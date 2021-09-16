Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces New Collaboration to Eliminate Inequities and Increase Representation of People of Color in the Eye Care Industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**, today announced a collaboration with Black EyeCare Perspective, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to redefining the color of the eyecare industry 1% at a time. As part of the collaboration, Johnson & Johnson Vision signed the 13% Promise, an initiative to increase equity and representation in the eye care industry and in optometry schools by increasing the number of Black students to mirror the 13% of Black people in the U.S. population.

According to data from Black EyeCare Perspective, only 3.2% of students and 3.8% of faculty in optometry colleges are Black or African American, and this number drops to only 1.8% among practicing optometrists. Johnson & Johnson Vision is the first major eye health company to sign the 13% Promise, furthering a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through awareness, education, and empowerment in collaboration with associations, public and community organizations.

Johnson & Johnson Vision will contribute to the 13% Promise by continuing to:

Support sponsorships and new programs to improve representation of people of color in optometry.

Bring more diversity and equity into the eye care industry.

Create more culturally relevant information and eye health education materials.

"As one of the largest eye health companies, we have an opportunity to drive change and bring more diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry for the greater good of the many patients and doctors we serve," said Thomas Swinnen, President, North America, Johnson & Johnson Vision***. "Our partnership with Black EyeCare Perspective is one of the many ways we can further support the future of optometry and work together to create quality, equitable experiences along with healthier outcomes across communities."

