Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Global Collaboration with Menicon to Bring Forward Contact Lenses to Help Manage the Progression of Myopia in Children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**, today announced a global strategic collaboration with Menicon, a leading manufacturer of innovative contact lenses. The collaboration is part of a broader commitment from Johnson & Johnson Vision to lead with science and help reshape the future of myopia – and bring forward a novel portfolio of products and services to manage the progression of myopia in children.

Myopia is sometimes called 'nearsightedness' but it is much more. It is a chronic and progressive disease that poses the biggest eye health threat of the 21st Century1. Children ages 12 and younger are among the most vulnerable2, and half of the world's population is projected to be myopic by 2050 with one billion people expected to have high myopia3. Myopia may be caused by both environmental and genetic factors that may increase the risk of retinal detachment, degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma – all of which can lead to visual impairment and blindness4.

"For decades, Johnson & Johnson Vision has invested in research collaborations with academic centers, research institutes and leading global health organizations who share our vision of leading with science to reshape the future of myopia and eye health," said Peter Menziuso, Global President, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care***. "Our collaboration with Menicon marks another step forward to bring a portfolio of differentiated products to help manage the progression of myopia in children, as we work towards our vision of helping the world see better, connect better, live better."

As part of the collaboration, Menicon will develop and manufacture the contact lenses to help manage the progression of myopia in children. Johnson & Johnson Vision will focus on expanding availability of these lenses around the world.

The strategic collaboration with Menicon is the latest from Johnson & Johnson Vision to address the growing myopia epidemic following the development of a first-of-its-kind myopia management guide with new recommendations for eye care professionals, and the establishment of a novel research partnership with the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) and the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI).

"As eye care practitioners, we see the long-term impact when myopia progresses or worsens, which can lead to other eye disease and even loss of vision," said Professor Ian Flitcroft, M.A., D.Phil, FRCOphth****. "There is no safe level of myopia and there is an emerging need for more myopia treatment options, with an even greater need for industry, eye care providers, and parents to collaborate and help stop the progression of myopia in children."

Eye care providers who want to learn more about future products and services from Johnson & Johnson Vision to help manage the progression of myopia can go to www.jnjvisionpro.com/seemyopia.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision*

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at jnjvision.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

*Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

**The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

***Peter Menziuso is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. with oversight as the Global President of the Vision Care organization.

****Professor Ian Flitcroft is a paid consultant of Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc.

