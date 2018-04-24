Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Johnson & Johnson

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 9th, at The InterContinental Boston.  Mathai Mammen, MD, Ph.D., Global Head, Research & Development, Janssen Research and Development will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

 

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Johnson & Johnson

