Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses

"It has long been established that ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses, in addition to offering excellent vision correction, provide benefits to contact lens wearers by helping protect their eyes from UV rays," said Dr. Charles Scales, principal scientist and leader of the Scientific Evidence Team within Global Medical Affairs at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. "This new research— through two different experimental models— showed that the same component that provides UV blocking also provided antioxidant protection," he continued. "In these studies, Norbloc exhibited antioxidant properties greater than many known biologically significant antioxidants. This is important, new scientific information for eye care professionals given the heightened consumer interest in health and antioxidants," Scales said.

Also in this study, within the lens, Norbloc provided a protective effect from oxidation of a tear film lipid, which may support the comfort observed with ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses.

In one laboratory study (poster #B0074), the antioxidant capacity of Norbloc was compared to 10 known antioxidant compounds using Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC), a method widely used in the food and beverage industry. The ORAC test demonstrated that Norbloc has a very high antioxidant capacity, with an ORAC score four times higher than Vitamin E, an essential vitamin and antioxidant obtained through nutrition and used in certain commercial applications. The antioxidant capacity of Norbloc was significantly higher than nine out of the 10 antioxidant materials tested.

In a second study (poster #B0084), two experimental silicone hydrogel lens formulations were prepared with and without Norbloc. Using an experimental lipid model, the study examined to what extent a tear film lipid absorbed into a senofilcon A silicone hydrogel material oxidizes or degrades. After exposure to different doses of hydrogen peroxide and UV light, lenses that did not contain Norbloc showed statistically higher amounts of oxidative degradants compared to the lenses that did contain Norbloc.

Johnson & Johnson Vision intends to submit these data for future publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Johnson & Johnson Vision, through its operating companies, is committed to improving and restoring sight for patients worldwide. Since debuting the world's first disposable soft contact lens in 1987, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. has been helping patients see better through their world-leading ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses portfolio. In 2017, with the addition of Abbott Medical Optics Inc., the Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision business, Johnson & Johnson invested further in eye health by expanding into cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery (LASIK) and consumer eye health. Serving more than 60 million patients a day across 103 countries, Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to helping more people in more places improve or restore their sight. Dual headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and Santa Ana, California, Johnson & Johnson Vision has more than 10,000 employees worldwide. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Vision, visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

+Helps protect against transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea and into the eye.

‡WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

Important Safety Information for ACUVUE®

ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses are indicated for vision correction. As with any contact lens, eye problems, including corneal ulcers, can develop. Some wearers may experience mild irritation, itching or discomfort. Lenses should not be prescribed if patients have any eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. Consult the package insert for complete information. Complete information is also available from Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., by calling 1-800-843-2020, or by visiting www.jnjvisionpro.com.

