Johnson & Johnson to Participate in 38th Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 38th Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference on Monday, January 13, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices and Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)/5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). A subsequent Question & Answer session is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)/6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

