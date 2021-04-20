Johnson & Johnson Reports 2021 First-Quarter Results:

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2021. "Johnson & Johnson delivered a strong first quarter performance led by the above market growth of our Pharmaceutical business and continued recovery in Medical Devices," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The ability to deliver these results while simultaneously advancing our robust pipeline of life-enhancing medicines, products and solutions during these times is a testament to the strength and resilience of our business and the dedication of the 135,000 employees of Johnson & Johnson who strive every day to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity and make healthier communities for everyone, everywhere."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:



FIRST QUARTER

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Reported Sales $ 22,321 $ 20,691 7.9% Net Earnings 6,197 5,796 6.9 EPS (diluted) $ 2.32 $ 2.17 6.9%







Non-GAAP* FIRST QUARTER

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Operational Sales1,2



5.5% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3



6.0 Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 6,924 6,154 12.5 Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $ 2.59 $ 2.30 12.6%





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:



FIRST QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 11,111 $ 10,699 3.9% 3.9 - 3.9 International 11,210 9,992 12.2 7.3 4.9 8.2 Worldwide $ 22,321 $ 20,691 7.9% 5.5 2.4 6.0





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:



FIRST QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,543 $ 3,625 (2.3)% (3.3) 1.0 (2.9) Pharmaceutical 12,199 11,134 9.6 7.1 2.5 7.4 Medical Devices 6,579 5,932 10.9 8.0 2.9 8.8 Worldwide $ 22,321 $ 20,691 7.9% 5.5 2.4 6.0





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

FIRST-QUARTER 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined 2.9%* primarily driven by negative prior year comparisons related to the COVID-19 pantry loading in Q1 2020, mainly in over-the counter products. Partially offsetting the decline is growth in LISTERINE in oral care products, JOHNSON'S BABY in baby care products, international skin health/beauty products and NICORETTE in international over-the-counter products.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 7.4%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer. This growth was partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and U.S. ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 8.8%*, and reflects the benefit of market recovery from COVID-19 impacts in the prior year. Contributors to growth were electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business, worldwide biosurgery and energy products, and international endocutters in Advanced Surgery, wound closure products in General Surgery, contact lenses and surgery in the Vision business and trauma products in Orthopaedics; partially offset by knee products in Orthopaedics.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases.

Regulatory

Decisions PONVORY (ponesimod) approved by U.S. FDA, an oral treatment for adults with relapsing

multiple sclerosis proven superior to (teriflunomide) in reducing annual relapses and brain

lesions (press release) Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine granted conditional marketing

authorization by European Commission (press release) Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine granted emergency use listing by the

World Health Organization (press release) Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine authorized by U.S. FDA for emergency use (press release) SPRAVATO (Esketamine Nasal Spray) authorized in Europe for the rapid reduction of

depressive symptoms in a psychiatric emergency for patients with major depressive disorder (press release) MONOFOCAL INTRAOCULAR LENS - TECNIS EYHANCE AND TECNIS EYHANCE

TORIC II IOLS - receives FDA approval for a next generation treatment for cataract patients (press release) Regulatory

Submission Submission of supplemental new drug application to U.S. FDA by ViiV Healthcare for

expanded use of CABENUVA (rilpivirine and cabotegravir) as an HIV treatment for use

every two months (press release) Other Janssen provides update on Phase 3 ACIS Study in patients with metastatic castration-

resistant prostate cancer treated with ERLEADA (apalutamide) and ZYTIGA (abiraterone

acetate) plus prednisone combination ¹ (press release) Johnson & Johnson announces advance purchase agreement with the African Vaccine

Acquisition Trust for the Company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate (press release) PONVORY (ponesimod) receives positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of adults with

relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features (press release) CAR-T Therapy Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-cel) accepted for accelerated assessment

in Europe for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma (press release)

