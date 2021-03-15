Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces New ACUVUE® OASYS MULTIFOCAL with PUPIL OPTIMIZED DESIGN and Expands the ACUVUE® OASYS Portfolio of Offerings for Patients with Presbyopia

Click to Tweet : @JNJVision introduced a new multifocal contact lens for patients with presbyopia. Learn more about this new offering for patients here. https://bit.ly/3bGI7Cx

ACUVUE® OASYS MULTIFOCAL uniquely combines three technologies: PUPIL OPTIMIZED DESIGN, Hybrid Back Curve Technology and a Proprietary Embedded Wetting Agent to create a lens designed for performance and comfort1.

"This ACUVUE® OASYS MULTIFOCAL contact lens brings a long-awaited solution to patients with presbyopia who have been looking for continuous, clear and comfortable vision at all distances," said Xiao-Yu Song, MD, PhD, Global Head of Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson Vision***.

Globally, 1.9 billion people have presbyopia2, which is the gradual loss of the eyes' ability to focus on nearby objects. Presbyopia usually becomes noticeable for patients in their early to mid-40s and continues to worsen until around age 653.

"The new ACUVUE® OASYS MULTIFOCAL lenses are a breakthrough for patients with presbyopia because instead of fitting the patient to the lens, we can fit the lens to the patient1," said Susan J. Gromacki, OD, MS, FAAO, FSLS****. "Patients can be easily and quickly fitted, which is great given that this is a multifocal lens."

Available in both daily disposables and reusables, ACUVUE® offers multifocal lenses that have the same design, parameters, and fit process across modalities, enabling eye care practitioners (ECPs) to offer a more personalized solution for patients∞1. ECPs fitting patients for the ACUVUE® OASYS MULTIFOCAL can also use the free ACUVUE® Fit Calculator to quickly and easily find the optimal trial lens power for patients.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision*

At Johnson & Johnson Vision*, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health worldwide. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts, and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better, live better. Visit us at jjvision.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

Important Safety Information for Contact Lens Wearers

ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses are available by prescription only for vision correction. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional, call 1-800-843-2020 or visit www.acuvue.com.

*Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

