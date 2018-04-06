Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting

- New data to show patient satisfaction and quality of vision outcomes in cataract surgery and laser refractive surgery (LASIK)

- Live surgery broadcast featuring TECNIS Symfony® Intraocular Lenses and the CATALYS® Precision Laser System available to eye care professionals, media

- Access provided to global experts in ophthalmology on the latest techniques and Johnson & Johnson Vision technologies

- Sponsoring ASCRS Foundation's "Run for Sight" and "Steps for Sight" programs to benefit global humanitarian efforts

News provided by

Johnson & Johnson Vision

08:00 ET

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision+, a broad-based global leader in vision, will highlight a host of new data at the upcoming 2018 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators (ASOA) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., April 13-17. Additionally, the company is offering a series of educational opportunities and resources to those attending the meeting, as well as sponsoring charitable giving initiatives for patients.

"At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we keep our patients at the center of all that we do—including ensuring we have a portfolio of products to make meaningful differences across a lifetime of eye health needs," said Tom Frinzi, Worldwide President, Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Vision. "We believe we can create the best patient outcomes by offering ongoing innovation, data, and educational resources for eye care professionals—which is exemplified by our presence at this year's ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting."

Data of Note
Data presented at the meeting reinforce benefits of Johnson & Johnson Vision products, including TECNIS Symfony® and TECNIS® Multifocal Intraocular Lenses, CATALYS® Precision Laser System, iDESIGN® System, and more. Continued research surrounding these innovative products underscores the company's commitment to advancing eye health. 

  • "Multivariate Regression Analysis of Patient Satisfaction in Patients Receiving Bilateral +3.25 vs Bilateral +4.00 Diffractive Multifocal Implants," Bucci F
    Poster: Available on demand in the poster pavilion and on ASCRS.org 
  • "Visual Outcomes and Real-Life Performance after Bilateral Implantation of an Extended-Vision IOL," Vardhan P, Goel S, Sharma A
    Paper Presentation: Saturday, April 14, 3:17-3:22 PM, Level 1, 143A
  • "Patient-Reported Quality of Vision after Bilateral Wavefront-Guided LASIK," Chen S, Manche E
    Paper Presentation: Sunday, April 15, 8:17-8:22 AM, Level 1, 144A
  • "Effect of High Vacuum and Aspiration on Phacoemulsification Efficiency and Chatter Using Transversal Phacoemulsification," Kabbara S, Heczko J, Barlow W, Zaugg B, Pettey J, Olson R
    Paper Presentation: Sunday, April 15, 3:30-3:35 PM, Level 1, 143B
  • "Visual Acuity Outcomes after Implantation of Extended-Depth-of-Focus Toric IOL Targeted for Emmetropia or Nanovision," Donnenfeld E, Lane S, Sandoval, H Slade S, Solomon K
    Paper Presentation: Monday, April 16, 8:07-8:12 AM, Level 1, 143B
  • "Contralateral Eye Comparison of Quality of Vision in Wavefront-Guided and Wavefront-Optimized LASIK," Roe J, Manche E
    Paper Presentation: Monday, April 16, 8:54-8:59 AM, Level 1, 144A

Educational Opportunities of Note
Johnson & Johnson Vision believes in providing 360-degree support to the ophthalmology community, to collectively spur innovation and advances that will best serve patients. Throughout the meeting, the company will host educational and interactive events to offer on-site attendees access to some of the world's leading experts and techniques in ophthalmology.

  • Live Surgery Broadcast
    Watch live as Thomas Clinch, MD, Eye Doctors of Washington, performs cataract surgery. Eric Donnenfeld, MD, Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island, will moderate and provide insights.
    Friday, April 13, 7:00 – 9:00 PM, Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW
    Register to attend: register.eyetube.net/jjv-live-surgery 
  • The "U"
    A world-class program led by industry experts, with a curriculum aimed at educating around best practices in practice and patient marketing.
    Friday, April 13, 8:00 AM4:15 PM, Grand Hyatt Washington, 100 H Street NW
    Register at: theUmeeting.com
  • Cataract, LASIK, and Ocular Surface Disease Speakers Forum
    View expert-led demonstrations on hot topics and surgical management.
    Saturday and Sunday, April 14-15, various times, Booth #1817
    Register to attend: boothprograms.jnjvisionsurgicaleducation.com  
  • Brilliance Bar
    Engage in peer-to-peer education on establishing patient expectations, managing challenging cases, understanding premium technology, and sharing the latest phaco techniques.
    Saturday and Sunday, April 14-15, 10:00 AM4:00 PM, Booth #1817
    Reserve your time slot at: boothprograms.jnjvisionsurgicaleducation.com
  • Ophthalmology's Future Leaders Educational Program
    Eye care professionals with 10 years or less experience can pose questions to some of the nation's leading ophthalmologists, while networking with peers and faculty.
    Saturday, April 14, 5:30 PM7:30 PM, The Living Room, 1008 Vermont Ave NW
    Register at: https://bmcg.regfox.com/future-leaders
  • Phaco Face-Off Reloaded
    Learn pearls on phaco techniques from industry experts.
    Sunday, April 15, 12:00 – 1:00 PM, Booth #1817
    Register to attend: boothprograms.jnjvisionsurgicaleducation.com

Caring and Giving
Caring for the world, one person at a time, inspires and unites the people of Johnson & Johnson. At the ASCRS·ASOA Annual Meeting, the company's commitment to serving our communities and bringing healthy vision to everyone, everywhere, every day is evident.

  • Run for Sight
    Johnson & Johnson Vision is proud to sponsor the Sixth Annual ASCRS Foundation's "Run for Sight." Proceeds from the event benefit ongoing humanitarian programs in Ethiopia and the U.S.
    Sunday, April 15, 6:30 AM
    Register to attend and for more information: https://www.tracs.net/ascrs5k/  
  • Steps for Sight Challenge
    The company will be matching the first $10,000 raised by participants. The event will benefit charitable eye programs that give sight to those impaired by cataract blindness.
    Friday-Sunday, April 13-15
    Learn more at: http://steps4sight.everydayhero.do/  
  • Donate a Photo
    Visit the company booth, #1817, to participate in Donate a Photo. For every photo taken, Johnson & Johnson gives US$1 to a cause you care about. To date, over 3.2 million photos have been donated to help 164 causes.
    To donate your photo, or learn more, visit: www.donateaphoto.com

All educational content of the ASCRS·ASOA Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and ASCRS·ASOA does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

+Johnson & Johnson Vision
Johnson & Johnson Vision, through its operating companies, is committed to improving and restoring sight for patients worldwide. Since debuting the world's first disposable soft contact lens in 1987, Johnson & Johnson has been helping patients see better through their world-leading ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses portfolio. In 2017, Johnson & Johnson invested further in eye health, expanding into cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery (LASIK), consumer eye health and ocular surface disease. Serving more than 60 million patients a day across 103 countries, Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to helping more people in more places improve or restore their sight. Dual headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and Santa Ana, California, Johnson & Johnson Vision has more than 10,000 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.jjvision.com or follow us @jnjvision.

TECNIS, CATALYS, iDESIGN and ACUVUE are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-vision-highlights-new-data-educational-resources-and-support-for-the-ophthalmology-community-at-the-2018-ascrsasoa-annual-meeting-300625499.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Vision

Related Links

http://www.jjvision.com

Also from this source

Nov 09, 2017, 09:05 ET Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces TearScience LipiScan® and...

Feb 05, 2018, 08:00 ET Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Publication of Two Studies in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting

News provided by

Johnson & Johnson Vision

08:00 ET