1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) January 2021 April 2021 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 8.0% - 9.5% 8.7% - 9.9% Operational Sales2 Change vs. Prior Year $88.8B - $90.0B 7.5% – 9.0% $89.3B - $90.3B 8.2% – 9.4% Estimated Reported Sales3 Change vs. Prior Year $90.5B - $91.7B 9.5% – 11.0% $90.6B - $91.6B 9.7% – 10.9%





Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.25 - $9.45 15.2% - 17.7% $9.30 - $9.45 15.8% - 17.7% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.40 - $9.60 17.1% - 19.6% $9.42 - $9.57 17.3% - 19.2%





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2021 = $1.21 and April 2021 = $1.19 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries



















Supplementary Sales Data









































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FIRST QUARTER











Percent Change



2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by



















segment of business









































Consumer Health



















U.S.

$ 1,611

1,740

(7.4) % (7.4)

- International

1,932

1,885

2.5

0.5

2.0



3,543

3,625

(2.3)

(3.3)

1.0





















Pharmaceutical



















U.S.

6,446

6,061

6.4

6.4

- International

5,753

5,073

13.4

7.9

5.5



12,199

11,134

9.6

7.1

2.5





















Medical Devices



















U.S.

3,054

2,898

5.4

5.4

- International

3,525

3,034

16.2

10.5

5.7



6,579

5,932

10.9

8.0

2.9





















U.S.

11,111

10,699

3.9

3.9

- International

11,210

9,992

12.2

7.3

4.9 Worldwide

$ 22,321

20,691

7.9 % 5.5

2.4





















Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.









Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Supplementary Sales Data





































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER









Percent Change

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by

















geographic area





































U.S. $ 11,111

10,699

3.9 % 3.9

-



















Europe 5,414

4,827

12.1

4.7

7.4 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,424

1,502

(5.1)

0.0

(5.1) Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,372

3,663

19.4

13.7

5.7 International 11,210

9,992

12.2

7.3

4.9



















Worldwide $ 22,321

20,691

7.9 % 5.5

2.4



















Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.



Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FIRST QUARTER





















2021

2020

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 22,321

100.0

$ 20,691

100.0

7.9 Cost of products sold 7,063

31.7

7,062

34.1

0.0 Gross Profit 15,258

68.3

13,629

65.9

12.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,432

24.3

5,203

25.1

4.4 Research and development expense 3,178

14.2

2,580

12.5

23.2 Interest (income) expense, net 48

0.2

(42)

(0.2)



Other (income) expense, net (882)

(3.9)

(679)

(3.3)



Restructuring 53

0.2

58

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 7,429

33.3

6,509

31.5

14.1 Provision for taxes on income 1,232

5.5

713

3.5

72.8 Net earnings 6,197

27.8

5,796

28.0

6.9



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.32





$ 2.17





6.9



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,672.7





2,671.0



























Effective tax rate 16.6 %



11.0 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,291

37.1

$ 7,244

35.0

14.5 Net earnings $ 6,924

31.0

$ 6,154

29.7

12.5 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.59





$ 2.30





12.6 Effective tax rate 16.5 %



15.0 %

























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













First Quarter

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2021

2020

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported

$6,197

$5,796













Pre-tax Adjustments









Intangible Asset Amortization expense

1,215

1,118

Litigation expense

-

120

Restructuring related

104

118

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 1

(538)

(962)

Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities

35

327

Medical Device Regulation

46

14













Tax Adjustments









Tax impact on special item adjustments2

(113)

(267)

Tax legislation and other tax related

(22)

(110)

Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax

$6,924

$6,154

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,672.7

2,671.0

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.59

$2.30

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.49

















Notes:







1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the first quarter of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of 2

Pharmaeutical brands outside of the U.S. The first quarter of 2020 primarily includes a $983M Contingent Consideration reversal

related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition. 2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax

special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.





Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

































Adjusted Operational Sales Growth FIRST QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL

Segments



Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total WW As Reported

(2.3)%

9.6%

10.9%

7.9% U.S.

