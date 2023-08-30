Johnson & Johnson Vision announces launch of ELITA™ Platform to Correct Myopia with New SILK Procedure at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Congress

Next-generation laser vision correction provides next-day results and recovery1,2

The next-generation ELITA TM Femtosecond Laser to correct myopia with the new SILK procedure **

The latest innovation in extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lenses (IOLs) will be shared with invited surgeons.

Supporting ESCRS' Mission Zero target through ongoing sustainability efforts

More than 30 abstracts supported by Johnson and Johnson Vision to be presented across a range of equipment and IOLs including: TECNIS Synergy® IOL, TECNIS Eyhance® IOL and ELITA™ Femtosecond Laser

Participating in iNovation sessions on presbyopia, the re-emergence of refractive surgery and myopia: the next pandemic

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTechi, will announce the launch of a next-generation laser vision correction solution, the ELITATM Platform, at the 41st European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress, 8-12 September 2023. The congress will also showcase a range of breakthrough data, with over 30 abstracts supported by Johnson & Johnson Vision accepted for presentation.

The ELITATM Platform enables surgeons to perform refractive correction on patients with myopia, with or without astigmatism, using the new SILK (Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis) procedure. With an ultra-precise laser pulse and fast laser delivery system, the ELITATM Platform provides surgeons with a consistently smooth and easy lenticular removal, offering exceptional vision correction with next-day results and recovery.1,2,3

The SILK procedure helps correct myopia through an often quick and minimally invasive process. The precise ELITATM Femtosecond Laser uses fine laser pulses to gently create a small disc-shaped piece of tissue called a lenticule in the cornea after the eye is numbed. The lenticule is then delicately removed through a microscopic incision and the smooth lenticule removal reshapes the cornea, correcting the eye to see flawlessly.1,2

An integrated blend of sophisticated technologies enables surgeons to perform the SILK procedure effortlessly and precisely to yield next-day results for patients.1,2

Ultra-Precise Pulse delivers better quality treatment of corneal tissue 1

delivers better quality treatment of corneal tissue Ultra-Fast Delivery System enables contiguous placement of laser pulses for exceptionally smooth tissue surface

enables contiguous placement of laser pulses for exceptionally smooth tissue surface Sub-Micron Digital-Encoder Controlled Scanning System allows a high-degree of pulse placement and superior optical performance across the entire treatment area 1

allows a high-degree of pulse placement and superior optical performance across the entire treatment area Industry-first biconvex lenticule: Designed for better quality of vision. Reduces cutting of corneal nerves and provides fast regeneration for a healthy ocular surface

"We are delighted to launch our next-generation ELITATM Platform at ESCRS this year as well as showcase our broad range of ophthalmic innovations to our surgical customers", said Jacqueline Henderson, President, EMEA, Johnson & Johnson Vision. "We have a rich heritage of innovation at Johnson & Johnson Vision, and we're proud to offer surgeons and their patients equipment and IOLs that serve the eye health needs of patients across their lifetime".

The Johnson & Johnson Vision ESCRS Booth (#B202) will have live demonstration areas for surgeons to experience first-hand the ELITATM Femtosecond Laser as well as other leading Johnson & Johnson Vision products. Additionally, attendees will be able to participate in the Toric VR Simulator experience alongside dry labs and meet the expert sessions at the booth and in the Johnson & Johnson Vision Lighthouse.

Key scientific abstracts supported by Johnson & Johnson Vision

The congress, taking place this year at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Centre in Vienna, will also see over 30 scientific communications from both Johnson & Johnson Vision sponsored studies and investigator-initiated studies (IIS) being presented, including:

ELITATM Femtosecond Laser

Epithelial Corneal Nerves and Stromal Wound Healing Post Lenticular Extraction Using New Femtosecond Laser

Evaluation Ease of Lenticule Removal and Visual Outcomes After a Lenticule Procedure with ELITATM Femtosecond Laser Platform

TECNIS Eyhance® Intraocular Lens

Performance Comparative of Monofocal IOL with Enhanced Features for Intermediate Vision to Current Standard Monofocal Lens

A Scoping Review On The Placement Of Enhanced Monofocal Between Conventional And Extended Depth Of Focus Intraocular Lenses

TECNIS Synergy® Intraocular Lens

Safety And Efficacy Outcomes With A New Continuous-Range-Of-Vision Intraocular Lens

TECNIS Synergy® Toric II Intraocular Lens

6 Month Follow Up Comparison Of Rotational Stability Between Zeiss At Lisa 939 And Synergy Toric II For Correction Of Anisometropia With Astigmatism And Presbyopia

Refractive Results After Cataract Surgery And Implantation Of A Trifocal Intraocular Lens– Model DFW-375 Tecnis Synergy Toric

TECNIS Symfony® and TECNIS Symfony® OptiBlue Intraocular Lenses

Impact of Violet Light Filtration and High-Resolution Lathing on the Clinical Performance of a Diffractive Extended Depth of Focus IOL

A complete listing is available at: https://congress.escrs.org/programme/online-programme/

Other representatives from Johnson & Johnson Vision will be participating in events throughout ESCRS 23, including ESCRS iNovation Day on the 8th at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Centre.

