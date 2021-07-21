Johnson & Johnson Reports Q2 2021 Results

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter. "Our second-quarter results showcase Johnson & Johnson's diversified portfolio, driven by strong sales and earnings growth across our Medical Device, Consumer Health and Pharmaceutical businesses," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm so proud of our 136,000 colleagues who remain focused on delivering our medicines and products to patients and consumers around the world, in addition to advancing our pipeline with new product launches and regulatory submissions. These accomplishments exemplify our commitment to advancing transformational innovations that improve the health of people and communities everywhere while continuing to deliver long-term value to all of our stakeholders."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q2



($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Reported Sales $ 23,312 $ 18,336 27.1% Net Earnings 6,278 3,626 73.1 EPS (diluted) $ 2.35 $ 1.36 72.8%







Q2



Non-GAAP*($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Operational Sales1,2



23.0% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3



23.8 Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 6,625 4,446 49.0 Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $ 2.48 $ 1.67 48.5%





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS

Q2

% Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 11,919 $ 9,539 24.9% 24.9 - 25.1 International 11,393 8,797 29.5 20.9 8.6 22.4 Worldwide $ 23,312 $ 18,336 27.1% 23.0 4.1 23.8





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS

Q2

% Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,735 $ 3,296 13.3% 9.2 4.1 10.0 Pharmaceutical 12,599 10,752 17.2 13.6 3.6 14.1 Medical Devices 6,978 4,288 62.7 57.2 5.5 58.7 Worldwide $ 23,312 $ 18,336 27.1% 23.0 4.1 23.8





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Second Quarter 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, increased 10.0%* inclusive of the market recovery from COVID-19 impacts, primarily in skin health/beauty. Sales growth was driven by skin health/beauty products including NEUTROGENA, AVEENO, and OGX; over-the-counter products including ZYRTEC in upper respiratory products, international analgesics, and digestive health products; and BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages in wound care products.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 14.1%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. This growth was partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 58.7%*, primarily driven by the benefit of market recovery from COVID-19 impacts and the associated deferral of medical procedures in the prior year across all of our businesses including Surgery, Orthopaedics, Vision and Interventional Solutions.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

Regulatory

Decisions TECNIS SYNERGY and TECNIS SYNERGY TORIC II IOLS a Next Generation Treatment for Cataract Patients Received Regulatory Approval and Launched in the U.S. and Canada (press release) (press release) RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Receives U.S. FDA Approval as the First Targeted Treatment for Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations (press release) PONVORY (ponesimod) receives European Commission approval for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis with Active Disease Defined by Clinical or Imaging Features (press release) DARZALEX (daratumumab) Subcutaneous (SC) Formulation Becomes the First Approved Treatment for Newly Diagnosed Systemic Light Chain Amyloidosis in Europe and Gains an Additional Approval in Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma (press release) DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Combination with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse1 (press release) Regulatory

Submissions Janssen granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA for Teclistamab for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (press release) Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for BCMA CAR-T Therapy Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (cilta-cel) for the Treatment of Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (press release) Janssen Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for XARELTO (rivaroxaban) to Help Prevent and Treat Blood Clots in Pediatric Patients (press release) Other Johnson & Johnson Joins World Health Organization in Efforts to Prevent Spread of Ebola in West Africa (press release) Janssen Discontinues Collaboration and License Agreement with argenx for Cusatuzumab (press release) ETHICON expands Advanced Bipolar Energy Portfolio with Launch of ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer (press release) Johnson & Johnson Announces Positive New Data for the Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine on Activity Against Delta Variant and Long-lasting Durability of Response (press release) Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific NEUTROGENA and AVEENO Aerosol Sunscreen Products Due to the Presence of Benzene1 (press release) 1Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) April 2021 July 2021 (Base Business) July 2021 (incl. COVID Vx) Adjusted Operational Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 8.7% - 9.9% 9.5% - 10.5% 12.5% - 13.5% Operational Sales2 Change vs. Prior Year $89.3B - $90.3B 8.2% – 9.4% $90.0B - $90.8B 9.0% – 10.0% $92.5B - $93.3B 12.0% – 13.0% Estimated Reported Sales3 Change vs. Prior Year $90.6B - $91.6B 9.7% – 10.9% $91.3B - $92.1B 10.5% – 11.5% $93.8B - $94.6B 13.5% – 14.5%







