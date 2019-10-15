Johnson & Johnson Reports 2019 Third-Quarter Results

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2019. "Our third-quarter results represent strong performance, driven by competitive underlying growth in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, as well as continued optimization in our Consumer business," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look ahead, we remain confident in the strength of our broad-based business model, which is fueled by our disciplined portfolio management, focus on transformational innovation and dedicated employees around the world who position us for success today and well into the future."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:



THIRD QUARTER

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2019 2018 % Change Reported Sales $ 20,729 $ 20,348 1.9% Net Earnings 4,833 3,934 22.9 EPS (diluted) $ 1.81 $ 1.44 25.7







Non-GAAP* THIRD QUARTER

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2019 2018 % Change Operational Sales1,2 n/a n/a 3.2% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 n/a n/a 5.2 Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 5,672 5,590 1.5 Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $ 2.12 $ 2.05 3.4 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:



THIRD QUARTER % Change

($ in Millions) 2019 2018

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 10,791 $ 10,664 1.2% 1.2 - 3.4 International 9,938 9,684 2.6 5.4 (2.8) 7.3 Worldwide $ 20,729 $ 20,348 1.9% 3.2 (1.3) 5.2 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:



THIRD QUARTER % Change

($ in Millions) 2019 2018

Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer $ 3,469 $ 3,415 1.6% 3.3 (1.7) 1.3 Pharmaceuticals 10,877 10,346 5.1 6.4 (1.3) 6.4 Medical Devices 6,383 6,587 (3.1) (2.0) (1.1) 5.3 Worldwide $ 20,729 $ 20,348 1.9% 3.2 (1.3) 5.2 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer

Consumer worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 1.3%* driven by NEUTROGENA beauty products and over-the-counter products including TYLENOL analgesics, international upper respiratory products and digestive health products, partially offset by lower sales of baby care products due to prior year U.S. re-launch activities.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 6.4%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab), biologics for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, UPTRAVI (selexipag), an oral prostacyclin receptor agonist used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and reduce hospitalization and OPSUMIT (macitentan), an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression, partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, primarily declines in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, U.S. ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer and international VELCADE (bortezomib), a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Medical Devices

Worldwide Medical Devices operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures grew 5.3%* driven by the growth of electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business, ACUVUE contact lenses in the Vision business, international energy products in the Advanced Surgery business, wound closure products in the General Surgery business and trauma products in the Orthopaedics business.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

FULL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) October 2019 July 2019 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 4.5% - 5.0% 3.2% - 3.7% Operational Sales2 Change vs. Prior Year $83.7 to $84.2 2.5% - 3.0% $82.4 to $83.2 1.0% - 2.0% Estimated Reported Sales3 Change vs. Prior Year $81.8 to $82.3 0.2% - 0.7% $80.8 to $81.6 (1.0%) - 0.0%





Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $8.84 to $8.89 8.1% - 8.7% $8.73 to $8.83 6.7% - 7.9% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $8.62 to $8.67 5.4% - 6.0% $8.53 to $8.63 4.3% - 5.5% 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: October 2019 = $1.12; Euro Average Rate: July 2019 = $1.12 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





































Supplementary Sales Data













































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2019

2018

Total

Operations

Currency

2019

2018

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































segment of business













































































Consumer





































U.S. $ 1,394

1,370

1.7 % 1.7

-

$ 4,369

4,282

2.0 % 2.0

- International 2,075

2,045

1.4

4.3

(2.9)

5,962

6,035

(1.2)

4.3

(5.5)

3,469

3,415

1.6

3.3

(1.7)

10,331

10,317

0.1

3.4

(3.3)







































Pharmaceutical





































U.S. 6,340

6,097

4.0

4.0

-

17,705

17,350

2.0

2.0

- International 4,537

4,249

6.8

10.0

(3.2)

13,945

13,194

5.7

11.7

(6.0)

10,877

10,346

5.1

6.4

(1.3)

