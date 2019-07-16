Johnson & Johnson Reports 2019 Second-Quarter Results
- Sales of $20.6 billion reflecting a decline of 1.3%, operational growth of 1.6%* and adjusted operational growth of 3.7%*
- EPS of $2.08 increased 43.4%; adjusted EPS of $2.58 increased 22.9%*; includes gain from sale of Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) business
- Operational sales guidance increased due to strength of business; EPS guidance range maintained
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2019. "We delivered solid second-quarter underlying sales growth and strong earnings growth that enables us to make investments in innovation to accelerate performance in each of our businesses," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our pipelines continue to progress with the launch of new products and several regulatory submissions and approvals, which positions us well to deliver the next wave of transformational products and solutions. I am proud of our talented colleagues across Johnson & Johnson who continue to deliver significant healthcare advances to improve the lives of patients and consumers around the world."
OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
($ in Millions, except EPS)
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Reported Sales
|
$ 20,562
|
$ 20,830
|
(1.3)%
|
Net Earnings
|
5,607
|
3,954
|
41.8%
|
EPS (diluted)
|
$ 2.08
|
$ 1.45
|
43.4%
|
Non-GAAP*
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
($ in Millions, except EPS)
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Operational Sales1,2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
01.6%
|
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
03.7%
|
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
|
6,950
|
5,718
|
21.5%
|
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
|
$ 2.58
|
$ 2.10
|
22.9%
|
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|
4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
% Change
|
($ in Millions) 1
|
20192
|
20182
|
Reported2
|
Operational1,2
|
Currency2
|
Adjusted Operational1,3
|
U.S.
|
$ 10,403
|
$ 10,640
|
(2.2)%
|
(2.2)
|
-
|
0.0
|
International
|
10,159
|
10,190
|
(0.3)%
|
5.5
|
(5.8)
|
7.6
|
Worldwide
|
$ 20,562
|
$ 20,830
|
(1.3)%
|
1.6
|
(2.9)
|
3.7
|
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|
Note: values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
% Change
|
($ in Millions) 1
|
20191
|
20181
|
Reported2
|
Operational1,2
|
Currency1
|
Adjusted Operational1,3
|
Consumer
|
$ 3,544
|
$ 3,504
|
1.2%
|
4.6
|
(3.4)
|
2.3
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
10,529
|
10,354
|
1.7%
|
4.4
|
(2.7)
|
4.4
|
Medical Devices
|
6,489
|
6,972
|
(6.9)%
|
(4.1)
|
(2.8)
|
3.2
|
Worldwide
|
$ 20,562
|
$ 20,830
|
(1.3)%
|
1.6
|
(2.9)
|
3.7
|
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|
Note: values may have been rounded
SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Consumer
Consumer worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 2.3%* driven by NEUTROGENA, AVEENO and OGX beauty products, over-the-counter products including ZYRTEC upper respiratory and MOTRIN analgesic products, international LISTERINE mouthwash in Oral Care products and U.S. Baby Care products.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures grew 4.4%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, OPSUMIT (macitentan), an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and PREZISTA/PREZCOBIX/REZOLSTA/ SYMTUZA (D/C/F/TAF) for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection, partially offset by declines in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and U.S. ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer due to biosimilar and generic entrants.
Medical Devices
Worldwide Medical Devices operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures grew 3.2%* driven by the growth of electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business, endocutters and international energy products in the Advanced Surgery business. As previously disclosed, the divestiture of the ASP business was completed, resulting in an approximate $2.0 billion pretax gain in the quarter.
NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
|
Pipeline Updates
|
Regulatory Approvals
|
IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) – CHMP Positive Opinions in combination with obinutuzumab in CLL and in combination with rituximab in WM
|
DARZALEX (daratumumab) – Newly diagnosed patients with Multiple Myeloma in combination with Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone (U.S.)
|
Regulatory Submissions
|
DARZALEX (daratumumab) – Subcutaneous formulation in multiple myeloma (U.S.)1
|
ERLEADA (apalutamide) - Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (EU)
|
ERLEADA (apalutamide) – Metastatic Castration - Sensitive Prostate Cancer (U.S)
|
Rilpivirine and Cabotegravir - Monthly, Injectable, Two-Drug Regimen for Treatment of HIV
|
1 Subsequent to the quarter
FULL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
|
July 2019
|
April 2019
|
($ in Billions, except EPS)
|
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2
Change vs. Prior Year
|
3.2% - 3.7%
|
2.5% - 3.5%
|
Operational Sales2
Change vs. Prior Year
|
$82.4 to $83.2
1.0% - 2.0%
|
$82.0 to $82.8
0.5% - 1.5%
|
Estimated Reported Sales3
Change vs. Prior Year
|
$80.8 to $81.6
(1.0%) - 0.0%
|
$80.4 to $81.2
(1.5%) - (0.5%)
|
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4
Change vs. Prior Year
|
$8.73 to $8.83
6.7% - 7.9%
|
$8.73 to $8.83
6.7% - 7.9%
|
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4
Change vs. Prior Year
|
$8.53 to $8.63
4.3% - 5.5%
|
$8.53 to $8.63
4.3% - 5.5%
|
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
|
2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
|
3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2019 = $1.12; Euro Average Rate: April 2019 = $1.12 (Illustrative purposes only)
|
4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
|
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
Supplementary Sales Data
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
SIX MONTHS
|
Percent Change
|
Percent Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total
|
Operations
|
Currency
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total
|
Operations
|
Currency
|
Sales to customers by
|
segment of business
|
Consumer
|
U.S.