Adjusted Operational EPS

(Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.30 - $9.45 15.8% - 17.7%

$9.50 - $9.60 18.4% - 19.6% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.42 - $9.57 17.3% - 19.2%

$9.60 - $9.70 19.6% - 20.8%





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: April 2021 = $1.19 and July 2021 = $1.19 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Note: % may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries























Supplementary Sales Data































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER

SIX MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































segment of business













































































Consumer Health





































U.S. $ 1,751

1,557

12.4 % 12.4

-

$ 3,362

3,297

2.0 % 2.0

- International 1,984

1,739

14.1

6.3

7.8

3,916

3,624

8.1

3.3

4.8

3,735

3,296

13.3

9.2

4.1

7,278

6,921

5.2

2.7

2.5







































Pharmaceutical





































U.S. 6,869

6,120

12.2

12.2

-

13,315

12,181

9.3

9.3

- International 5,730

4,632

23.7

15.4

8.3

11,483

9,705

18.3

11.4

6.9

12,599

10,752

17.2

13.6

3.6

24,798

21,886

13.3

10.3

3.0







































Medical Devices





































U.S. 3,299

1,862

77.2

77.2

-

6,353

4,760

33.5

33.5

- International 3,679

2,426

51.6

41.9

9.7

7,204

5,460

31.9

24.5

7.4

6,978

4,288

62.7

57.2

5.5

13,557

10,220

32.7

28.7

4.0







































U.S. 11,919

9,539

24.9

24.9

-

23,030

20,238

13.8

13.8

- International 11,393

8,797

29.5

20.9

8.6

22,603

18,789

20.3

13.7

6.6 Worldwide $ 23,312

18,336

27.1 % 23.0

4.1

$ 45,633

39,027

16.9 % 13.7

3.2







































Note:Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





































Supplementary Sales Data













































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER

SIX MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































geographic area













































































U.S. $ 11,919

9,539

24.9 % 24.9

-

$ 23,030

20,238

13.8 % 13.8

-







































Europe 5,668

4,063

39.5

28.6

10.9

11,082

8,890

24.7

15.6

9.1 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,367

1,133

20.6

12.7

7.9

2,791

2,635

5.9

5.4

0.5 Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,358

3,601

21.0

14.8

6.2

8,730

7,264

20.2

14.2

6.0 International 11,393

8,797

29.5

20.9

8.6

22,603

18,789

20.3

13.7

6.6







































Worldwide $ 23,312

18,336

27.1 % 23.0

4.1

$ 45,633

39,027

16.9 % 13.7

3.2







































Note:Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SECOND QUARTER





















2021

2020

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 23,312

100.0

$ 18,336

100.0

27.1 Cost of products sold 7,587

32.5

6,579

35.9

15.3 Gross Profit 15,725

67.5

11,757

64.1

33.8 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,073

26.1

4,993

27.2

21.6 Research and development expense 3,394

14.6

2,707

14.8

25.4 In-process research and development 0

0.0

6

0.0



Interest (income) expense, net 28

0.1

26

0.2



Other (income) expense, net (488)

(2.1)

24

0.1



Restructuring 56

0.2

61

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 6,662

28.6

3,940

21.5

69.1 Provision for taxes on income 384

1.7

314

1.7

22.3 Net earnings $ 6,278

26.9

$ 3,626

19.8

73.1



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.35





$ 1.36





72.8



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,671.6





2,665.5



























Effective tax rate 5.8 %



8.0 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 7,776

33.4

$ 5,337

29.1

45.7 Net earnings $ 6,625

28.4

$ 4,446

24.2

49.0 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.48





$ 1.67





48.5 Effective tax rate 14.8 %



16.7 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SIX MONTHS





















2021

2020

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 45,633

100.0

$ 39,027

100.0

16.9 Cost of products sold 14,650

32.1

13,641

35.0

7.4 Gross Profit 30,983

67.9

25,386

65.0

22.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 11,505

25.2

10,196

26.1

12.8 Research and development expense 6,572

14.4

5,287

13.5

24.3 In-process research and development 0

0.0

6

0.0



Interest (income) expense, net 76

0.2

(16)

0.0



Other (income) expense, net (1,370)

(3.0)

