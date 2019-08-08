Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 14th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5th, at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.  Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time)

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