(7.4)%

6.4%

5.4%

3.9% International

2.5%

13.4%

16.2%

12.2%

















WW Currency

1.0

2.5

2.9

2.4 U.S.

-

-

-

- International

2.0

5.5

5.7

4.9

















WW Operational

(3.3)%

7.1%

8.0%

5.5% U.S.

(7.4)%

6.4%

5.4%

3.9% International

0.5%

7.9%

10.5%

7.3%

















General Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









0.6

0.2 U.S.









0.0

0.0 International









1.2

0.4

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.4

0.3

0.1

0.3 U.S.

0.5

(0.2)

0.2

0.0 International

0.4

0.9

0.0

0.5

















WW Adjusted Operational

(2.9)%

7.4%

8.8%

6.0% U.S.

(6.9)%

6.2%

5.6%

3.9% International

0.9%

8.8%

11.8%

8.2%

















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum









REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER













% Change







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2)

















OTC

















US

$ 599

689 -13.0% -13.0% -



Intl

575

659 -12.8% -16.6% 3.8%



WW

1,175

1,348 -12.9% -14.8% 1.9%



SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY

















US

634

659 -3.9% -3.9% -



Intl

529

458 15.7% 12.3% 3.4%



WW

1,163

1,117 4.1% 2.8% 1.3%



ORAL CARE

















US

163

176 -7.2% -7.2% -



Intl

254

219 16.0% 13.9% 2.1%



WW

417

395 5.7% 4.5% 1.2%



BABY CARE

















US

96

92 4.2% 4.2% -



Intl

293

269 8.9% 11.3% -2.4%



WW

389

361 7.7% 9.5% -1.8%



WOMEN'S HEALTH

















US

3

4 -25.8% -25.8% -



Intl

219

228 -3.9% -2.2% -1.7%



WW

222

232 -4.3% -2.6% -1.7%



WOUND CARE / OTHER

















US

115

119 -3.0% -3.0% -



Intl

61

52 17.6% 14.2% 3.4%



WW

177

171 3.3% 2.2% 1.1%























TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH

















US

1,611

1,740 -7.4% -7.4% -



Intl

1,932

1,885 2.5% 0.5% 2.0%



WW

$ 3,543

3,625 -2.3% -3.3% 1.0%











































See footnotes at end of schedule

















































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER













% Change



PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)

2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency























IMMUNOLOGY

















US

$ 2,413

2,410 0.1% 0.1% -



Intl

1,501

1,228 22.3% 15.9% 6.4%



WW

3,914

3,638 7.6% 5.5% 2.1%



REMICADE

















US

489

625 -21.7% -21.7% -



US Exports (4)