(655)

(1.7)



Restructuring 109

0.2

119

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 14,091

30.9

10,449

26.8

34.9 Provision for taxes on income 1,616

3.6

1,027

2.7

57.4 Net earnings $ 12,475

27.3

$ 9,422

24.1

32.4



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 4.67





$ 3.53





32.3



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,674.0





2,671.0



























Effective tax rate 11.5 %



9.8 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 16,067

35.2

$ 12,581

32.2

27.7 Net earnings $ 13,549

29.7

$ 10,600

27.2

27.8 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 5.07





$ 3.97





27.7 Effective tax rate 15.7 %



15.7 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



































Second Quarter

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $6,278

$3,626

$12,475

$9,422



















Pre-tax Adjustments















Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,202

1,127

2,417

2,245

Litigation related (23)

613

(23)

733

IPR&D -

6

-

6

Restructuring related 108

115

212

233

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹ 14

29

(524)

(933)

Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities (243)

(533)

(208)

(206)

Medical Device Regulation 56

37

102

51

Other -

3

-

3



















Tax Adjustments















Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 (135)

(253)

(248)

(520)

Tax legislation and other tax related (632)

(324)

(654)

(434)

Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $6,625

$4,446

$13,549

$10,600

Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,671.6

2,665.5

2,674.0

2,671.0

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.48

$1.67

$5.07

$3.97

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.42





$4.91























Notes:













1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the six months of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S. The six months of 2020 primarily includes a $983M Contingent Consideration reversal related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition.

















2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.



Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure





























Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SECOND QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL

Segments





















Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

















WW As Reported

13.3%

17.2%

62.7%

27.1% U.S.

12.4%

12.2%

77.2%

24.9% International

14.1%

23.7%

51.6%

29.5%

















WW Currency

4.1

3.6

5.5

4.1 U.S.

-

-

-

- International

7.8

8.3

9.7

8.6

















WW Operational

9.2%

13.6%

57.2%

23.0% U.S.

12.4%

12.2%

77.2%

24.9% International

6.3%

15.4%

41.9%

20.9%

















General Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









1.2

0.2 U.S.









0.0

0.0 International









1.9

0.4

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.8

0.6

0.3

0.6 U.S.

0.6

(0.1)

0.7

0.1 International

1.1

1.5

0.0

1.0

















WW Adjusted Operational

10.0%

14.1%

58.7%

23.8% U.S.

13.0%

12.1%

77.9%

25.1% International

7.4%

16.8%

43.8%

22.4%

















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum





Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure





























Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SIX MONTHS 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL

Segments





















Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

















WW As Reported

5.2%

13.3%

32.7%

16.9% U.S.

2.0%

9.3%

33.5%

13.8% International

8.1%

18.3%

31.9%

20.3%

















WW Currency

2.5

3.0

4.0

3.2 U.S.

-

-

-

- International

4.8

6.9

7.4

6.6

















WW Operational

2.7%

10.3%

28.7%

13.7% U.S.

2.0%

9.3%

33.5%

13.8% International

3.3%

11.4%

24.5%

13.7%

















General Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









0.8

0.2 U.S.









0.0

0.0 International









1.5

0.4

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.6

0.5

0.2

0.4 U.S.

0.5

(0.1)

0.5

0.1 International

0.7

1.2

0.0

0.8

















WW Adjusted Operational

3.3%

10.7%

29.7%

14.4% U.S.

2.5%

9.2%

33.9%

13.9% International

4.0%

12.6%

26.0%

14.8%

















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum











REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)









REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



SECOND QUARTER







SIX MONTHS











% Change













% Change





2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency

CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2)



































