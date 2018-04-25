Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

"Through our robust research program, we are seeking to discover, develop and bring to eyecare professionals and patients new solutions that will help protect their eyesight for life," said Dr. Xiao-Yu Song, Global Head of Research and Development for Johnson & Johnson Vision. "Our lineup of new data slated for presentation at the ARVO Annual Meeting demonstrates our commitment to discovering answers that will help further elevate how we care for our eyes, the most precious of our human senses," she said.

Contact Lenses

With the world leading ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lens business and its ongoing innovation and research efforts, Johnson & Johnson Vision is exploring new ground for the over 125 million contact lens wearers' worldwide.1 Data at the ARVO Annual Meeting will cover new scientific findings related to tear-film integration and techniques for assessing contact lens wettability, both of which are important for the comfort and wear experience of patients, among other topics.

Oral Presentations

"Evaluation of simulated orthokeratology in a soft contact for myopia control ," Cheng X, Xu J, Brennan N

Wednesday, May 2 , 8:15 – 8:30 AM , #3927, Room 312

Cheng X, Xu J, Brennan N , 8:15 – , #3927, Room 312 "Assessment of contact lens wettability using the WAVE (Wettability Analysis in an in Vitro Environment) system," Read M, Coles-Brennan C, Maldonado-Codina C, Morgan P

Wednesday, May 2 , 9:15 – 9:30 AM , #3931, Room 312

, 9:15 – , #3931, Room 312 "Influence of tear-film component integration on contact lens wettability," Rabiah N, Scales C, Fuller G

Wednesday, May 2 , 9:30 – 9:45 PM , #3932, Room 312

Poster Presentations

"Antioxidant capacity of a phenolic benzotriazole (Norbloc) in soft contact lens materials: A benefit beyond UV blocking ," Fadli Z, Scales C, Mahadevan S

Monday, April 30 , 11:15 AM – 1:00 PM , #B0074, Exhibit Hall

Fadli Z, Scales C, Mahadevan S , – , #B0074, Exhibit Hall "Crosslink density influences the adhesive strength of silicone hydrogel surfaces against corneal epithelial cells," Liu C, Scales C, Fuller G

Monday, April 30 , 11:15 AM – 1:00 PM , #B0076, Exhibit Hall

, – , #B0076, Exhibit Hall "Antioxidant protection of a model tear-film component in soft contact lenses," Scales C, Mahadevan S, Sonoda L, Lada M, Martin P, Riederer D, Fadli Z

Monday, April 30 , 11:15 AM – 1:00 PM , #B0084, Exhibit Hall

, – , #B0084, Exhibit Hall "Analysis of CLEERE data to test feasibility of identifying future fast myopic progressors," Hernandez J, Sinnott L, Brennan N, Cheng X, Zadnik K, Mutti D

Tuesday, May 1 , 11:15 AM – 1:00 PM , #C0312, Exhibit Hall

, – , #C0312, Exhibit Hall "A 'universal' calculator to link data across myopia epidemiology studies," Brennan N, Cheng X, Toubouti Y, Bullimore M

Wednesday, May 2 , 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM , #B0374, Exhibit Hall

, – , #B0374, Exhibit Hall "On the assessment of the chromatic contrast of ecologically valid stimuli," Nankivil D

Wednesday, May 2 , 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM , #A0248, Exhibit Hall

Cataract

As the leader in premium cataract intraocular lens (IOL) implants, anchored by the TECNIS® Family of IOLs, Johnson & Johnson Vision is highlighting scientific insight on optical and visual performance for toric IOLs, clinical methods for predicting rates of eyeglass wear, and more.