57

110 -48.4% -48.4% -



Intl

232

256 -9.4% -12.1% 2.7%



WW

777

990 -21.5% -22.2% 0.7%



SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA

















US

255

272 -5.9% -5.9% -



Intl

307

258 18.9% 13.8% 5.1%



WW

562

529 6.2% 3.7% 2.5%



STELARA

















US

1,331

1,217 9.4% 9.4% -



Intl

817

603 35.6% 27.6% 8.0%



WW

2,148

1,819 18.1% 15.4% 2.7%



TREMFYA

















US

274

187 46.3% 46.3% -



Intl

143

109 32.0% 23.1% 8.9%



WW

418

296 41.0% 37.8% 3.2%



OTHER IMMUNOLOGY

















US

7

- * * -



Intl

2

3 -38.4% -36.3% -2.1%



WW

8

3 * * *



INFECTIOUS DISEASES

















US

512

436 17.4% 17.4% -



Intl

494

483 2.3% -2.2% 4.5%



WW

1,007

920 9.5% 7.1% 2.4%



COVID-19 VACCINE

















US

100

- * * -



Intl

-

- - - -



WW

100

- * * -



EDURANT / rilpivirine

















US

10

12 -12.3% -12.3% -



Intl

233

212 9.8% 0.9% 8.9%



WW

243

224 8.6% 0.2% 8.4%



PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA

















US

380

396 -3.8% -3.8% -



Intl

166

184 -9.9% -10.4% 0.5%



WW

546

579 -5.8% -5.9% 0.1%



OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES

















US

21

29 -27.0% -27.0% -



Intl

96

87 9.7% 7.4% 2.3%



WW

117

116 0.6% -1.2% 1.8%



































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER













% Change







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



NEUROSCIENCE

















US

771

748 3.2% 3.2% -



Intl

949

910 4.3% 0.4% 3.9%



WW

1,721

1,658 3.8% 1.6% 2.2%



CONCERTA / Methylphenidate

















US

47

52 -9.6% -9.6% -



Intl

123

118 4.5% -0.4% 4.9%



WW

171

171 0.2% -3.2% 3.4%



INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA

















US

589

544 8.3% 8.3% -



Intl

376

339 11.0% 4.5% 6.5%



WW

965

883 9.4% 6.9% 2.5%



RISPERDAL CONSTA

















US

67

76 -11.8% -11.8% -



Intl

89

94 -4.8% -8.8% 4.0%



WW

157

170 -7.9% -10.1% 2.2%



OTHER NEUROSCIENCE

















US

67

75 -9.8% -9.8% -



Intl

361

360 0.2% -0.9% 1.1%



WW

428

435 -1.5% -2.5% 1.0%



ONCOLOGY

















US

1,377

1,175 17.2% 17.2% -



Intl

2,193

1,839 19.3% 12.9% 6.4%



WW

3,570

3,013 18.5% 14.6% 3.9%



DARZALEX

















US

691

463 49.2% 49.2% -



Intl

674

474 42.2% 35.3% 6.9%



WW

1,365

937 45.6% 42.2% 3.4%



ERLEADA

















US

171

119 44.0% 44.0% -



Intl

90

24 * * *



WW

261

143 82.8% 79.7% 3.1%



IMBRUVICA

















US

444

432 2.8% 2.8% -



Intl

680

599 13.5% 7.6% 5.9%



WW

1,125

1,031 9.0% 5.6% 3.4%



ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate

















US

50

139 -64.2% -64.2% -



Intl

588

552 6.6% 0.0% 6.6%



WW

638

690 -7.6% -12.9% 5.3%



OTHER ONCOLOGY (5)

















US

21

22 -5.1% -5.1% -



Intl

161

190 -15.3% -19.3% 4.0%



WW

182

212 -14.2% -17.9% 3.7%



































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)





