%



696

663 4.9% 7.3% -2.4% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA





























US

564

485 16.2% 16.2% -



2,107

1,791 17.6% 17.6% - Intl

308

278 10.7% 13.2% -2.5%



1,224

1,137 7.7% 13.0% -5.3% WW

871

763 14.2% 15.1% -0.9%



3,330

2,928 13.7% 15.8% -2.1% RISPERDAL CONSTA





























US

77

77 0.3% 0.3% -



314

315 -0.3% -0.3% - Intl

82

101 -18.9% -17.0% -1.9%



374

422 -11.4% -6.5% -4.9% WW

160

178 -10.6% -9.5% -1.1%



688

737 -6.7% -3.9% -2.8% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE





























US

70

60 16.7% 16.7% -



266

239 11.4% 11.4% - Intl

314

349 -9.9% -9.3% -0.6%



1,349

1,510 -10.7% -7.4% -3.3% WW

383

409 -6.1% -5.5% -0.6%



1,614

1,749 -7.7% -4.9% -2.8% ONCOLOGY





























US

1,153

1,063 8.5% 8.5% -



4,299

4,331 -0.7% -0.7% - Intl

1,563

1,426 9.6% 12.2% -2.6%



6,393

5,513 16.0% 21.8% -5.8% WW

2,716

2,489 9.1% 10.6% -1.5%



10,692

9,844 8.6% 11.9% -3.3% DARZALEX





























US

444

323 37.8% 37.8% -



1,567

1,203 30.3% 30.3% - Intl

385

261 47.5% 52.8% -5.3%



1,430

822 73.9% 84.1% -10.2% WW

830

584 42.1% 44.5% -2.4%



2,998

2,025 48.0% 52.2% -4.2% IMBRUVICA





























US

392

318 22.8% 22.8% -



1,555

1,129 37.7% 37.7% - Intl

483

385 25.9% 29.7% -3.8%



1,856

1,486 24.9% 32.1% -7.2% WW

875

703 24.5% 26.6% -2.1%



3,411

2,615 30.4% 34.5% -4.1% VELCADE





























US

-

- - - -



-

- - - - Intl

115

252 -54.6% -55.2% 0.6%



751

1,116 -32.7% -30.1% -2.6% WW

115

252 -54.6% -55.2% 0.6%



751

1,116 -32.7% -30.1% -2.6% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate





























US

194

351 -44.8% -44.8% -



810

1,771 -54.3% -54.3% - Intl

483

435 11.2% 12.9% -1.7%



1,985

1,727 15.0% 19.8% -4.8% WW

677

786 -13.8% -12.9% -0.9%



2,795

3,498 -20.1% -17.7% -2.4% OTHER ONCOLOGY





























US

122

71 75.1% 75.1% -



367

228 61.0% 61.0% - Intl

97

93 3.0% 5.9% -2.9%



371

362 2.4% 8.1% -5.7% WW

220

164 33.7% 35.4% -1.7%



739

590 25.0% 28.6% -3.6% PULMONARY HYPERTENSION





























US

388

436 -11.1% -11.1% -



1,684

1,651 2.0% 2.0% - Intl

235

231 1.6% 3.1% -1.5%



939

922 1.9% 6.3% -4.4% WW

623

667 -6.7% -6.2% -0.5%



2,623

2,573 1.9% 3.5% -1.6% OPSUMIT





























US

185

189 -2.4% -2.4% -



766

700 9.4% 9.4% - Intl

143

134 5.8% 7.5% -1.7%



562

515 9.0% 14.1% -5.1% WW

326

323 1.0% 1.7% -0.7%



1,327

1,215 9.2% 11.4% -2.2% TRACLEER / bosentan





























US

10

60 -83.3% -83.3% -



131

268 -51.1% -51.1% - Intl

46

64 -27.6% -28.8% 1.2%



210

278 -24.3% -22.6% -1.7% WW

56

124 -54.8% -55.4% 0.6%



341

546 -37.5% -36.6% -0.9% UPTRAVI





























US

178

165 7.4% 7.4% -



714

598 19.3% 19.3% - Intl

30

16 92.5% 99.5% -7.0%



105

65 62.4% 70.7% -8.3% WW

208

181 14.8% 15.4% -0.6%



819

663 23.5% 24.3% -0.8% OTHER





























US

16

22 -27.7% -27.7% -



74

85 -13.7% -13.7% - Intl

16

17 -5.9% -2.4% -3.5%



62

64 -3.7% 3.3% -7.0% WW

32

39 -18.1% -16.5% -1.6%



135

149 -9.4% -6.4% -3.0% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER





























US

930

1,049 -11.4% -11.4% -



3,734

4,279 -12.7% -12.7% - Intl

327

341 -4.4% -3.5% -0.9%



1,458

1,537 -5.2% -1.3% -3.9% WW

1,256

1,390 -9.7% -9.5% -0.2%



5,192

5,816 -10.7% -9.7% -1.0% XARELTO





























US

609

608 0.4% 0.4% -



2,313

2,477 -6.6% -6.6% - Intl

-

- - - -



-

- - - - WW

609

608 0.4% 0.4% -



2,313

2,477 -6.6% -6.6% - INVOKANA / INVOKAMET





























US

125

188 -33.8% -33.8% -



536

711 -24.6% -24.6% - Intl

52

40 33.7% 36.0% -2.3%



199

170 17.3% 22.1% -4.8% WW

177

228 -22.2% -21.8% -0.4%



735

881 -16.5% -15.6% -0.9% PROCRIT / EPREX





























US

118

151 -21.6% -21.6% -



505

674 -25.1% -25.1% - Intl

65

70 -7.1% -7.0% -0.1%



285

314 -9.2% -6.5% -2.7% WW

183

221 -17.0% -16.9% -0.1%



790

988 -20.0% -19.2% -0.8% OTHER





























US

78

102 -25.0% -25.0% -



380

417 -9.1% -9.1% - Intl

209

231 -10.0% -9.1% -0.9%



974

1,053 -7.6% -3.5% -4.1% WW

286

333 -14.6% -14.0% -0.6%



1,353

1,470 -8.0% -5.1% -2.9% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL





























US

6,169

5,936 3.9% 3.9% -



23,874

23,286 2.5% 2.5% - Intl

4,379

4,254 2.9% 5.1% -2.2%



18,324

17,448 5.0% 10.1% -5.1% WW

$ 10,548

10,190 3.5% 4.4% -0.9%



$ 42,198

40,734 3.6% 5.8% -2.2%































See footnotes at end of schedule





