Jacqueline Henderson, President EMEA, Johnson & Johnson Vision will be taking part in the European industry leadership roundtable on visions for the next 5 years, Raj Rajpal, Chief Medical Officer, Johnson & Johnson Vision will be joining the Managing presbyopia from early stage to cataracts panel discussion, Xiao Yu Song, Global Head of R&D, Johnson & Johnson Vision will discuss Myopia: The next pandemic and Tobin Island, Senior Director, Laser and Software, Johnson & Johnson Vision will be talking about the re-emergence of refractive surgery: lenticule extraction and phakic IOLs.

Education and interactive sessions

Johnson & Johnson Vision is also hosting a series of educational and interactive sessions aimed at sparking conversation and providing an opportunity to share, discuss and learn from leading experts in the field of ophthalmology. These include:

EuroTimes Satellite Symposium – SILK: Re-Defining Technology Innovation with the New Elite in Laser Refractive Surgery . Room Strauss 3. 9 th September, 13.00-14.00

. Room Strauss 3. 9 September, 13.00-14.00 IME Symposia – Demystifying Common Misunderstandings with Refractive IOL Procedures . Room A3. 9 th September, 16.30-17.30

. Room A3. 9 September, 16.30-17.30 IME Symposia – The Future of Refractive Surgery, Lenticle Extraction, Phakic IOLs and Beyond . Room A3. 10 th September 2023 , 09.30-10.30

. Room A3. 10 , 09.30-10.30 EuroTimes Satellite Symposia – Regaining Pure Vision in Intermediate Contrast. Room A4. 10th September, 13.00-14.00

Sustainability at ESCRS

Following Johnson & Johnson Vision's recognition at the 2022 ESCRS congress for its sustainability efforts, it remains steadfast on tackling key issues that affect us all, from recycling and reducing our carbon footprint, to limiting our use of natural resources. This year the booth will include the following elements:

Up to 90% of the Booth will be made from recycled or recyclable sources and materials and 90% of the Booth materials will be reused after the congress

Offsetting 100% of our CO2 emissions from the electricity used at the Booth

We are providing almost entirely locally sourced vegan food, delivered to us from within a 30km radius of the congress centre

Onsite recycling for anyone who has picked up paper elsewhere at the congress, so they can dispose of it in a sustainable way.

The booth will incorporate a digital tree auto calculating in real time the amount of CO2 saved on the booth

Two bicycles on-site to provide a sustainable option for visitors to recharge their digital devices

Driving diversity and inclusion

To further build upon its commitment to equality and inclusion, Johnson & Johnson Vision will also be hosting the second Women in Ophthalmology networking and mentorship event during ESCRS. A host of influential women who work in ophthalmology, including Professor Beatrice Cochener, Professor Rita Mencucci and Dr. Nancy Al Raqqad will meet for an engaging and collaborative discussion on the power of success of women in ophthalmology, bringing their own diverse viewpoints and personal stories to help continue our mission to cultivate a productive and inclusive environment in eye health.

For more information visit the Johnson & Johnson Vision booth #B202.

About Myopia

Myopia, also called nearsightedness, is a chronic and progressive disease that poses the biggest eye health threat of the 21st century.4,5,6,7. Half of the world's population is projected to be myopic by 2050, with nearly one billion people expected to have high myopia8. Refractive surgery can correct myopia, allowing patients to clearly see distant objects without glasses or contact lenses.4

Flitcroft DI et al. IMI–Defining and classifying myopia: a proposed set of standards for clinical and epidemiologic studies. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2019;60:M20-30. Donovan L, Sankaridurg P, Ho A et al. Myopia progression rates in urban children wearing single-vision spectacles. OVS 2012;89(1):27-32. Pärssinen O, Kauppinen M. Risk factors for high myopia: a 22-year follow-up study from childhood to adulthood. Acta Ophthalmologica. 2019;97(5):510-518. Hu Y, Ding X, Guo X, Chen Y, Zhang J, He M. Association of Age at Myopia Onset with Risk of High Myopia in Adulthood in a 12-Year Follow-up of a Chinese Cohort. Jama Ophthalmol. 2020;138(11):1129-1134. doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.3451. Holden BA, Fricke TR, Wilson DA, Jong M, Naidoo K, et al. Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia and Temporal Trends from 2000 to 2050. Ophthalmol.

