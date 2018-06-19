Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, July 17, to review second-quarter results. Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways: