Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. Introduces ACUVUE™ RevitaLens Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution, the Brand's First Contact Lens Solution

The innovative technology featured in ACUVUE™ RevitaLens MPDS helps contact lens wearers avoid compromises that other contact lens solutions may require. + It provides exceptional, peroxide quality disinfection, 1 but with the simplicity, comfort and convenience of an advanced multi-purpose solution, giving consumers a fresh lens feeling every morning and comfort that lasts all day. 1 In product testing, 90 percent of contact lens wearers said it was effective in keeping their contact lenses feeling comfortable, and 94 percent found it effective in keeping their contacts clean. 2 ++

ACUVUE™ RevitaLens MPDS is a great match with all leading contact lenses including the market-leading ACUVUE® Brand contact lenses.1 Clinical studies show that the combination of ACUVUE™ RevitaLens MPDS with ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses resulted in all-day comfort.1

"I believe it's a pivotal time in the eye health space, and we have amazing potential as we boldly innovate to expand our best-in-class portfolio of products and services. The addition of ACUVUE™ RevitaLens MPDS to our portfolio is an exciting advancement. It's the first contact lens solution progressive enough to carry the ACUVUE® brand name," said Thomas Swinnen, President, North America, Johnson & Johnson Vision.

ACUVUE™ RevitaLens MPDS is now available at major retailers nationwide. For more information on ACUVUE™ RevitaLens MPDS, including step-by-step instructions for disinfecting contact lenses, visit www.acuvue.com.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies,* we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

* The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding ACUVUE™ RevitaLens Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., any of the other Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. nor the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Important Safety Information

ACUVUE™ RevitaLens Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution is indicated for the care of soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses and silicone hydrogel lenses. Use this product, as recommended by your eye care professional to disinfect, clean, rinse, store, remove protein and condition your lenses. If you are allergic to any ingredients in ACUVUE™ RevitaLens Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Solution, do not use this product. Problems with contact lenses and lens care products could result in corneal infection and/or ulcers and lead to loss of vision. It is essential that you follow your eye care professional's directions and all labeling instructions for proper use of lenses and lens care products, including the lens case.

Important information for contact lens wearers

ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses are available by prescription only for vision correction. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional, call 1-800-843-2020, or download the Patient Instruction Guide.

© Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. 2019.

†Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. and its affiliates.

+Peroxide solutions, though considered the 'gold standard' in disinfection may at times be inconvenient. Peroxides may also lead to irritation or ocular damage if not used in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Multi-purpose solutions may be more convenient but may not provide the level of disinfection demonstrated by ACUVUE RevitaLens MPDS.

++Multicenter, open-label study in Europe and USA, n = 2979

