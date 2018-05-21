Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website

"Growing our online presence is one of many ways we're aiming to elevate the importance of eye health," said Aldo Denti, Global Franchise Development Leader of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. "The new site includes actionable information and convenient links to help people understand more about their eyes and work to preserve their sight for life."

Through rich video content, high-resolution images, infographics and downloadable materials, the newly-launched JJVISION.COM highlights the following:

Innovation: The Johnson & Johnson Vision legacy of scientific collaboration and invention to address a broad spectrum of eye diseases. For example, a short video on contact lens innovation tells the story of eyelid stabilization, one of many innovations that ensures the high performance of ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses for patients with astigmatism. Another features insight that led to the first extended depth of focus intraocular lens for patients undergoing cataract surgery.

Products and Services: An overview of Johnson & Johnson Vision's current product portfolio, featuring links to easily navigate to ACUVUE.COM, JNJVISIONPRO.COM, SURGICAL.JNJVISION.COM and SIGHTBOX.COM.

Education: Johnson & Johnson Vision's commitment to professional education and collaboration through the Johnson & Johnson Institute and U.S. Vision to Action advocacy platform. An eye health checklist with tips for consumers is also available.

Caring and Giving: The company's corporate responsibilities include efforts to improve global health, local communities and sustainability. This includes featured videos on two signature initiatives, Cure Blindness and Sight for Kids, as well as links to request charitable grants.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Johnson & Johnson Vision, through its operating companies, is committed to improving and restoring sight for patients worldwide. Since debuting the world's first disposable soft contact lens in 1987, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. has been helping patients see better through their world-leading ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses portfolio. In 2017, with the addition of Abbott Medical Optics Inc., the Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision business, Johnson & Johnson invested further in eye health by expanding into cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery (LASIK) and consumer eye health. Serving more than 60 million patients a day across 103 countries, Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to helping more people in more places improve or restore their sight. Dual headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and Santa Ana, California, Johnson & Johnson Vision has more than 10,000 employees worldwide. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Vision, visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

Important Safety Information for ACUVUE®

ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses are indicated for vision correction. As with any contact lens, eye problems, including corneal ulcers, can develop. Some wearers may experience mild irritation, itching or discomfort. Lenses should not be prescribed if patients have any eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. Consult the package insert for complete information. Complete information is also available from Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., by calling 1-800-843-2020, or by visiting www.jnjvisionpro.com.

ACUVUE® is a trademark of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

© Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. 2018