OTC



































US

$ 675

627 7.7% 7.7% -







$ 1,274

1,316 -3.2% -3.2% -

Intl

633

522 21.2% 10.4% 10.8%







1,208

1,181 2.3% -4.7% 7.0%

WW

1,307

1,149 13.8% 8.9% 4.9%







2,482

2,497 -0.6% -3.9% 3.3%

SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY



































US

659

536 23.0% 23.0% -







1,293

1,195 8.2% 8.2% -

Intl

511

471 8.4% 1.4% 7.0%







1,040

929 12.0% 6.8% 5.2%

WW

1,170

1,007 16.2% 12.9% 3.3%







2,333

2,124 9.8% 7.6% 2.2%

ORAL CARE



































US

165

170 -3.1% -3.1% -







328

346 -5.2% -5.2% -

Intl

260

227 14.6% 6.7% 7.9%







514

446 15.3% 10.2% 5.1%

WW

426

397 7.0% 2.5% 4.5%







843

792 6.3% 3.5% 2.8%

BABY CARE



































US

97

96 0.8% 0.8% -







193

188 2.4% 2.4% -

Intl

290

260 11.5% 6.6% 4.9%







583

529 10.2% 9.0% 1.2%

WW

387

356 8.6% 5.0% 3.6%







776

717 8.1% 7.3% 0.8%

WOMEN'S HEALTH



































US

3

3 -3.1% -3.1% -







6

7 -16.0% -16.0% -

Intl

227

199 14.2% 9.2% 5.0%







446

427 4.5% 3.1% 1.4%

WW

230

202 13.9% 9.0% 4.9%







452

434 4.2% 2.8% 1.4%

WOUND CARE / OTHER



































US

153

126 20.9% 20.9% -







268

245 9.3% 9.3% -

Intl

64

59 7.3% -2.8% 10.1%







125

111 12.1% 5.2% 6.9%

WW

216

185 16.6% 13.4% 3.2%







393

356 10.2% 8.0% 2.2%







































TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH



































US

1,751

1,557 12.4% 12.4% -







3,362

3,297 2.0% 2.0% -

Intl

1,984

1,739 14.1% 6.3% 7.8%







3,916

3,624 8.1% 3.3% 4.8%

WW

$ 3,735

3,296 13.3% 9.2% 4.1%







$ 7,278

6,921 5.2% 2.7% 2.5%













































































See footnotes at end of schedule







































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)







REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



SECOND QUARTER





SIX MONTHS











% Change













% Change

PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)

2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency







































IMMUNOLOGY



































US

$ 2,748

2,362 16.4% 16.4% -







$ 5,161

4,772 8.2% 8.2% -

Intl

1,483

1,161 27.7% 18.2% 9.5%







2,984

2,389 24.9% 17.0% 7.9%

WW

4,231

3,523 20.1% 17.0% 3.1%







8,145

7,161 13.7% 11.1% 2.6%

REMICADE



































US

540

593 -9.1% -9.1% -







1,029

1,218 -15.6% -15.6% -

US Exports (4)

