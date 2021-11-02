Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents Findings from New Myopia Research and Highlights Latest Contact Lens Innovations for Patients with Presbyopia at Academy 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision‡, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies§, today announced that new myopia data outcomes will be presented at the upcoming 2021 American Academy of Optometry (AAO) annual meeting in Boston, November 3-6.

"Johnson & Johnson Vision has been at the forefront, leading with research, science and innovations to change the trajectory of eye health," said Thomas Swinnen, President, North America, Johnson & Johnson Vision**. "We are proud to be a Visionary Sponsor at the Academy and look forward to both presenting new data from our myopia research and highlighting the latest advancements and contact lens innovations."

Johnson & Johnson Vision is harnessing the scientific understanding of myopia, and working to accelerate the delivery of products, services and solutions with the potential to transform the standards of care in myopia.

Scientific Presentations – The Latest in Optometric Research

Noteworthy data includes:

Poster: "Qualitative Development of Patient-Reported Outcome Items to Assess the Visual Impact of Soft Contact Lenses for Myopia Control" – Alex Nixon , OD, MS, FAAO; Vrushali Korde , PhD; Jie Xu , PhD; Robert Morlock , PhD (Abstract)

"Qualitative Development of Patient-Reported Outcome Items to Assess the Visual Impact of Soft Contact Lenses for Myopia Control" – , OD, MS, FAAO; , PhD; , PhD; , PhD (Abstract) Thursday, November 4 ; 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET ; Board #149

Poster: "Qualitative Development of a Patient-Reported Outcome to Assess Comfort and Ease of Handling in Children Using Soft Contact Lenses" – Alex Nixon , OD, MS, FAAO; Vrushali Korde , PhD; Jie Xu , PhD; Robert Morlock , PhD (Abstract)

"Qualitative Development of a Patient-Reported Outcome to Assess Comfort and Ease of Handling in Children Using Soft Contact Lenses" – , OD, MS, FAAO; , PhD; , PhD; , PhD (Abstract) Thursday, November 4 ; 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET ; Board #38

Connect-and-Learn Events

Johnson & Johnson Vision is proud to support current practitioners and help advance the next generation of optometrists by sponsoring events that bring together members of the optometric community to learn from each other and work together.

Symposium: "The Keys to a Successful ACUVUE ® Multifocal Fit" – Kurt Moody , OD, FAAO

"The Keys to a Successful ACUVUE Multifocal Fit" – , OD, FAAO Being an accomplished soft multifocal fitter is key to the success of the practice. This talk will review and demonstrate those clinical exam procedures that can elevate practitioners from a dabbler to an expert fitter of ACUVUE ® MULTIFOCAL Contact Lenses with PUPIL OPTIMIZED DESIGN.

MULTIFOCAL Contact Lenses with PUPIL OPTIMIZED DESIGN.

Wednesday, November 3 ; 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET ; The Westin Boston Seaport District – Grand Ballroom C&D Concourse

Symposium: "The Why, Who, When and How of Myopia" - Noel Brennan , MScOptom, PhD, FAAO; Chandra Mickles , OD, MS, FAAO, FSLS; Kathryn Richdale , OD, PhD

"The Why, Who, When and How of Myopia" - , MScOptom, PhD, FAAO; , OD, MS, FAAO, FSLS; , OD, PhD In an interactive format, this symposium will cover the latest developments in myopia and evidence-based strategies for optimizing success. The importance of myopia management, patient selection, and treatment timing will be discussed to support ECPs in managing myopia.



Thursday, November 4 ; 8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. ET ; The Westin Boston Seaport District – Grand Ballroom C&D Concourse

Event: "MULTIFOCAL Engagement Event" – Christi Closson , OD, FAAO; Brad Giedd , OD, FAAO; Shane Kannarr , OD ***

"MULTIFOCAL Engagement Event" – , OD, FAAO; , OD, FAAO; , OD Learn about the ACUVUE ® MULTIFOCAL design and simple fit process from an expert panel of clinicians who have made MULTIFOCAL successful in their practices 1 .

MULTIFOCAL design and simple fit process from an expert panel of clinicians who have made MULTIFOCAL successful in their practices .

Thursday, November 4 ; 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET ; The Westin Boston Seaport District – Lewis Room

Residency and Graduate Program Fair

This event has been designed for students to learn more about the various residency and graduate programs.



Friday, November 5 ; 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET ; Boston Convention Center – Ballroom East

Recognition

Carol L. Alexander, OD, FAAO, Head, North America Professional Relations, Johnson & Johnson Vision†, was selected as the winner in the Industry Influence category as part of the 2021 Theia Awards of Excellence.

Women in Optometry (WO) will be presenting the Theia Awards during the Women in Optometry's 2021 Women's Leadership Conference in conjunction with the American Academy of Optometry meeting on November 2. Each of the award categories were named for a trailblazing woman optometrist. This year, the Industry Influence category was open to women ODs as well as women who are not optometrists.

