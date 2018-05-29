Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 12, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Tom Cavanaugh, President, Oncology, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Scott White, President, Immunology will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:20 a.m. (Pacific Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.