|
$ 1,537
|
1,476
|
4.1
|
%
|
4.1
|
-
|
$ 2,975
|
2,912
|
2.2
|
%
|
2.2
|
-
|
International
|
2,007
|
2,028
|
(1.0)
|
4.9
|
(5.9)
|
3,887
|
3,990
|
(2.6)
|
4.3
|
(6.9)
|
3,544
|
3,504
|
1.2
|
4.6
|
(3.4)
|
6,862
|
6,902
|
(0.6)
|
3.4
|
(4.0)
|
Pharmaceutical
|
U.S.
|
5,783
|
5,899
|
(2.0)
|
(2.0)
|
-
|
11,365
|
11,253
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
-
|
International
|
4,746
|
4,455
|
6.5
|
12.9
|
(6.4)
|
9,408
|
8,945
|
5.2
|
12.5
|
(7.3)
|
10,529
|
10,354
|
1.7
|
4.4
|
(2.7)
|
20,773
|
20,198
|
2.8
|
6.1
|
(3.3)
|
Medical Devices
|
U.S.
|
3,083
|
3,265
|
(5.6)
|
(5.6)
|
-
|
6,192
|
6,426
|
(3.6)
|
(3.6)
|
-
|
International
|
3,406
|
3,707
|
(8.1)
|
(2.9)
|
(5.2)
|
6,756
|
7,313
|
(7.6)
|
(1.6)
|
(6.0)
|
6,489
|
6,972
|
(6.9)
|
(4.1)
|
(2.8)
|
12,948
|
13,739
|
(5.7)
|
(2.6)
|
(3.1)
|
U.S.
|
10,403
|
10,640
|
(2.2)
|
(2.2)
|
-
|
20,532
|
20,591
|
(0.3)
|
(0.3)
|
-
|
International
|
10,159
|
10,190
|
(0.3)
|
5.5
|
(5.8)
|
20,051
|
20,248
|
(1.0)
|
5.8
|
(6.8)
|
Worldwide
|
$ 20,562
|
20,830
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
1.6
|
(2.9)
|
$ 40,583
|
40,839
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
2.7
|
(3.3)
|
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
Supplementary Sales Data
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
SIX MONTHS
|
Percent Change
|
Percent Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total
|
Operations
|
Currency
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total
|
Operations
|
Currency
|
Sales to customers by
|
geographic area
|
U.S.
|
$ 10,403
|
10,640
|
(2.2)
|
%
|
(2.2)
|
-
|
$ 20,532
|
20,591
|
(0.3)
|
%
|
(0.3)
|
-
|
Europe
|
4,733
|
4,810
|
(1.6)
|
4.7
|
(6.3)
|
9,342
|
9,607
|
(2.8)
|
4.6
|
(7.4)
|
Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
|
1,455
|
1,540
|
(5.5)
|
4.2
|
(9.7)
|
2,958
|
3,107
|
(4.8)
|
6.5
|
(11.3)
|
Asia-Pacific, Africa
|
3,971
|
3,840
|
3.4
|
7.2
|
(3.8)
|
7,751
|
7,534
|
2.9
|
7.0
|
(4.1)
|
International
|
10,159
|
10,190
|
(0.3)
|
5.5
|
(5.8)
|
20,051
|
20,248
|
(1.0)
|
5.8
|
(6.8)
|
Worldwide
|
$ 20,562
|
20,830
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
1.6
|
(2.9)
|
$ 40,583
|
40,839
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
2.7
|
(3.3)
|
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
2019
|
2018
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Increase
|
Amount
|
to Sales
|
Amount
|
to Sales
|
(Decrease)
|
Sales to customers
|
$ 20,562
|
100.0
|
$ 20,830
|
100.0
|
(1.3)
|
Cost of products sold
|
6,940
|
33.8
|
6,927
|
33.3
|
0.2
|
Gross Profit
|
13,622
|
66.2
|
13,903
|
66.7
|
(2.0)
|
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
|
5,546
|
27.0
|
5,743
|
27.5
|
(3.4)
|
Research and development expense
|
2,666
|
13.0
|
2,639
|
12.7
|
1.0
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
(5)
|
0.0
|
127
|
0.6
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(1,683)
|
(8.2)
|
364
|
1.7
|
Restructuring
|
57
|
0.2
|
57
|
0.3
|
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
7,041
|
34.2
|
4,973
|
23.9
|
41.6
|
Provision for taxes on income
|
1,434
|
6.9
|
1,019
|
4.9
|
40.7
|
Net earnings
|
$ 5,607
|
27.3
|
$ 3,954
|
19.0
|
41.8
|
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$ 2.08
|
$ 1.45
|
43.4
|
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
|
2,691.7
|
2,721.3
|
Effective tax rate
|
20.4
|
%
|
20.5
|
%
|
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
$ 8,614
|
41.9
|
$ 7,014
|
33.7
|
22.8
|
Net earnings
|
$ 6,950
|
33.8
|
$ 5,718
|
27.5
|
21.5
|
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$ 2.58
|
$ 2.10
|
22.9
|
Effective tax rate
|
19.3
|
%
|
18.5
|
%
|