Poster Presentations

"Impact of residual astigmatism on optical and visual performance for toric intraocular lenses," Canovas C, Piers P, Sun M, Alaracon A, Weeber H, Waring G

Sunday, April 29 , 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM , #C0113, Exhibit Hall

, – , #C0113, Exhibit Hall "A Bayesian method using through focus visual acuity to predict rates of spectacle wear for pseudophakic patients," Rosen R, Tsai L, Alarcon A, Hileman K, Piers P

Sunday, April 29 , 3:15 – 5:00 PM , #C0088, Exhibit Hall

, 3:15 – , #C0088, Exhibit Hall "Letter based contrast sensitivity assessment for clinical trials," Kasthurirangan S, Garufis C

Sunday, April 29 , 3:15 PM – 5:00 PM , #C0101, Exhibit Hall

, – , #C0101, Exhibit Hall "Theoretical assessment of negative dysphotopsia in physiological eye models," State M, Palkovits S, Alarcon A, Hirnschall N, Findl O, Van der Mooren M, Piers P

Monday, April 30 , 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM , #A0314, Exhibit Hall

, – , #A0314, Exhibit Hall "Novel model development for preclinical safety evaluation of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices," Huang L, Gray B, Leang R

Monday, April 30 , 3:30 PM – 5:15 PM , #A0406, Exhibit Hall

, – , #A0406, Exhibit Hall "The effect of angle kappa in visual performance in diffractive intraocular lenses," Sun M, Alarcon A, Canovas C, State M, Weeber H, Domingo J, Piers P

Tuesday, May 1 , 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM , #C0288, Exhibit Hall

, – , #C0288, Exhibit Hall "Prediction of lens compliance and accommodative amplitude based on color index of the lens," Weeber H, Koopman B, Piers P

Tuesday, May 1 , 11:15 AM – 1:00 PM , #A0001, Exhibit Hall

LASIK

As the leader in laser corrective eye surgery, LASIK, Johnson & Johnson Vision is showcasing new data toward its quest for best visual outcomes as well as outcome measures following LASIK surgeries in key poster presentations throughout the ARVO Annual Meeting.

Poster Presentations

"Agreement between keratometry measurements obtained with full gradient topography and Scheimpflug tomography systems in pre- and postoperative LASIK eyes," Tarrant J, Kasthurirangan S

Thursday, May 3 , 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM , #C0012, Exhibit Hall

, – , #C0012, Exhibit Hall "Reducing spherical aberration in LASIK surgeries using periphery modification function," Dai G, Chrnyak D, Kasthurirangan S

Thursday, May 3 , 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM , #C0038, Exhibit Hall

Other Noteworthy Data of Note

The following studies feature Johnson & Johnson Vision research in two additional areas including dry eye disease and studies of its proprietary femtosecond laser platform.

Poster Presentations

"Estimation of visual acuity from dynamic wavefront tear film measurement," Neil D, Raymond T, Xiong W, Dhamdhere K

Tuesday, May 1 , 11:15 AM – 1:00 PM , #C0072, Exhibit Hall

, – , #C0072, Exhibit Hall "A novel femtosecond laser platform enabled by hollow core photonics crystal fiber," Lemberg V, Wong D, Rahaman S, Fu H

Thursday, May 3 , 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM , #C0053, Exhibit Hall

, – , #C0053, Exhibit Hall "OCT guided femtosecond laser treatment of vitreous floaters: A safety study," Schuele G, Wang J, Dewey D, Gooding P, Wiltberger M, Monahan P, Vankov A

Thursday, May 3 , 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM , #C0317, Exhibit Hall

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Johnson & Johnson Vision, through its operating companies, is committed to improving and restoring sight for patients worldwide. Since debuting the world's first disposable soft contact lens in 1987, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. has been helping patients see better through their world-leading ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses portfolio. In 2017, with the addition of Abbott Medical Optics Inc., the Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision business, Johnson & Johnson invested further in eye health by expanding into cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery (LASIK) and consumer eye health. Serving more than 60 million patients a day across 103 countries, Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to helping more people in more places improve or restore their sight. Dual headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and Santa Ana, California, Johnson & Johnson Vision has more than 10,000 employees worldwide. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Vision, visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

Important Safety Information for ACUVUE®

ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses are indicated for vision correction. As with any contact lens, eye problems, including corneal ulcers, can develop. Some wearers may experience mild irritation, itching or discomfort. Lenses should not be prescribed if patients have any eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. Consult the package insert for complete information. Complete information is also available from Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., by calling 1-800-843-2020, or by visiting www.jnjvisionpro.com.

