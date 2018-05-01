Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties

"It is known that the amount of crosslinking in silicone hydrogel materials affects how strongly they adhere, or stick, to different surfaces," said Dr. Charles Scales, principal scientist and leader of the Scientific Evidence Team within Global Medical Affairs at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. "However, this is the first study to demonstrate that greater degrees of crosslinking reduce silicone hydrogel adhesion to mucosal surfaces, such as the cornea or eyelids, which has important implications for contact lens manufacturers. These data demonstrate the potential for ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses to enhance users' experience with easier removal—a key concern for wearers for any contact lens brand."

"In this study, the lens that replicates the crosslink density of ACUVUE® OASYS Brand Contact Lenses 1-Day had lower muco-adhesion than the delefilcon A lens, which is marketed under Alcon Dailies Total1®. This may be one reason that ACUVUE® OASYS Brand Contact Lenses 1-Day had lower muco-adhesion than Dailies Total1® in a head-to-head clinical trial, where ease of removal was assessed," Dr. Scales said. "We are pleased to see that the ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lens silicone hydrogel may be associated with enhanced comfort and ease of removal, compared to the silicone hydrogel formulations used in other contact lenses."

In the study (poster # B0076), step strain deformations were applied onto mucin-expressing corneal epithelial cell monolayers in contact with a silicone hydrogel lens. Four different crosslink densities of senofilcon A were compared, alongside a delefilcon A silicone hydrogel lens. The study results demonstrated that, generally, as the effective crosslink density of the senofilcon A material is increased, the strength of muco-adhesion decreases. Interestingly, the delefilcon A lens, which is believed to have a very low crosslink density at its surface due to the nature of its surface coating, had a higher strength of adhesion than ACUVUE® OASYS Brand Contact Lenses 1-Day, which is an un-coated homogeneous material with a higher crosslink density that minimizes muco-adhesion.

Johnson & Johnson Vision intends to submit these data for future publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Johnson & Johnson Vision, through its operating companies, is committed to improving and restoring sight for patients worldwide. Since debuting the world's first disposable soft contact lens in 1987, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. has been helping patients see better through their world-leading ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses portfolio. In 2017, with the addition of Abbott Medical Optics Inc., the Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision business, Johnson & Johnson invested further in eye health by expanding into cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery (LASIK) and consumer eye health. Serving more than 60 million patients a day across 103 countries, Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to helping more people in more places improve or restore their sight. Dual headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and Santa Ana, California, Johnson & Johnson Vision has more than 10,000 employees worldwide. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Vision, visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

Important Safety Information for ACUVUE®

ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses are indicated for vision correction. As with any contact lens, eye problems, including corneal ulcers, can develop. Some wearers may experience mild irritation, itching or discomfort. Lenses should not be prescribed if patients have any eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. Consult the package insert for complete information. Complete information is also available from Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., by calling 1-800-843-2020, or by visiting www.jnjvisionpro.com.