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|
SIX MONTHS
|
2019
|
2018
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Increase
|
Amount
|
to Sales
|
Amount
|
to Sales
|
(Decrease)
|
Sales to customers
|
$ 40,583
|
100.0
|
$ 40,839
|
100.0
|
(0.6)
|
Cost of products sold
|
13,555
|
33.4
|
13,541
|
33.2
|
0.1
|
Gross Profit
|
27,028
|
66.6
|
27,298
|
66.8
|
(1.0)
|
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
|
10,765
|
26.5
|
11,006
|
27.0
|
(2.2)
|
Research and development expense
|
5,524
|
13.6
|
5,043
|
12.3
|
9.5
|
In-process research and development
|
890
|
2.2
|
-
|
-
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
(2)
|
0.0
|
272
|
0.7
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(1,705)
|
(4.2)
|
424
|
1.0
|
Restructuring
|
93
|
0.3
|
99
|
0.2
|
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
11,463
|
28.2
|
10,454
|
25.6
|
9.7
|
Provision for taxes on income
|
2,107
|
5.1
|
2,133
|
5.2
|
(1.2)
|
Net earnings
|
$ 9,356
|
23.1
|
$ 8,321
|
20.4
|
12.4
|
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$ 3.47
|
$ 3.05
|
13.8
|
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
|
2,697.0
|
2,728.5
|
Effective tax rate
|
18.4
|
%
|
20.4
|
%
|
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
|
$ 15,481
|
38.1
|
$ 13,872
|
34.0
|
11.6
|
Net earnings
|
$ 12,611
|
31.1
|
$ 11,353
|
27.8
|
11.1
|
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
|
$ 4.68
|
$ 4.16
|
12.5
|
Effective tax rate
|
18.5
|
%
|
18.2
|
%
|
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Second Quarter
|
% Incr. /
|
Six Months YTD
|
% Incr. /
|
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Decr.)
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Decr.)
|
Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as reported
|
$ 7,041
|
4,973
|
41.6
|
%
|
$ 11,463
|
10,454
|
9.7
|
%
|
Intangible asset amortization expense
|
1,118
|
1,084
|
2,248
|
2,199
|
In-process research and development
|
-
|
-
|
890
|
-
|
Litigation expense, net
|
409
|
703
|
832
|
703
|
Restructuring/Other (1)
|
142
|
176
|
232
|
283
|
Actelion acquisition related cost
|
51
|
64
|
90
|
160
|
AMO acquisition related cost
|
13
|
25
|
41
|
46
|
Auris Health acquisition related
|
(9)
|
-
|
(9)
|
-
|
Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities
|
(148)
|
(39)
|
(306)
|
(12)
|
Diabetes asset impairment
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
4
|
Other
|
(3)
|
24
|
-
|
35
|
Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as adjusted
|
$ 8,614
|
7,014
|
22.8
|
%
|
$ 15,481
|
13,872
|
11.6
|
%
|
Net Earnings - as reported
|
$ 5,607
|
3,954
|
41.8
|
%
|
$ 9,356
|
8,321
|
12.4
|
%
|
Intangible asset amortization expense
|
979
|
967
|
1,825
|
1,963
|
In-process research and development
|
-
|
-
|
703
|
-
|
Litigation expense, net
|
342
|
609
|
684
|
609
|
Restructuring/Other
|
116
|
152
|
191
|
233
|
Actelion acquisition related cost
|
47
|
64
|
84
|
156
|
AMO acquisition related cost
|
10
|
22
|
33
|
39
|
Auris Health acquisition related
|
(7)
|
-
|
(7)
|
-
|
Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities
|
(117)
|
(31)
|
(242)
|
(10)
|
Diabetes asset impairment
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
3
|
Impact of tax legislation (2)
|
-
|
(40)
|
-
|
12
|
Other
|
(27)
|
18
|
(16)
|
27
|
Net Earnings - as adjusted
|
$ 6,950
|
5,718
|
21.5
|
%
|
$ 12,611
|
11,353
|
11.1
|
%
|
Diluted Net Earnings per share - as reported
|
$ 2.08
|
1.45
|
43.4
|
%
|
$ 3.47
|
3.05
|
13.8
|
%
|
Intangible asset amortization expense
|
0.36
|
0.36
|
0.68
|
0.72
|
In-process research and development
|
-
|
-
|
0.26
|
-
|
Litigation expense, net
|
0.13
|
0.22
|
0.26