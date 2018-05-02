Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide opening remarks. Highlights of the day will include speakers from Johnson & Johnson's Executive Committee as well as leaders from the Consumer and Medical Devices organizations.

The agenda for the day will be posted on the Investor Relations website on approximately May 11th.

Investors and other interested parties may access this meeting by visiting the Company's website at www.investor.jnj.com for a simultaneous webcast of the presentations.

A replay and podcast will be available shortly after the live webcast.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-host-consumer-and-medical-devices-business-review-300641104.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

Related Links

http://www.jnj.com