FIRST QUARTER













% Change







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

















US

573

486 18.0% 18.0% -



Intl

288

260 10.8% 5.6% 5.2%



WW

861

745 15.5% 13.7% 1.8%



OPSUMIT

















US

272

229 18.5% 18.5% -



Intl

179

160 11.5% 6.3% 5.2%



WW

450

389 15.6% 13.5% 2.1%



UPTRAVI

















US

259

212 21.9% 21.9% -



Intl

46

38 23.0% 15.7% 7.3%



WW

305

250 22.0% 20.9% 1.1%



OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

















US

42

44 -3.5% -3.5% -



Intl

63

62 1.4% -2.1% 3.5%



WW

105

106 -0.6% -2.7% 2.1%



CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER

















US

799

806 -0.9% -0.9% -



Intl

328

354 -7.2% -11.3% 4.1%



WW

1,127

1,160 -2.8% -4.1% 1.3%



XARELTO

















US

589

527 11.7% 11.7% -



Intl

-

- - - -



WW

589

527 11.7% 11.7% -



INVOKANA / INVOKAMET

















US

87

117 -26.1% -26.1% -



Intl

63

58 9.2% 4.2% 5.0%



WW

150

175 -14.4% -16.1% 1.7%



PROCRIT / EPREX

















US

62

76 -18.3% -18.3% -



Intl

64

79 -18.1% -22.2% 4.1%



WW

127

155 -18.2% -20.3% 2.1%



OTHER

















US

60

85 -28.8% -28.8% -



Intl

201

217 -7.7% -11.5% 3.8%



WW

261

302 -13.6% -16.4% 2.8%



TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL

















US

6,446

6,061 6.4% 6.4% -



Intl

5,753

5,073 13.4% 7.9% 5.5%



WW

$ 12,199

11,134 9.6% 7.1% 2.5%























See footnotes at end of schedule





































































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)





FIRST QUARTER













% Change



MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)

2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency























INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS

















US

$ 434

365 19.0% 19.0% -



Intl

514

362 42.0% 34.0% 8.0%



WW

949

727 30.4% 26.4% 4.0%



ORTHOPAEDICS

















US

1,249

1,250 -0.1% -0.1% -



Intl

864

788 9.7% 3.1% 6.6%



WW

2,113

2,038 3.7% 1.2% 2.5%



HIPS

















US

210

206 2.4% 2.4% -



Intl

146

132 11.2% 4.5% 6.7%



WW

357

337 5.8% 3.2% 2.6%



KNEES

















US

185

214 -13.5% -13.5% -



Intl

132

130 2.0% -4.1% 6.1%



WW

317

343 -7.6% -9.9% 2.3%



TRAUMA

















US

450

407 10.7% 10.7% -



Intl

282

247 14.4% 7.7% 6.7%



WW

733

654 12.1% 9.5% 2.6%



SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER

















US

403

423 -4.8% -4.8% -



Intl

303

280 8.4% 1.7% 6.7%



WW

706

703 0.4% -2.2% 2.6%























































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)





FIRST QUARTER













% Change







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency



SURGERY

















US

898

844 6.5% 6.5% -



Intl

1,474

1,257 17.3% 11.7% 5.6%



WW

2,372

2,100 12.9% 9.6% 3.3%



ADVANCED

















US

405

381 6.5% 6.5% -



Intl

713

567 25.7% 19.5% 6.2%



WW

1,118

948 18.0% 14.3% 3.7%



GENERAL

















US

493

463 6.5% 6.5% -



Intl

761

690 10.3% 5.3% 5.0%



WW

1,254

1,153 8.8% 5.8% 3.0%



VISION

















US

472

439 7.4% 7.4% -



Intl

673

628 7.3% 3.9% 3.4%



WW

1,145

1,067 7.3% 5.4% 1.9%



CONTACT LENSES / OTHER

















US

371

346 7.2% 7.2% -



Intl

486

467 4.0% 0.9% 3.1%



WW

857

814 5.3% 3.5% 1.8%



SURGICAL

















US

101

93 8.2% 8.2% -



Intl

187

160 17.0% 12.9% 4.1%



WW

288

253 13.7% 11.2% 2.5%























TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES

















US

3,054

2,898 5.4% 5.4% -



Intl

3,525

3,034 16.2% 10.5% 5.7%



WW

$ 6,579

5,932 10.9% 8.0% 2.9%











































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

therefore, may not recalculate precisely.



















* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful













(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency









(2) Unaudited

















(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures





(4) Reported as U.S. sales

















(5) Refer to supplemental schedule

























































Supplemental Sales Information



(Dollars in Millions) Prior quarter amounts have been reclassified to conform to current quarter product disclosure



2019

2020

2020







































PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (1)

Full Year





Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4



Full Year





Oncology



































OTHER ONCOLOGY (2)



































US

70





22

20

21

20



83





Intl

1,087





190

185

181

183



738





WW

1,158





212

204

203

202



821























































































































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding.





























































(1) Unaudited



































(2) Other Oncology is inclusive of VELCADE, which was previously disclosed separately



















SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

Related Links

www.jnj.com

