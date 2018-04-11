Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™

"This innovation was born out of deep research into consumer lifestyle needs and fits our future-forward approach to caring for human sight," said Dr. Xiao-Yu Song, Global Head of R&D for Johnson & Johnson Vision. "ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® creates and defines an entirely new category of contact lenses that will address unmet needs for patients. After more than a decade of product development and numerous clinical trials involving more than 1,000 patients, we are excited to bring to market a solution to help contact lenses wearers manage the changing light conditions they face every day in their modern, active lives."

A range of everyday lighting situations, from artificial light to UV rays, can negatively impact eye comfort, vision and health.1,2,3 Some people compensate for these harsh lighting environments by squinting, shielding their eyes, or dimming lights. ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® automatically adapt, helping the human eye manage different types of light and varying intensities of brightness throughout the day.

This strategic partnership between Johnson & Johnson Vision (JJV) and Transitions Optical combines the respective strengths of each company. While ACUVUE® is the world leader in contact lenses, Transitions Optical is the leading provider of photochromic (smart adaptive) lenses world wide. The two companies are working together to research and deliver best-in-class vision care innovations.

ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is indicated for the attenuation of bright light. This regulatory milestone is an important step toward achieving JJV's vision of helping people see better, connect better, and live better. The two-week reusable, spherical contact lens will be marketed by Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. and will be commercially available in first half of 2019.

Johnson & Johnson Vision, through its operating companies, is committed to improving and restoring sight for patients worldwide. Since debuting the world's first disposable soft contact lens in 1987, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. has been helping patients see better through their world-leading ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses portfolio. In 2017, with the addition of Abbott Medical Optics Inc., the Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision business, Johnson & Johnson invested further in eye health by expanding into cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery (LASIK) and consumer eye health. Serving more than 60 million patients a day across 103 countries, Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to helping more people in more places improve or restore their sight. Dual headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and Santa Ana, California, Johnson & Johnson Vision has more than 10,000 employees worldwide. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Vision, visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

Important Information for Contact Lens Wearers: ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses are only available by prescription for vision correction as a daily wear lens with two-week recommended replacement. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional and ask for a Patient Instruction Guide, call 1-800-843-2020 or visit Acuvue.com.

+Helps protect against transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea and into the eye.

‡WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

