Johnson & Johnson to Participate in 37th Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 37th Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference on Monday, Jan. 7th, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals and Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Medical Devices, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) / 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will accompany the team for a subsequent Question & Answer session scheduled for 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) / 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

A webcast for both events will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A recording of the webcasts and podcasts will be available approximately two hours after each event.