31,650

30,544

3.6

6.2

(2.6)







































Medical Devices





































U.S. 3,057

3,197

(4.4)

(4.4)

-

9,249

9,623

(3.9)

(3.9)

- International 3,326

3,390

(1.9)

0.3

(2.2)

10,082

10,703

(5.8)

(1.0)

(4.8)

6,383

6,587

(3.1)

(2.0)

(1.1)

19,331

20,326

(4.9)

(2.4)

(2.5)







































U.S. 10,791

10,664

1.2

1.2

-

31,323

31,255

0.2

0.2

- International 9,938

9,684

2.6

5.4

(2.8)

29,989

29,932

0.2

5.7

(5.5) Worldwide $ 20,729

20,348

1.9 % 3.2

(1.3)

$ 61,312

61,187

0.2 % 2.9

(2.7)







































Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





































Supplementary Sales Data













































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2019

2018

Total

Operations

Currency

2019

2018

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































geographic area













































































U.S. $ 10,791

10,664

1.2 % 1.2

-

$ 31,323

31,255

0.2 % 0.2

-







































Europe 4,461

4,416

1.0

5.2

(4.2)

13,803

14,023

(1.6)

4.8

(6.4) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,488

1,550

(4.0)

1.0

(5.0)

4,446

4,657

(4.5)

4.6

(9.1) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,989

3,718

7.3

7.5

(0.2)

11,740

11,252

4.3

7.2

(2.9) International 9,938

9,684

2.6

5.4

(2.8)

29,989

29,932

0.2

5.7

(5.5)







































Worldwide $ 20,729

20,348

1.9 % 3.2

(1.3)

$ 61,312

61,187

0.2 % 2.9

(2.7)







































Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER





















2019

2018

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 20,729

100.0

$ 20,348

100.0

1.9 Cost of products sold 6,867

33.1

6,589

32.4

4.2 Gross Profit 13,862

66.9

13,759

67.6

0.7 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,374

26.0

5,543

27.3

(3.0) Research and development expense 2,599

12.5

2,508

12.3

3.6 In-process research and development -

-

1,126

5.6



Interest (income) expense, net (41)

(0.2)

68

0.3



Other (income) expense, net 214

1.0

3

0.0



Restructuring 69

0.4

88

0.4



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 5,647

27.2

4,423

21.7

27.7 Provision for taxes on income 814

3.9

489

2.4

66.5 Net earnings $ 4,833

23.3

$ 3,934

19.3

22.9



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.81





$ 1.44





25.7



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,669.9





2,727.6



























Effective tax rate 14.4 %



11.1 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 7,116

34.3

$ 6,780

33.3

5.0 Net earnings $ 5,672

27.4

$ 5,590

27.5

1.5 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.12





$ 2.05





3.4 Effective tax rate 20.3 %



17.6 %

























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS





















2019

2018

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 61,312

100.0

$ 61,187

100.0

0.2 Cost of products sold 20,422

33.3

20,130

32.9

1.5 Gross Profit 40,890

66.7

41,057

67.1

(0.4) Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 16,139

26.3

16,549

27.1

(2.5) Research and development expense 8,123

13.3

7,551

12.3

7.6 In-process research and development 890

1.4

1,126

1.8



Interest (income) expense, net (43)

(0.1)

340

0.6



Other (income) expense, net (1,491)

(2.4)

427

0.7



Restructuring 162

0.3

187

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 17,110

27.9

14,877

24.3

15.0 Provision for taxes on income 2,921

4.8

2,622

4.3

11.4 Net earnings $ 14,189

23.1

$ 12,255

20.0

15.8



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 5.28





$ 4.49





17.6



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,688.1





2,729.6



























Effective tax rate 17.1 %



17.6 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 22,597

36.9

$ 20,652

33.8

9.4 Net earnings $ 18,283

29.8

$ 16,943

27.7

7.9 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 6.80





$ 6.21





9.5 Effective tax rate 19.1 %



18.0 %

























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

















