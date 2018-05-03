Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference on Monday, May 21st, at the Grand Hyatt, New York.   Sandi Peterson, Executive Vice President, Group Worldwide Chairman will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

 

