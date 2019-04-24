Johnson & Johnson to Host Pharmaceutical Business Review

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a review of its Pharmaceutical businesses for the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and ending at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will provide opening remarks. The event will be hosted by Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals; and Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D. Global Head, Janssen Research & Development. The meeting will feature presentations from the therapeutic area leaders within the Janssen Research & Development organization, which will be followed by Q&A sessions. In addition, Joe Wolk, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will provide closing remarks followed by a Q&A session with members of the Executive Committee.

The agenda for the day will be posted on the Investor Relations website on May 10th.

Investors and other interested parties may access this meeting by visiting the Company's website at www.investor.jnj.com for a simultaneous webcast of the presentations.

A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

Related Links

http://www.jnj.com