93

133 -30.0% -30.0% -







150

243 -38.2% -38.2% -

Intl

255

208 22.4% 11.1% 11.3%







487

464 4.9% -1.7% 6.6%

WW

888

935 -5.1% -7.6% 2.5%







1,665

1,925 -13.5% -15.1% 1.6%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA



































US

290

256 12.8% 12.8% -







545

528 3.2% 3.2% -

Intl

294

289 1.7% -3.8% 5.5%







601

547 9.8% 4.5% 5.3%

WW

584

546 6.9% 4.0% 2.9%







1,146

1,075 6.6% 3.8% 2.8%

STELARA



































US

1,496

1,138 31.4% 31.4% -







2,827

2,355 20.0% 20.0% -

Intl

778

558 39.2% 28.6% 10.6%







1,595

1,161 37.3% 28.1% 9.2%

WW

2,274

1,697 34.0% 30.5% 3.5%







4,422

3,516 25.8% 22.7% 3.1%

TREMFYA



































US

325

241 35.0% 35.0% -







599

428 40.0% 40.0% -

Intl

155

101 52.3% 41.1% 11.2%







298

210 41.8% 31.8% 10.0%

WW

479

342 40.2% 36.8% 3.4%







897

638 40.6% 37.3% 3.3%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY



































US

5

- * * -







12

- * * -

Intl

1

3 -61.3% -67.9% 6.6%







3

6 -51.2% -53.9% 2.7%

WW

7

3 * * *







15

6 * * *

INFECTIOUS DISEASES



































US

444

416 6.8% 6.8% -







956

852 12.2% 12.2% -

Intl

585

463 26.3% 18.2% 8.1%







1,079

946 14.1% 7.8% 6.3%

WW

1,028

878 17.1% 12.8% 4.3%







2,035

1,798 13.2% 9.9% 3.3%

COVID-19 VACCINE



































US

51

- * * -







151

- * * -

Intl

113

- * * -







113

- * * -

WW

164

- * * -







264

- * * -

EDURANT / rilpivirine



































US

9

10 -9.3% -9.3% -







19

22 -10.9% -10.9% -

Intl

253

246 2.8% -4.0% 6.8%







486

458 6.0% -1.7% 7.7%

WW

262

256 2.3% -4.2% 6.5%







505

480 5.2% -2.1% 7.3%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA



































US

368

379 -3.2% -3.2% -







748

775 -3.5% -3.5% -

Intl

137

130 5.5% -5.9% 11.4%







303

314 -3.5% -8.5% 5.0%

WW

505

510 -1.0% -3.9% 2.9%







1,051

1,089 -3.5% -5.0% 1.5%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES



































US

16

25 -36.2% -36.2% -







37

54 -31.3% -31.3% -

Intl

81

87 -6.2% -13.4% 7.2%







177

174 1.8% -3.0% 4.8%

WW

98

113 -13.0% -18.5% 5.5%







215

229 -6.1% -9.7% 3.6%















































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)









REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



SECOND QUARTER







SIX MONTHS











% Change













% Change





2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency

NEUROSCIENCE



































US

842

778 8.0% 8.0% -







1,613

1,526 5.6% 5.6% -

Intl

967

809 19.6% 13.1% 6.5%







1,916

1,719 11.5% 6.3% 5.2%

WW

1,808

1,587 13.9% 10.6% 3.3%







3,529

3,245 8.7% 6.0% 2.7%

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate



































US

35

55 -36.0% -36.0% -







82

107 -23.1% -23.1% -

Intl

127

94 33.7% 25.6% 8.1%







250

212 17.5% 11.1% 6.4%

WW

161

149 8.1% 3.0% 5.1%







332

320 3.9% -0.3% 4.2%

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA



































US

645

576 11.9% 11.9% -







1,234

1,120 10.2% 10.2% -

Intl

380

303 25.1% 15.9% 9.2%







756

642 17.7% 9.9% 7.8%

WW

1,024

879 16.4% 13.3% 3.1%







1,989

1,762 12.9% 10.1% 2.8%

RISPERDAL CONSTA



































US

72

74 -3.0% -3.0% -







139

150 -7.5% -7.5% -

Intl

84

79 6.4% 0.2% 6.2%







173

173 0.4% -4.6% 5.0%

WW

155

153 1.9% -1.3% 3.2%







312

323 -3.3% -6.0% 2.7%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE



































US

91

75 20.9% 20.9% -







158

150 5.6% 5.6% -

Intl

377

331 13.8% 10.0% 3.8%







738

691 6.7% 4.3% 2.4%

WW

468

406 15.1% 12.0% 3.1%







896

841 6.5% 4.5% 2.0%

ONCOLOGY



































US

1,462

1,181 23.7% 23.7% -







2,839

2,356 20.5% 20.5% -

Intl

2,073

1,609 28.8% 19.8% 9.0%







4,266

3,448 23.7% 16.2% 7.5%

WW

3,535

2,791 26.7% 21.5% 5.2%







7,105

5,804 22.4% 17.9% 4.5%

DARZALEX



































US

770

492 56.7% 56.7% -







1,461

955 53.1% 53.1% -

Intl

663

409 62.1% 50.3% 11.8%







1,337

883 51.4% 42.3% 9.1%

WW

1,433

901 59.2% 53.8% 5.4%







2,798

1,838 52.2% 47.9% 4.3%

ERLEADA



































US

193

136 41.5% 41.5% -







364

255 42.7% 42.7% -

Intl

109

33 * * *







199

57 * * *

WW

302

170 77.6% 73.7% 3.9%







563

313 80.0% 76.4% 3.6%

IMBRUVICA



































US

454

447 1.7% 1.7% -







898

879 2.2% 2.2% -

Intl

662

502 31.9% 22.1% 9.8%







1,342

1,101 21.9% 14.2% 7.7%

WW

1,116

949 17.7% 12.5% 5.2%







2,241

1,980 13.2% 8.9% 4.3%

ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate



































US

21

87 -75.3% -75.3% -







71

226 -68.5% -68.5% -

Intl

542

480 12.8% 5.4% 7.4%







1,130

1,032 9.5% 2.5% 7.0%

WW

563

568 -0.8% -7.1% 6.3%







1,201

1,258 -4.5% -10.3% 5.8%

OTHER ONCOLOGY



































US

23

20 18.8% 18.8% -







44

42 6.3% 6.3% -

Intl

97

185 -47.2% -49.6% 2.4%







258

375 -31.0% -34.3% 3.3%

WW

120

204 -40.9% -43.0% 2.1%







302

416 -27.3% -30.2% 2.9%













































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)







REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)





SECOND QUARTER





SIX MONTHS











% Change













% Change





2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION



































US

595

545 9.0% 9.0% -







1,168

1,031 13.2% 13.2% -

Intl

275

243 13.5% 7.9% 5.6%







563

503 12.1% 6.7% 5.4%

WW

870

789 10.4% 8.7% 1.7%







1,731

1,534 12.9% 11.1% 1.8%

OPSUMIT



































US

290

256 13.6% 13.6% -







562

485 15.9% 15.9% -

Intl

172

150 14.9% 9.0% 5.9%







351

310 13.1% 7.6% 5.5%

WW

463

406 14.1% 11.9% 2.2%







913

795 14.8% 12.7% 2.1%

UPTRAVI



































US

268

254 6.0% 6.0% -







527

466 13.3% 13.3% -

Intl

45

28 54.9% 42.9% 12.0%







91

66 36.8% 27.4% 9.4%

WW

313

282 11.0% 9.8% 1.2%







618

532 16.2% 15.0% 1.2%

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION



































US

36

37 -2.4% -2.4% -







78

81 -3.0% -3.0% -

Intl

59

64 -8.2% -10.3% 2.1%







122

126 -3.5% -6.3% 2.8%

WW

95

101 -6.1% -7.5% 1.4%







200

207 -3.3% -5.0% 1.7%

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER



































US

780

837 -6.9% -6.9% -







1,579

1,643 -3.9% -3.9% -

Intl

346

347 -0.3% -8.4% 8.1%







674

701 -3.8% -9.9% 6.1%

WW

1,126

1,184 -5.0% -7.3% 2.3%







2,253

2,344 -3.9% -5.7% 1.8%

XARELTO



































US

569

559 1.8% 1.8% -







1,158

1,086 6.6% 6.6% -

Intl

-

- - - -







-

- - - -

WW

569

559 1.8% 1.8% -







1,158

1,086 6.6% 6.6% -

INVOKANA / INVOKAMET



































US

96

132 -27.0% -27.0% -







183

249 -26.6% -26.6% -

Intl

64

47 33.8% 22.1% 11.7%







127

105 20.3% 12.2% 8.1%

WW

160

179 -10.9% -14.0% 3.1%







310

354 -12.6% -15.0% 2.4%

PROCRIT / EPREX



































US

59

70 -16.3% -16.3% -







121

146 -17.3% -17.3% -

Intl

69

66 3.7% -4.5% 8.2%







133

145 -8.2% -14.1% 5.9%

WW

127

136 -6.6% -10.6% 4.0%







254

291 -12.8% -15.7% 2.9%

OTHER



































US

57

78 -26.7% -26.7% -







117

163 -27.8% -27.8% -

Intl

214

234 -8.4% -15.7% 7.3%







415

451 -8.1% -13.7% 5.6%

WW

271

312 -13.0% -18.4% 5.4%







532

614 -13.3% -17.4% 4.1%

TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL



































US

6,869

6,120 12.2% 12.2% -







13,315

12,181 9.3% 9.3% -

Intl

5,730

4,632 23.7% 15.4% 8.3%







11,483

9,705 18.3% 11.4% 6.9%

WW

$ 12,599

10,752 17.2% 13.6% 3.6%







$ 24,798

21,886 13.3% 10.3% 3.0%







































See footnotes at end of schedule







































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)







REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



SECOND QUARTER





SIX MONTHS











% Change













% Change

MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)

