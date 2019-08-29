Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2019 Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2019 Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10th, at The Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York. Peter F. Lebowitz, M.D., Ph.D. Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology and Scott White, Company Group Chairman North America Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

