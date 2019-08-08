Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 5th, at the InterContinental, Boston, MA. Thibault Mongon, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman Consumer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