2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency







































INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS



































US

$ 475

255 86.5% 86.5% -







909

620 46.7% 46.7% -

Intl

572

335 70.5% 59.8% 10.7%







1,086

697 55.7% 46.4% 9.3%

WW

1,046

590 77.4% 71.3% 6.1%







1,995

1,317 51.5% 46.5% 5.0%

ORTHOPAEDICS



































US

1,323

869 52.3% 52.3% -







2,572

2,119 21.4% 21.4% -

Intl

904

583 55.1% 43.2% 11.9%







1,768

1,371 29.0% 20.2% 8.8%

WW

2,227

1,451 53.4% 48.6% 4.8%







4,340

3,489 24.4% 20.9% 3.5%

HIPS



































US

234

137 70.5% 70.5% -







444

343 29.6% 29.6% -

Intl

159

88 78.6% 64.3% 14.3%







305

220 38.3% 28.6% 9.7%

WW

392

226 73.7% 68.1% 5.6%







749

563 33.0% 29.2% 3.8%

KNEES



































US

210

108 94.3% 94.3% -







395

322 22.7% 22.7% -

Intl

140

66 * 95.1% 16.8%







272

196 39.2% 29.5% 9.7%

WW

350

174 * 94.6% 6.4%







667

517 28.9% 25.2% 3.7%

TRAUMA



































US

447

354 26.0% 26.0% -







897

761 17.8% 17.8% -

Intl

263

198 32.7% 22.7% 10.0%







545

445 22.5% 14.4% 8.1%

WW

710

553 28.4% 24.8% 3.6%







1,443

1,207 19.6% 16.5% 3.1%

SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER



































US

433

270 60.6% 60.6% -







836

693 20.7% 20.7% -

Intl

343

230 49.0% 37.9% 11.1%







646

510 26.7% 18.0% 8.7%

WW

776

499 55.3% 50.2% 5.1%







1,482

1,202 23.2% 19.6% 3.6%





























































































































































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)





REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



SECOND QUARTER





SIX MONTHS











% Change













% Change





2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2021

2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency

SURGERY



































US

1,035

490 * * -







1,933

1,334 44.9% 44.9% -

Intl

1,487

1,060 40.2% 30.6% 9.6%







2,961

2,317 27.8% 20.4% 7.4%

WW

2,522

1,551 62.6% 56.0% 6.6%







4,894

3,651 34.0% 29.3% 4.7%

ADVANCED



































US

459

277 65.4% 65.4% -







864

658 31.3% 31.3% -

Intl

708

498 42.2% 32.5% 9.7%







1,421

1,065 33.4% 25.6% 7.8%

WW

1,168

775 50.5% 44.3% 6.2%







2,286

1,723 32.6% 27.8% 4.8%

GENERAL



































US

576

213 * * -







1,069

676 58.1% 58.1% -

Intl

779

562 38.5% 28.9% 9.6%







1,540

1,252 23.0% 15.9% 7.1%

WW

1,354

775 74.7% 67.8% 6.9%







2,608

1,928 35.3% 30.7% 4.6%

VISION



































US

467

248 88.3% 88.3% -







939

687 36.6% 36.6% -

Intl

716

447 60.0% 53.7% 6.3%







1,389

1,075 29.2% 24.6% 4.6%

WW

1,183

695 70.1% 66.0% 4.1%







2,328

1,762 32.1% 29.3% 2.8%

CONTACT LENSES / OTHER



































US

352

203 73.3% 73.3% -







723

549 31.6% 31.6% -

Intl

517

352 47.0% 41.9% 5.1%







1,003

819 22.5% 18.5% 4.0%

WW

868

554 56.7% 53.4% 3.3%







1,725

1,368 26.1% 23.7% 2.4%

SURGICAL



































US

115

45 * * -







216

138 56.3% 56.3% -

Intl

199

96 * 97.1% 10.6%







386

256 50.9% 44.4% 6.5%

WW

314

141 * * *







602

394 52.8% 48.6% 4.2%







































TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES



































US

3,299

1,862 77.2% 77.2% -







6,353

4,760 33.5% 33.5% -

Intl

3,679

2,426 51.6% 41.9% 9.7%







7,204

5,460 31.9% 24.5% 7.4%

WW

$ 6,978

4,288 62.7% 57.2% 5.5%







$ 13,557

10,220 32.7% 28.7% 4.0%













































































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

therefore, may not recalculate precisely.









































* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful





























(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency























(2) Unaudited



































(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures

























(4) Reported as U.S. sales











































































